Camp Mystic director says he missed flood warnings in new court testimony

Jason K. Morrell
The director of Camp Mystic testified he missed multiple flood warnings before the disaster that killed 27 campers and counselors last year.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Full story

The director of Camp Mystic testified Monday that he missed multiple flood warnings before the disaster that killed 27 campers and counselors in July of last year. The testimony came during a court hearing over lawsuits from victims’ families and a dispute over preserving parts of the camp as evidence.

Director describes missed alerts and no staff briefing

Edward Eastland told the court he relied on weather apps and a local alert system and said he believed those tools were enough, according to the Associated Press.

He said he never saw social media warnings issued by the National Weather Service and Texas emergency officials in the days before the storm. He also said camp staff did not meet to discuss the incoming weather threat.

Eastland testified he did not receive a flash flood warning issued overnight and slept through another alert sent to his phone.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Attorneys point to warnings issued before storm

Lawyers for the families pointed to alerts from federal and state agencies warning that heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in rivers and low-lying areas near the camp.

During testimony, Eastland said, “We did not expect what was going to happen,” according to the AP.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Eastland also confirmed the camp has accepted deposits from more than 800 families for a return this summer, according to CBS Austin.

Camp operators are planning to reopen part of the property that was not affected by the flood, even as the legal fight continues. A judge previously ordered the camp to preserve damaged areas as evidence, and that order is being challenged.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Hearing expected to continue this week

The court proceedings are scheduled to continue through the week, with more testimony expected as families pursue claims tied to the July 4 disaster.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Families of the 27 people killed at Camp Mystic are in active litigation, and the camp's director has testified under oath about missed flood warnings and no staff briefing before the disaster.

Camp reopening amid legal fight

Camp Mystic has accepted deposits from more than 800 families for a summer return, even as court proceedings and an evidence-preservation order remain active.

Warning systems under scrutiny

Eastland testified he relied on weather apps and a local alert system, did not see National Weather Service social media warnings and slept through an overnight flash flood alert.

Evidence preservation disputed

A judge previously ordered damaged areas preserved as evidence, and camp operators are challenging that order while planning to reopen unaffected parts of the property.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS Austin

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS Austin

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.