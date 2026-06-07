Catholic church removes exorcist, says UFO claims ‘gravely undermine’ teachings

The Archdiocese of Washington has removed a prominent Catholic exorcist and cut ties with a local ministry following comments linking unidentified flying objects to demonic activity.

The Archdiocese announced Monsignor Stephen Rossetti was being removed from his role as an archdiocesan exorcist. The archdiocese also ended its affiliation with the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, a Washington-based nonprofit led by Rossetti.

In a statement, McElroy said Rossetti’s remarks “gravely undermine the Church’s very precise teaching on the devil, demons and exorcism,” adding that the center’s recent use of social media also contributed to the decision.

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The controversy stems from a May 29 video in which Rossetti expressed his personal belief that “many, if not most” UFO sightings could be demonic in nature, suggesting such entities exhibit capabilities beyond those of human beings. That video is now set to private on YouTube.

Rossetti responded after the announcement, saying he was “saddened” by the archdiocese’s action and asking forgiveness “for any ways that I have not been faithful to the teachings of the Church’s Magisterium, particularly in the cited video on ‘aliens and the demonic.’”

He emphasized the importance of obedience to church authority and said he would continue to ensure his work aligns with official teaching. Rossetti also thanked the archdiocese for 19 years of service, adding that the St. Michael Center plans to continue its ministry elsewhere.

The incident comes amid growing interest in exorcism and the supernatural in the United States. Demand for the Catholic rite has risen in recent years, with the number of exorcists increasing from roughly two dozen about 15 years ago to around 150 today.

Rossetti had previously described exorcists as being “flooded with requests” from individuals seeking spiritual intervention.

Church experts emphasize that such cases are rare. Screening processes indicate that more than 99% of individuals who believe they are experiencing demonic possession are instead dealing with mental health conditions, and exorcism is considered only after careful evaluation.

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