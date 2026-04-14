Camp Mystic director says he missed flood warnings in new court testimony

The director of Camp Mystic testified Monday that he missed multiple flood warnings before the disaster that killed 27 campers and counselors in July of last year. The testimony came during a court hearing over lawsuits from victims’ families and a dispute over preserving parts of the camp as evidence.

Director describes missed alerts and no staff briefing

Edward Eastland told the court he relied on weather apps and a local alert system and said he believed those tools were enough, according to the Associated Press.

He said he never saw social media warnings issued by the National Weather Service and Texas emergency officials in the days before the storm. He also said camp staff did not meet to discuss the incoming weather threat.

Eastland testified he did not receive a flash flood warning issued overnight and slept through another alert sent to his phone.

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Attorneys point to warnings issued before storm

Lawyers for the families pointed to alerts from federal and state agencies warning that heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in rivers and low-lying areas near the camp.

During testimony, Eastland said, “We did not expect what was going to happen,” according to the AP.

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Reopening plans move forward during legal fight

Eastland also confirmed the camp has accepted deposits from more than 800 families for a return this summer, according to CBS Austin.

Camp operators are planning to reopen part of the property that was not affected by the flood, even as the legal fight continues. A judge previously ordered the camp to preserve damaged areas as evidence, and that order is being challenged.

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Hearing expected to continue this week

The court proceedings are scheduled to continue through the week, with more testimony expected as families pursue claims tied to the July 4 disaster.