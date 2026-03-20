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CBS News ends radio program after nearly a century, citing changing times

Devin Pavlou
After nearly a century of broadcasting, CBS News Radio announced Friday it will shut down and lay off all its staff.
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After nearly a century of broadcasting, CBS News Radio announced Friday it will shut down and lay off all its staff. CBS leadership said it’s charting a new course for the newsroom in an always-changing news industry.

Deadline reports that CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and CBS News President Tom Cibrowski told employees about the layoffs in a Friday morning memo.

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“New audiences are burgeoning in new places, and we are pressing forward with ambitious plans to grow and invest so that we can be there for them,” Weiss and Cibrowski wrote. “That means some parts of our newsroom must get smaller to make room for the things we must build to remain competitive.”

The memo did not state how many cuts CBS News made, but Deadline reported that about 6% of the 1,100-employee company will be affected — roughly 60 to 70 people. 

CBS News Radio will air its final broadcast on May 22. 

How will this impact local radio?

The shutdown will leave about 700 affiliated stations without a source for news features, leaving a sizable programming hole for many stations. Axios reports that Chicago’s WBBM features CBS News Radio as an integral part of its format. 

WCCO in Minnesota, a CBS affiliate, has declined to formally comment on the decision but WCCO Director of News Operations Lindsey Peterson discussed it on the “Adam and Jordana Show” Friday morning.

“We serve the community, and that is local news and national news,” he said. “It’ll be on in some form or fashion. There are other networks out there. ABC is the most prominent of those. I can’t tell you that we’re going to be an ABC affiliate, because it’s too early to say, but we’ll have national news on.”

What was CBS News Radio?

CBS News Radio launched in September 1927 and was the precursor to CBS News. During its first two years, it mostly played music. In 1929, CBS began airing radio news broadcasts.

During the lead-up to WWII, CBS News Radio built up its reputation with millions of listeners tuning in daily for news reports. Following the war, CBS News Radio continued to be a major part of American life, reporting on major events like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

By the 2000s, CBS News Radio owned many of the nation’s largest radio stations. However, by the 2010s, fewer people listened to radio and CBS eventually sold all of its stations in 2017.

Why is news radio doing worse than radio?

Radio as a whole is doing much better than news radio, with 85% of adults aged 25 to 64 tuning in weekly. Only about 5% of Americans say they prefer to get their news from radio, according to a Pew Research survey.

Since 2019, news radio has lost 24% of its listeners. The COVID-19 pandemic was a major blow to the entire radio industry, as it disrupted commuting patterns and pushed people to streaming platforms. Competition from podcasts has dealt another blow. 

As listeners continue to tune out, advertisers are doing the same. S&P Global projected a 6% decline in national spot ads in 2025 and a 5% drop in local revenue.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

CBS News Radio's shutdown eliminates a national news source used by approximately 700 local stations, forcing those stations to find replacement programming or switch to different network providers.

Local stations lose news content

Stations that relied on CBS News Radio for national news segments must now secure alternative sources or reduce national coverage in their programming.

Affiliated stations face format changes

Roughly 700 stations will need to restructure their broadcast schedules to fill the programming gap left by CBS News Radio's final broadcast on May 22.

News radio audience continues shrinking

Only 5% of Americans prefer radio for news, and news radio has lost 24% of its listeners since 2019, according to a Pew Research survey.

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Behind the numbers

CBS News Radio provided content to approximately 700 affiliated stations. The layoffs affect about 6% of CBS News' workforce of 1,100 employees, or roughly 60-70 positions. CBS News Radio will end operations on May 22, 2026.

Community reaction

The Writers Guild of America East and West criticized the decision, calling it indicative of "inept leadership" by Bari Weiss and David Ellison. Former CBS anchor Dan Rather said "it's another piece of America that is gone."

Context corner

CBS News Radio began in September 1927 and featured historic broadcasts including Edward R. Murrow's World War II reports from London. Radio was the dominant news medium from the 1920s through 1940s before television supplanted it in the 1950s.

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Sources

  1. Deadline
  2. Pew Research Center

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the 6% layoffs and radio shutdown as institutional loss and worker harm — using terms like "Job Cuts," "ending an era," "destroying the legacy," and labels such as "MAGA-friendly" to blame Bari Weiss.
  • Media outlets in the center quantify the 6% within ~1,100 staff and offering operational context; both sides nonetheless report the cuts and leadership framing as difficult, reflecting broader ideological clashes over media purpose.
  • Media outlets on the right right-leaning pieces cast the layoffs as a deliberate "reshape" or digital-first overhaul, invoking "buzzsaw," "far-left," and owner-driven strategy.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • CBS News is laying off 6% of its staff, which is about 66 employees, to adjust to rapid changes in the media industry and shifting audience behaviors.
  • The layoffs follow previous reductions and precede the planned shutdown of CBS News Radio on May 22 due to economic challenges and programming shifts.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and President Tom Cibrowski announced a 6% workforce reduction affecting roughly 60 employees and the closure of CBS News Radio on May 22, 2026, after nearly a century of operation.
  • Weiss and Cibrowski framed the restructuring as necessary to remain competitive, citing shifting audience behaviors and mounting economic pressures as viewers migrate toward streaming platforms and social media.
  • CBS News Radio, founded in 1927 and described as having "served as the foundation for everything we have built," will cease operations impacting approximately 700 affiliated stations seeking replacement programming.
  • The network's digital shift involves moving away from what Weiss termed "commodity news" toward exclusive reporting, as Paramount Skydance streamlines operations amid declining television revenues and audience fragmentation.
  • Further organizational changes are expected in coming months as talent contracts expire, though the strategy represents a high-stakes gamble for a network that has long trailed broadcast rivals in ratings.

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Key points from the Right

  • CBS News is cutting about 6% of its workforce, impacting approximately 60 employees, as part of a newsroom restructuring led by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and owner David Ellison.
  • CBS News Radio, a nearly 100-year-old service, will shut down on May 22, 2026, eliminating all positions within that division.
  • The layoffs follow voluntary buyouts and are part of necessary changes to adapt to a rapidly changing news industry and new audience platforms.
  • Bari Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski emphasized treating affected employees with care and respect during this transition.

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Sources

  1. Deadline
  2. Pew Research Center

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