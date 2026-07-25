Car drives into crowd near Berlin Pride celebrations, killing one

Diane Duenez
Image credit: REUTERS/Christian Mang
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A vehicle drove into a crowd near Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day Pride celebrations on Saturday evening, killing one person and injuring several others. According to police and emergency officials, several people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Berlin police said the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the Tiergarten, a large park near the route of the city’s Pride parade and the Brandenburg Gate. Authorities said a white vehicle struck multiple people, triggering a major emergency response and an intensive manhunt for one or more suspects.

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In statements posted on X, police said officers and Berlin Fire Department personnel were deployed in large numbers after a vehicle drove into the Tiergarten area and hit several people. Police later reported numerous injuries, and said the search for suspects was continuing at full speed.

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The crash occurred during Christopher Street Day. The Associated Press reports it is one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ events. Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in the German capital for the annual celebration. Earlier festivities had proceeded peacefully before the incident brought them to an abrupt halt.

Authorities ordered participants to leave the area and canceled events associated with the parade. Police said a car had driven into the Tiergarten near the parade route and struck several people, though they initially provided few details about the circumstances.

Reuters reported that emergency services treated victims at the scene while investigators searched for suspects. Reuters also cited German tabloid Bild, which quoted a witness as saying a white vehicle drove into the crowd at high speed and that a man fled on foot after exiting the vehicle. Police had not publicly confirmed those witness-account details.

As of late Saturday, authorities had not announced a motive or reported any arrests. The investigation remained ongoing.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A vehicle attack near Berlin's Pride celebration killed one person and left several others with life-threatening injuries, ending a major public event attended by hundreds of thousands.

Event shut down mid-celebration

Authorities ordered hundreds of thousands of attendees to leave the area and canceled remaining Pride events after the vehicle struck the crowd.

Suspects not yet in custody

As of late Saturday, police reported no arrests and said the search for one or more suspects was continuing, with no confirmed motive.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Berlin Police
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Reuters

Sources

  1. Berlin Police
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Reuters