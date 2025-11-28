Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Campbell’s fires executive who disparaged ingredients and coworkers

Craig Nigrelli
Campbell's fired an executive who disparaged its ingredients and coworkers in an audio recording that surfaced earlier this week.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Campbell’s executive fired

Campbell’s Soup has fired a high-ranking executive after he was heard on an audio recording blasting the company, belittling its customers and insulting co-workers.

Audio surfaced in lawsuit

The remarks came to light in a lawsuit filed by a former cybersecurity analyst who claims he was fired in retaliation for complaining about the derogatory comments.

Soup ingredients

Campbell’s again defended its soup ingredients, saying they’re made with "No Antibiotics Ever" chicken meat.

The Campbell’s Company, best known for its soups, has now fired its Vice President of Information Technology, Martin Bally. The move comes just days after the company placed him on leave over an audio recording that surfaced in which he purportedly made disparaging comments about Campbell’s ingredients, poor people and Indian co-workers.

Statement on Bally’s firing 

An updated statement on the company’s website says, “After a review, we believe the voice on the recording is in fact Martin Bally. The comments were vulgar, offensive and false, and we apologize for the hurt they have caused. This behavior does not reflect our values and the culture of our company, and we will not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances. As of November 25, Mr. Bally is no longer employed by the company.”

Lawsuit brought secret recording to light 

Bally came under fire after a former co-worker, cybersecurity analyst Robert Garza, sued the company and Bally last week alleging they violated his civil rights and that he suffers from stress and and mental anguish because of racial discrimination and harassment related to the audio that he recorded at a company meeting in Camden, New Jersey in November 2024.

As Straight Arrow News reported earlier this week, Garza secretly recorded Martin Bally bashing the company, “We have s— for f—ing poor people,” Bally, allegedly said. “Who buys our s—? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore.”

He reportedly added, “Bioengineered meat — I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer.” The Wall Street Journal reported Bally also made racist comments toward Indian co-workers, calling them “idiots” who cannot think for themselves. 

Bally lives in the Detroit area, and Garza’s suit was filed in Wayne County, Michigan. Garza says he was fired weeks after complaining to a manager about Bally’s rant. The lawsuit contends the termination was in retaliation for his complaining about Bally.

Campbell’s response to recording timeline

However, Campbell’s is now refuting that allegation, saying it only learned of Bally’s comments last week. It said in the statement, “The company learned of the litigation and first heard segments of the audio on November 20, 2025. Neither Mr. Garza nor his lawyer ever notified us of the existence of an audio recording.”

Garza is seeking unspecified damages. 

Meanwhile, Campbell’s is again defending itself over its ingredients in its soup that Bally referred to as “bioengineered meat.” In its message announcing Bally’s firing, Campbell’s concluded by saying “The chicken meat in our soups comes from long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers and meets our high quality standards. All our soups are made with No Antibiotics Ever chicken meat. Any claims to the contrary are completely false.”

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Alex Delia and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The firing of The Campbell's Company's Vice President of Information Technology highlights issues of workplace conduct, corporate accountability, and responses to allegations of discrimination and offensive remarks within major companies.

Workplace conduct

The incident raises questions about expectations for professional behavior from corporate leaders and the consequences of making offensive or discriminatory remarks in a work-related context.

Corporate accountability

Campbell's response, including an official apology and immediate termination of the executive, demonstrates how organizations address allegations of misconduct and uphold company values in the face of public scrutiny.

Discrimination allegations

The lawsuit and complaints raised by a former employee bring attention to issues of racial discrimination and retaliation, contributing to ongoing discussions about fair treatment and the handling of harassment in the workplace.

Sources

  1. Campbell's
  2. The Wall Street Journal

