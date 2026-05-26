‘Catastrophic’ explosion averted, but thousands in California remain evacuated 

Shea Taylor
The risk of a "catastrophic" explosion in southern California has been averted, but thousands of people still can't go home.
Image credit: REUTERS/David Swanson

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Thousands of people in southern California still can’t return to their homes, even as officials say the risk of a “catastrophic” explosion at a chemical take near Los Angeles has been all but eliminated.

About 16,000 people are still under evacuation orders around the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. That’s down from more than 50,000 people under evacuation orders as officials say the  “worst-case scenario” has been mitigated.

REUTERS/Ed Ou

They say they will assess the situation again Tuesday after efforts to cool an overheated chemical tank continued overnight Monday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced on Monday that President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration to expand federal support for the area.

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What happened

The situation started last Thursday, May 21, when the liquid in a chemical tank at GKN started to overheat due to an issue with a valve in its refrigeration system.

The tank holds about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, which is used to make plastics and can cause health problems upon exposure.

Firefighters discovered a crack in the tank on Saturday that helped relieve some of the pressure within. Officials say the crack is not likely to cause any chemical leaks, but they’re still monitoring the nearby air quality.

On Monday, officials said the biggest risk — a potential “boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion” — had been averted.

“The most catastrophic and worst-case scenario was mitigated and resolved,” interim Orange County Fire Chief TJ McGovern said at a news conference on Monday.

However, authorities say a smaller explosion or a toxic release remain possible concerns.

Criminal investigation

Meanwhile, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has opened a criminal investigation to determine how the failure happened at the facility. He has ordered the company not to destroy or manipulate any records.

Spitzer launched an anonymous tip line to report information about the incident or what led to it.

“Given the very real risk to human life as a result of this event, it is crucial that anyone who has information about this incident or the industrial operations of GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems, Inc. come forward and report it so that it can be thoroughly investigated by law enforcement,” Spitzer said.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

About 16,000 residents near Garden Grove remain under evacuation orders and cannot return home following a chemical tank emergency at a nearby aerospace facility.

Evacuation orders still active

Roughly 16,000 people cannot return to their homes around the GKN Aerospace facility, down from more than 50,000 at the incident's peak.

Smaller risks remain possible

Authorities say a smaller explosion or toxic release from the methyl methacrylate tank remain possible concerns, and air quality is still being monitored.

Federal emergency declaration issued

President Trump signed an emergency declaration, according to Gov. Newsom, expanding federal support for the affected area.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. NBC News
  3. ABC News

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. NBC News
  3. ABC News