Can the Pentagon recall Sen. Mark Kelly to active duty to face a court-martial?

Dan Levin
The Pentagon is reportedly considering recalling Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, back to active duty to face a court martial.
Image credit: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Summary

Military discipline

Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), Article 92, service members are required to refuse unlawful orders.

Potential court martial

The Pentagon is reportedly considering recalling Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, to active duty to face a court-martial due to his participation in a video reminding servicemembers of their obligations to disobey illegal orders.

Expert opinions

Legal experts contacted by Straight Arrow News generally agreed that Sen. Kelly "didn't do anything wrong," and that the case against him is weak.

Full story

Can the Pentagon follow through and actually recall Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, back to active duty to face a court-martial? The potential move comes in response to Kelly’s participation in a video made by Democratic lawmakers to remind servicemembers of their obligations to disobey any illegal orders.

Pentagon v. Kelly

“You can refuse illegal orders,” Kelly said in the video.

Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), Article 92, service members have a duty to disobey illegal orders.

“The training that the military does in the law of armed conflict really emphasizes the requirement not to obey unlawful orders,” retired Maj. Gen. John Altenburg, a national security law professor at George Washington University and former officer in the Army JAG corps, told Straight Arrow News. “Our people are pretty well steeped in that.”

Despite those former military members simply repeating that law, President Donald Trump responded harshly on Truth Social.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump wrote.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continued to attack Kelly on social media on Tuesday.

“So ‘Captain’ Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly,” Hegseth posted on X, commenting on a picture posted by Kelly.

The FBI also hopes to interview the lawmakers involved.

Kelly has pushed back.

“Donald Trump can try to intimidate me, but it’s not going to work,” Kelly wrote on X. “My job is to defend the Constitution and hold any president accountable.”

Kelly’s campaign was sending out fundraising messages on Tuesday over the matter. 

Can Kelly be court-martialed?

In a word, yes.

Kelly retired from the military in 2011. He was the only one in the group in the video who ranked high enough to potentially be recalled for a court-martial.

“High field grade or general flag officers would be the ones that would be brought back on active duty if the crime that’s alleged is serious, and here the crime that’s alleged would be, sedition or supporting sedition or treason, so certainly a serious allegation,” Tom Fleener, partner at Fleener Peterson Law and former U.S. Army JAG officer, told Straight Arrow News.

Kelly’s rank makes him vulnerable to recall.

“You’re still obligated to the military, even after you’re retired,” Altenburg said. “They could recall us at any time.”

That includes potential disciplinary action, although that doesn’t happen often.

“There’s so many hurdles to get through in order to actually bring this person to a trial that it’s a little bit nuts,” Benjamin Gold, associate attorney at Bilecki Law Group and former Naval officer, told Straight Arrow News.

A court-martial works a lot like a trial in the civilian sector.

“There’s a judge, there’s a jury, there’s a prosecutor, there’s a defense lawyer and sometimes more than one defense lawyer,” Altenburg said. “The jury system is a little bit different, but they’re essentially the same. And if you walked into a court martial and you were blindfolded, other than a couple of differences I just mentioned, you wouldn’t notice any difference from being in a federal district court.”

A former military officer being called back to active duty to face disciplinary action isn’t unheard of, but it remains rare.

“It’s extraordinarily rare that someone who’s retired will be brought back on active duty and prosecuted,” Fleener said.

When it does happen, it’s usually for very serious crimes. For example, in 2024, retired Staff Sgt. William Rivers was recalled and sentenced to 108 months of confinement by a military judge for sexual abuse of a minor.

Rivers also had his rank reduced, and the judge imposed a bad conduct charge.

“It’s not a frequent occurrence, but it happens, and the law provides for it,” Altenburg said.

The case against Kelly

The accusations being levied against Kelly are extremely serious, with Hegseth calling Kelly and his colleagues “the seditious six.”

Seditious conspiracy can bring 20 years in prison, while treason can result in a death sentence.

“A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order,” a statement from the Department of Defense reads.

Despite Hegseth and the Pentagon’s push to investigate Kelly, every expert Straight Arrow News spoke with said the case is weak.

“Factually, he didn’t do anything wrong,” Fleener said. “This is pure political theater, and I would be surprised if he was actually brought back on active duty.”

Gold agreed.

“If I were a politician, and I was floating this idea around, I would never float it around in public, like in earshot of anybody who does what I do, or an earshot of anybody who maybe even has abstract thought, right?” Gold said.

Altenburg agrees that Kelly has nothing to worry about, but added that he didn’t like the video.

“I don’t think he committed an offense,” Altenburg said. “On the other hand, I’m disappointed that he said what he said, because I agree with the people who are critical of him, who say that he undermines discipline, and he undermines the chain of command.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a producer at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Cole Lauterbach and Mathew Grisham contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The reported consideration by the Pentagon to recall Sen. Mark Kelly for court-martial over remarks about disobeying illegal orders raises questions about military law, political tensions and the boundaries of lawful dissent by retired officers.

Military law and discipline

Examining if and how retired officers like Sen. Kelly can be recalled for court martial highlights the continued connection to military law and the rarity of such proceedings, according to legal experts.

Political and public debate

Public and political reactions, including accusations of sedition and responses from high-profile figures, showcase how legal interpretations can become focal points for broader partisan debate.

Responsibilities of military personnel

The story underscores the legal and ethical requirement for service members to disobey unlawful orders, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing personal views from official military obligations.

Sources

  1. Department of War via X
  2. National Institute of Military Justice
  3. Pete Hegseth via X
  4. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  5. Sen. Elissa Slotkin via X

