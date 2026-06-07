Catholic church removes exorcist, says UFO claims ‘gravely undermine’ teachings

Diane Duenez
The Archdiocese of Washington has removed a prominent Catholic exorcist and cut ties with a local ministry following comments linking unidentified flying objects to demonic activity.
Image credit: Reuters

Full story

The Archdiocese of Washington has removed a prominent Catholic exorcist and cut ties with a local ministry following comments linking unidentified flying objects to demonic activity.

The Archdiocese announced Monsignor Stephen Rossetti was being removed from his role as an archdiocesan exorcist. The archdiocese also ended its affiliation with the St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal, a Washington-based nonprofit led by Rossetti.

In a statement, McElroy said Rossetti’s remarks “gravely undermine the Church’s very precise teaching on the devil, demons and exorcism,” adding that the center’s recent use of social media also contributed to the decision.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The controversy stems from a May 29 video in which Rossetti expressed his personal belief that “many, if not most” UFO sightings could be demonic in nature, suggesting such entities exhibit capabilities beyond those of human beings. That video is now set to private on YouTube.

Rossetti responded after the announcement, saying he was “saddened” by the archdiocese’s action and asking forgiveness “for any ways that I have not been faithful to the teachings of the Church’s Magisterium, particularly in the cited video on ‘aliens and the demonic.’”

He emphasized the importance of obedience to church authority and said he would continue to ensure his work aligns with official teaching. Rossetti also thanked the archdiocese for 19 years of service, adding that the St. Michael Center plans to continue its ministry elsewhere.

The incident comes amid growing interest in exorcism and the supernatural in the United States. Demand for the Catholic rite has risen in recent years, with the number of exorcists increasing from roughly two dozen about 15 years ago to around 150 today.

Rossetti had previously described exorcists as being “flooded with requests” from individuals seeking spiritual intervention.

Church experts emphasize that such cases are rare. Screening processes indicate that more than 99% of individuals who believe they are experiencing demonic possession are instead dealing with mental health conditions, and exorcism is considered only after careful evaluation.

Round out your reading

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags:

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A prominent Catholic exorcist's removal highlights how the Church manages doctrinal boundaries around exorcism, a practice with growing demand among American Catholics.

Exorcism demand has grown

The number of Catholic exorcists in the U.S. has grown from roughly two dozen 15 years ago to around 150 today, reflecting increased requests for the rite.

Mental health screening comes first

Church screening processes indicate more than 99% of individuals seeking exorcism are instead dealing with mental health conditions, not demonic possession.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington
  2. The St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal

Sources

  1. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington
  2. The St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal