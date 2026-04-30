Camp Mystic in Texas withdraws license amid investigation into flooding deaths

Straight Arrow News
Texas’ Camp Mystic will not reopen this summer after floods at the site killed 28 people last July. Officials confirmed Thursday that the camp withdrew its application to the Department of State Health Services to continue operations for 2026.
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Texas’ Camp Mystic will not reopen this summer after floods at the site killed 28 people last July. Officials confirmed Thursday that the camp withdrew its application to the Department of State Health Services to continue operations for 2026.

“The DSHS continues working with the Texas Rangers to investigate Camp Mystic,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The results of that investigation will be made public as soon as possible.”

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Twenty-five campers, two counselors, and Camp Mystic’s executive director, Dick Eastland, died after a July 4 flood hit the camp, which is located along the Guadalupe River.

“No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July’s tragedy,” the camp said in a statement to USA Today. “Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community.”

Victims’ families sued after the disaster, claiming negligence and lack of emergency planning. Current director Edward Eastland testified at a court hearing on Monday that he missed multiple flood warnings before the tragedy. 

Eastland said he relied on weather apps and a local alert system and believed those tools were enough, The Associated Press reported. 

At the court hearings, a state investigator detailed how the camp failed to plan and train counselors to evacuate cabins during floods. The evacuation attempts that did happen began too late, the investigator said, according to the Texas Tribune.

In a statement to the publication, CiCi and Will Steward, the parents of Cile, whose body is still missing, said they are “grateful that no child will be placed in the Eastlands’ care this summer.”

They cast doubt, though, that the camp’s decision was out of respect for “our grieving families.”

“We have pled with them to stop since September,” the Stewards said. “It was a calculated exit from a license they were about to lose.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Thursday he hoped the Eastland family would withdraw their application, adding on X that he is “thankful to hear” that they ended up doing so.

“Given the tragic circumstances, this is the correct decision to protect Texas campers and to allow time for all investigations to be completed,” Patrick said.

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Why this story matters

A Texas summer camp where 28 people died in a 2024 flood will not operate this summer, and an ongoing state investigation into the camp's emergency planning failures remains open.

Camp is closed for 2026

Camp Mystic withdrew its state operating license application, meaning no campers will attend the facility this summer while investigations continue.

Emergency planning failures documented

A state investigator testified that the camp failed to plan or train counselors for flood evacuations, and that evacuation attempts began too late.

Investigation still ongoing

The Texas Rangers and DSHS are still investigating the camp, with Gov. Greg Abbott saying results will be made public when the inquiry is complete.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
  2. USA Today
  3. The Associated Press
  4. Texas Tribune
  5. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick via X

Sources

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
  2. USA Today
  3. The Associated Press
  4. Texas Tribune
  5. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick via X