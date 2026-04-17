Can Erica Schwartz, Trump’s pick to lead CDC, change agency’s direction amid dysfunction?

Cassandra Buchman
Dr. Erica Schwartz, nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, could take the nation’s premier public health agency in a new direction after more than a year of chaos and disruption.
Image credit: Alyssa Pointer for The Washington Post via Getty Images
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Dr. Erica Schwartz, nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, could take the nation’s premier public health agency in a new direction after more than a year of chaos and disruption.

“She is a STAR!” President Donald Trump wrote as he announced her nomination Thursday on Truth Social. If confirmed by the Senate, Schwartz would be the CDC’s fourth leader in a little more than a year. She would inherit an agency rocked by budget cuts and layoffs, as well as directives from Washington that undermined its longtime messaging about vaccines and other preventative measures.

Unlike Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the CDC and has questioned vaccines, Schwartz is a vaccine supporter and public health expert. As deputy surgeon general during the first Trump administration, she oversaw the creation of drive-through sites for COVID-19 testing and backed the creation of the vaccines that helped control the pandemic.

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Schwartz’s one-time boss, former Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said she has the “expertise, credibility, and integrity to lead the CDC effectively.”

“If allowed to follow the science without political interference, she’ll excel,” Adams said. “Cautiously optimistic but encouraged by this pick.”

Who is Erica Schwartz?

Schwartz graduated from Brown University in 1994, where she received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering, and from the Brown University School of Medicine in 1998. She also has a master’s with a dual concentration in health services administration and occupational and environmental medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

In addition, Schwartz has a law degree from the University of Maryland and is licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia.

Schwartz was a Navy occupational medicine physician before transferring to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She rose through the ranks to become a rear admiral in the Coast Guard and was the service’s chief medical officer from 2015 to 2019.

She joined the Trump administration as deputy surgeon general in 2019.

Turmoil at the CDC

Schwartz’s nomination comes at a time of upheaval at the CDC.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, has been the acting CDC director since February, when Kennedy fired Jim O’Neill from the role. O’Neill had been in charge since the White House fired director Susan Monarez in August 2025 — less than a month after she was confirmed by the Senate.

Monarez said in both congressional testimony and a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Kennedy told her to approve every recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices “regardless of the scientific evidence.” She was also directed to dismiss officials responsible for vaccine policy, “without cause,” Monarez said. 

“Even under pressure, I could not replace evidence with ideology or compromise my integrity,” she said.  

Kennedy previously denied these claims.

Experts have expressed grave concerns about Kennedy’s vaccine policy and past statements on inoculations. Last year, he fired all 17 members of the ACIP, replacing them with people who critics argued lack experience in immunology or have a history of spreading misinformation.

A federal judge ruled that ACIP was reconstituted illegally, and also reversed changes Kennedy and the panel made to the childhood vaccine schedule. Changes to the vaccine schedule suggestions include cutting the number from 17 to 11, and ending the recommendation to vaccinate newborns against hepatitis B.

After this, Kennedy rewrote the rules ‌of membership for ACIP.

All this happened as CDC data showed national vaccination rates have dropped to their lowest levels in more than a decade.

The agency went through numerous rounds of layoffs, firings and rehirings after Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

The New York Times reported at least 2,400 CDC employees, or 18% of its staff, have been fired or resigned since January 2025.

Response to Schwartz’s nomination

Adm. Paul Zukunft, a former Coast Guard commandant who appointed Schwartz as the service’s chief medical officer, told NPR she is “well-schooled in the science” and good at communicating about issues that might be controversial.

 “She was not in the least bit reticent when it came to talking truth to power,” he said. “She was very forthright in sharing with me where there was room for improvement.”

In a statement, Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, CEO of the American Public Health Association, said Schwartz has the medical background and public health knowledge to lead the CDC.

“With her previous service at HHS during the first Trump administration and as Chief Medical Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, she has demonstrated strong leadership skills,” Benjamin said. 

Michael Baker, director of health care policy at the non-profit American Action Forum, said in an interview with CNN that Schwartz’s leadership was “essential” to the early COVID-19 response. 

During the time she and her team worked with the American Action Forum, “she became a go-to resource to communicate with state leaders on testing, surveillance, and other emergency measures.”

“Her strong leadership qualities and wide-ranging view of and expertise in public health are crucial to stabilizing and ultimately strengthening CDC during this tumultuous time,” Baker said. 

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cycled through leaders throughout President Donald Trump's second term, leaving the agency that sets vaccine recommendations and tracks disease outbreaks in a prolonged leadership vacuum that directly affects the reliability of public health guidance Americans receive.

Vaccine guidance in flux

A federal judge blocked HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule, leaving parents without stable official guidance on immunizations.

CDC leadership still unsettled

Schwartz's nomination requires Senate confirmation, a process that could take several months, meaning the agency remains without a confirmed director while navigating contested vaccine policy and ongoing legal battles.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 213 media outlets

Community reaction

Current CDC staff expressed cautious optimism, according to NPR, with anonymous officials saying they hope a seasoned executive team would restore order amid infighting among political appointees. The American Public Health Association welcomed the nomination, while vaccine-skeptic allies of HHS Secretary Kennedy, including lawyer Aaron Siri, criticized it.

Context corner

The CDC director position has historically been filled by career public health officials with minimal political interference. The Federal Vacancies Reform Act limits acting directors to 210 days, a deadline that lapsed in late March 2026, creating legal pressure on the White House to nominate a permanent director.

Debunking

HHS Secretary Kennedy has linked vaccines to autism on the CDC's official website, a claim that has been repeatedly disproven by scientific research. A federal judge ruled in March 2026 that Kennedy's overhaul of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel likely violated federal procedures.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Dr. Jerome Adams via X
  3. US Coast Guard
  4. Reuters
  5. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the nomination as routine and credential-focused — using "picks" and stressing her deputy surgeon general and military-health background.
  • Media outlets in the center note "leadership turbulence," quote the president calling Dr. Erica Schwartz "incredibly talented," and provide controversy context.
  • Media outlets on the right portrays it as a bold "leadership shakeup," valorizing decisive action.

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Media landscape

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213 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump nominated Erica Schwartz, former deputy U.S. Surgeon general, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , with her confirmation pending Senate approval.
  • Schwartz has extensive medical and legal education and experience, including leadership roles in the U.S. Coast Guard and 24 years of military service.
  • The CDC has experienced leadership instability, including the departure of former director Susan Monarez and interim oversight by another official, amid controversies over vaccine policy under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump nominated Erica Schwartz to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tapping a former public health leader to stabilize an agency operating under interim leadership.
  • Schwartz, a physician, spent over 20 years in uniform serving in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, where she rose to rear admiral and coordinated national COVID-19 responses as deputy surgeon general.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump nominated Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , noting her distinguished military and public health background.
  • The nomination follows a period of leadership instability at the CDC, including the removal of former director Susan Monarez and changes in acting leadership.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Dr. Jerome Adams via X
  3. US Coast Guard
  4. Reuters
  5. The New York Times

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