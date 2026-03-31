Can NASA still do the impossible?

Donald Afari
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Image credit: Paul Hennesy/Anadolu via Getty Images

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NASA says it is ready to send astronauts toward the Moon for the first time in more than half a century. This is the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program. Ultimately, the goal is to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there. But what will it take to get there, and what stands in the way?

Don Afari
Donald Afari
Being a video editor for some of the most profound sports networks may have introduced Donald Afari into the world of digital media but the spawn of in depth storytelling has kept him in the game.
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