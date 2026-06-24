Camp Mystic files for bankruptcy, leaving lawsuits over flooding deaths in limbo

Julia Marshall
Camp Mystic, the Texas facility where more than two dozen girls were killed in flash flooding last summer, has filed for bankruptcy.
Image credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Camp Mystic, the Texas facility where more than two dozen girls were killed in flash flooding last summer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, nearly one year after the tragedy. The filing pauses multiple lawsuits against the camp. 

In the new paperwork, the camp listed debts over $10 million, with assets ranging between $100,001 to $500,000. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Summer plans and lawsuits

The new filing comes just weeks after Camp Mystic announced it would not reopen this summer. It had spent months going back and forth, debating whether it would open at all, open only portions of the camp, or remain closed entirely. But in April, officials confirmed the camp withdrew its application to the Department of State Health Services to continue operations for 2026. 

The decision came amid outrage from victims’ families and lawmakers, who filed numerous lawsuits against the camp in November

Those involved in the lawsuits are claiming negligence and a lack of emergency planning. They say Camp Mystic’s leaders waited until “it was too late” to evacuate the young girls, despite knowing the property sat in flood-prone areas along the Guadalupe River. 

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Missed warnings, camp errors

Camp Mystic’s director admitted some errors during an April court hearing in the lawsuits. He testified that he missed multiple flood warnings before the disaster, which killed 27 campers and counselors. 

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Edward Eastland told the court he relied on weather apps and a local alert system and believed those tools were sufficient.

He said he never saw social media warnings issued by the National Weather Service and Texas emergency officials in the days before the storm. He also said camp staff did not meet to discuss the incoming weather threat.

Earlier this month, state investigators faulted the camp for inadequate planning, storm preparation, evacuations and incident management. 

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

What the bankruptcy declaration means for the lawsuits

Wednesday’s bankruptcy filing immediately halts hearings and testimony in the lawsuits, allowing the camp to address debt and reorganize its finances. 

The filing also lists the case as having assets available for eventual distribution to creditors, which often includes plaintiffs who made legal claims against the debtor, Fox News reports.  Meaning, once the bankruptcy is settled, the camp will have assets it could provide to victims’ families who filed lawsuits. 

Round out your reading

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Camp Mystic's bankruptcy filing directly affects families who filed wrongful death and negligence lawsuits, pausing those legal proceedings and reshaping how any financial recovery could occur.

Lawsuits are now paused

The Chapter 11 filing immediately halts hearings and testimony in all active lawsuits against the camp, delaying legal proceedings for victims' families.

Debt far exceeds assets

The camp listed debts over $10 million against assets of at most $500,000, a gap that limits what plaintiffs could realistically recover, according to the filing.

Creditors may share assets

Fox News reports the filing lists assets available for eventual distribution to creditors, a category that can include lawsuit plaintiffs, though timing and amounts remain unresolved.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox 4 News Dallas
  2. The Associated Press

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

53 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Fox 4 News Dallas
  2. The Associated Press