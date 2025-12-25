Car thieves hit the brakes in 2025. Here’s why.

Of all the dropping crime statistics in 2025, one specific transgression takes the lead. Car thefts are down 23% on the year as of October, according to data from Real-Time Crime Index and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The drop in auto thefts across America was almost universal, with 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico reporting fewer thefts. The only state to see an increase was Alaska, where criminal activity in Anchorage is driving a 26% rise in motor vehicle thefts.

Data from the Real-Time Crime Index shows that car thefts steadily increased during the pandemic before peaking in late 2023. If this downward trend continues, it will be the second consecutive year of declines.

How much did car thefts fall?

According to National Insurance Crime Bureau data, there were 126.62 vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents in the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2025, that fell to 97.33.

Despite falling rates, Washington, D.C., still leads the nation in auto thefts, with nearly four times the national average: 373 thefts per 100,000 residents. The city’s thefts are considerably higher than those of the next jurisdiction, California, which averages 178 thefts per 100,000 residents.

The study also found which car makes are most often stolen, with thieves continuing to target Hyundais the most. Honda and Kia are also frequently stolen.

This is likely because Hyundai for years manufactured vehicles without electronic immobilizers, which disable the vehicle if the car doesn’t detect the correct key. This allowed groups like the “Kia Boys” to steal some models of Hyundais and Kias with just a USB cable.

Other vehicle-related crime is also trending down. Catalytic converter theft has seen a massive drop following its post-pandemic surge, with a 74% decrease on the year in theft claims in the first half of 2024, according to State Farm.

Why did thefts fall?

NICB said several factors played a role in the decrease in auto thefts. However, cooperation from federal and state law enforcement and other groups involved in investigations played a significant part in the drop last year.

“The significant declines we are seeing in 2025 demonstrate the effectiveness of collaborative efforts by law enforcement, automakers, insurers, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau,” said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of NICB.

Experts believe the increase in car thefts during the pandemic was caused by supply-chain disruptions, increased demand for used cars and parts shortages; issues that are no longer as prevalent. This could explain part of the decrease the country has seen over the last two years.

The NICB states that other developments may help explain the decline. For one, automakers are addressing design issues, like Hyundai and Kia adding immobilizers to their vehicles.

The parts market also seems to be cooling off. The financial benefits of stealing a car and selling it for parts have lessened, making the risks of getting caught not worth it to many.

Policing has also improved, with groups coordinating more than before. The NICB states more aggressive data-sharing, theft investigations and targeting organized theft groups are making a difference. Some said the media attention car thefts got over the years also pushed authorities to act.

“In 2022, we saw social media videos with step-by-step instructions on how to steal certain Kias and Hyundais garner massive attention online,” Matt Brannon, data journalist at Insurify, told KNDU. “That trend put auto theft in the spotlight and served as a wake-up call to carmakers, many of whom have taken steps to upgrade their security features since then.”

How to prevent a car theft

Even though they are falling, car thefts are still happening. NICB stresses a few steps drivers should take to help prevent them from becoming victims.

The first is to try to park in well-lit areas. They said increased visibility often deters thieves and makes your car a harder target. Make sure to roll up your windows and limit any access points thieves could use.

Always lock your doors after leaving your vehicle. Some thieves walk through parking lots to see which doors are unlocked. Never leave a vehicle unattended while the engine is on. NICB said this is an open invitation for criminals looking for their next target.

There is also an assortment of devices drivers can buy for added protection. NICB said steering wheel locks, kill switches or GPS trackers deter thieves from targeting a driver’s vehicle.