California’s governor’s race is set: Becerra vs Trump-backed Hilton

Republican Steve Hilton advanced to the November general election in California’s governor’s race, setting up a matchup against Democrat Xavier Becerra, a former California attorney general and Biden administration health secretary.

California’s top-two primary system sends the two highest vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party. The winner will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits.

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Trump-backed underdog

Hilton entered the race as an underdog in a heavily Democratic state. Democrats hold a nearly two-to-one registration advantage, and their candidates have won about 60% of the vote in each of the last three governor’s races.

Republican California Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Hilton, endorsed by President Donald Trump, finished second behind Becerra after California counted millions of mail ballots. He finished ahead of billionaire progressive Tom Steyer, who spent more than $216 million of his own money on the primary and later urged supporters to back Becerra.

Hilton previously advised British Prime Minister David Cameron and was a host on Fox News. He relocated to the U.S. in 2012 and gained U.S. citizenship in 2021.

Looking ahead to November

Both candidates have started framing the November race. Hilton has attacked Becerra as a “career politician” who would continue “more of the same,” while Becerra has highlighted Hilton’s ties to Trump and Trump’s claims of election fraud in California. Becerra has also promised to fight Trump’s policies and to freeze insurance and utility rates for Californians.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The next governor will oversee one of the country’s largest state governments. If Hilton wins, he would become California’s first Republican governor in 15 years.

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