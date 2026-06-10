California’s governor’s race is set: Becerra vs Trump-backed Hilton

William Jackson
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

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Republican Steve Hilton advanced to the November general election in California’s governor’s race, setting up a matchup against Democrat Xavier Becerra, a former California attorney general and Biden administration health secretary.

California’s top-two primary system sends the two highest vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party. The winner will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits.

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Trump-backed underdog

Hilton entered the race as an underdog in a heavily Democratic state. Democrats hold a nearly two-to-one registration advantage, and their candidates have won about 60% of the vote in each of the last three governor’s races.

Republican California Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Hilton, endorsed by President Donald Trump, finished second behind Becerra after California counted millions of mail ballots. He finished ahead of billionaire progressive Tom Steyer, who spent more than $216 million of his own money on the primary and later urged supporters to back Becerra.

Hilton previously advised British Prime Minister David Cameron and was a host on Fox News. He relocated to the U.S. in 2012 and gained U.S. citizenship in 2021.

Looking ahead to November

Both candidates have started framing the November race. Hilton has attacked Becerra as a “career politician” who would continue “more of the same,” while Becerra has highlighted Hilton’s ties to Trump and Trump’s claims of election fraud in California. Becerra has also promised to fight Trump’s policies and to freeze insurance and utility rates for Californians.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra attends a meet and greet campaign event at Mercado La Paloma on June 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The race for California governor seems to be on track for a runoff in November between Becerra and Republican candidate Steve Hilton, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The next governor will oversee one of the country’s largest state governments. If Hilton wins, he would become California’s first Republican governor in 15 years.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

California voters will choose between two candidates in November whose stated positions differ sharply on insurance rates, utility costs and the state's relationship with federal policy.

Insurance and utility rates at stake

Becerra has promised to freeze insurance and utility rates for Californians, a position that directly affects household costs if he wins.

First GOP governor in 15 years

A Hilton win would mark the first Republican to lead California's state government since 2011, shifting the direction of one of the country's largest state administrations.

Trump ties shape the race

Becerra has highlighted Hilton's endorsement by Trump and Trump's claims of election fraud in California as a central contrast in the campaign.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. BBC
  2. Straight Arrow
  3. The Guardian
  4. The New York Times

Sources

  1. BBC
  2. Straight Arrow
  3. The Guardian
  4. The New York Times