Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Campbell’s executive on leave after he says the soup isn’t ‘Mmm! Mmm! Good!’

Craig Nigrelli
A Campbell’s Soup executive is on leave after he reportedly bashed the company’s own products, ingredients and customers.
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Executive on leave

Campbell’s Soup has placed a high-ranking executive on leave after he was purportedly heard on an audio recording blasting the company and belittling its customers.

Campbell's defends soup

Campbell’s defended its products, saying that the suspended executive, its chief information security officer, “has nothing to do with how we make our food.”

Remarks surfaced in lawsuit

The remarks came to light in a lawsuit filed by a former cybersecurity analyst who claims he was fired in retaliation for complaining about the comments.

Full story

A Campbell’s Soup executive is on leave after he reportedly bashed the company’s own products, ingredients and customers in a rant during a company meeting. He also is accused of disparaging Indian co-workers, saying they are unable to think for themselves.

“We have s— for f—— poor people,” Martin Bally, the company’s chief information security officer,  allegedly said. “Who buys our s—? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore.”

He reportedly added, “Bioengineered meat — I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The remarks came to light through a lawsuit filed by a former cybersecurity analyst at Campbell’s. Robert Garza claims that Bally and another manager violated his civil rights and that he suffers from stress and mental anguish because of racial discrimination and harassment related to the Camden meeting and its aftermath. 

Secret audio captured remarks

Garza’s lawsuit says Bally’s comments were secretly recorded in November 2024 during a meeting at Campbell’s headquarters in Camden, New Jersey. Bally lives in the Detroit area, and Garza’s suit was filed in Wayne County, Michigan.

Garza says he was fired weeks after complaining to a manager about Bally’s rant. The lawsuit contends the termination was in retaliation for his complaining about Bally. 

Garza is seeking unspecified damages.

Campbell’s responds

Campbell’s disavowed the comments in a statement on the company website.

“If the comments heard on the audio recording were in fact made by Mr. Bally, they are unacceptable,” the statement said. “Such language does not reflect our values and the culture of our company. We do not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances.” 

The company described Bally’s purported lambasting of Campbell’s ingredients in its famous soups as absurd.

“The chicken meat in our soups comes from long-trusted, USDA-approved U.S. suppliers and meets our high quality standards,” the statement said. “All our soups are made with No Antibiotics Ever chicken meat. Any claims to the contrary are completely false.”

“Keep in mind,” the statement continued, “the alleged comments heard on the audio were made by a person in IT, who has nothing to do with how we make our food”.  

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags:

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A Campbell's executive allegedly made disparaging and racist remarks about the company's products and employees, leading to a lawsuit and an internal investigation, raising questions about corporate culture, product integrity, and employee retaliation.

Workplace discrimination

Allegations of racist comments and a hostile work environment highlight issues of workplace culture and employee treatment at a major U.S. company, drawing attention to broader concerns about discrimination in corporate settings.

Corporate accountability

The incident tests how a prominent company addresses executive conduct, investigates employee complaints, and updates the public on its response, contributing to public trust and expectations of transparency and responsibility.

Product integrity

Claims about Campbell's food ingredients, though denied by the company, spark consumer concerns and regulatory scrutiny, demonstrating the impact of corporate reputation and transparency on public perception and market response.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 155 media outlets

Community reaction

According to multiple sources, many customers reacted strongly on social media, with calls for boycotts and public expressions of disgust, while some voiced support for Campbell’s and others questioned the validity of the recording and the allegations.

Oppo research

Opponents of Campbell’s response, including Garza’s attorney and some social media users, accuse the company of retaliatory firing, question its cultural values, and call for broader accountability and transparency regarding workplace environment and food quality.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Fox Business
  3. Cacmpbell's

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize corporate insensitivity, framing the executive's alleged "mocking" of "poor people" as a "scandal" and uniquely highlighting a consumer protection investigation.
  • attribute claims to the "lawsuit" and include the company's denial, using less charged language like "disparaging comments.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right sensationalize the "bombshell lawsuit," focusing on "BIOENGINEERED MEAT" and "spewed racist hate," employing terms like "WHOA!" and "Meltdown.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

155 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Robert Garza, a former employee of Campbell Soup Company, is suing for wrongful termination after reporting Vice President Martin Bally's offensive comments about the company and its customers during a meeting.
  • Bally allegedly stated, "We have s— for f—— poor people" and made derogatory remarks about Indian employees, which Garza reported to his supervisor.
  • Garza alleges he was abruptly terminated on January 30, 2025, shortly after reporting Bally's comments.
  • Campbell Soup Company acknowledged the severity of Bally's comments, stating they are unacceptable and have placed Bally on leave while an investigation is conducted.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Campbell Soup Company responded to remarks allegedly made by Martin Bally, stating they do not reflect the company's values.
  • An executive at Campbell Soup Company allegedly called its products food for "poor people" during a meeting.
  • Garza recorded the meeting where Martin Bally made offensive comments about the quality of Campbell's products and made derogatory remarks about Indian workers.
  • Campbell's issued a statement condemning Bally's comments, stating they do not reflect the company's values.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A Campbell Soup Company executive, Martin Bally, is accused of making disparaging remarks about the company's products and consumers, calling their product "s— for f—ing poor people."
  • Robert Garza, a former employee, recorded Bally's comments and filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination and a racially hostile work environment.
  • Campbell Soup Company has stated that if the comments were made, they are 'unacceptable' and do not reflect the company's values.
  • Bally has been placed on temporary leave while Campbell conducts an internal investigation.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Fox Business
  3. Cacmpbell's

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.