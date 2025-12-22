CBS pulls ‘60 Minutes’ deportation report after White House refuses interview

CBS News abruptly pulled a “60 Minutes” investigation into the Trump administration’s deportation of Venezuelan migrants just hours before it was set to air. The last-minute decision triggered a rare and unusually public backlash from inside one of television journalism’s most powerful institutions.

According to The New York Times, CBS announced the change just three hours before the broadcast, an unusually late move for a flagship program like “60 Minutes.”

The segment, titled “Inside CECOT,” was set to air Sunday night. It examined the deportation of Venezuelan men to El Salvador’s notorious maximum-security prison, the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo. According to an internal email The Washington Post reviewed, CBS shelved the report after the Trump administration declined to take part in an interview.

A rare internal revolt at CBS News

Newly appointed CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss made the decision, according to an email “60 Minutes” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi sent to colleagues.

In one message that The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal obtained, Alfonsi warned that allowing government non-cooperation to derail a fully reported story would fundamentally weaken the newsroom’s independence.

“If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient,” Alfonsi wrote.

She added, pointedly: “Government silence is a statement, not a VETO.”

CBS says the story isn’t dead, just delayed

CBS News disputes the characterization that it killed the segment. In a statement, the network said the report “will air in a future broadcast.” It said that editors determined it required additional reporting.

Weiss echoed that position, saying it is routine to hold stories that lack sufficient context or voices. She added that she looks forward to airing the piece once it is ready.

“My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be,” Weiss said in a statement. “Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason—that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices—happens every day in every newsroom. I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready.”

But Alfonsi strongly rejected that explanation. In her email, she said both CBS lawyers and Standards and Practices had screened and cleared the story.

“It is factually correct,” she wrote. “In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

What the report was set to show

The segment focused on Venezuelan men deported under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Officials sent them to CECOT, one of El Salvador’s most feared prisons. CBS had promoted the story for days, according to The Washington Post. It aired previews that said former detainees described “brutal and torturous conditions” inside the facility.

CBS removed those promotions from its platforms by Sunday, shortly before the broadcast.

A November report by Human Rights Watch found that hundreds of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador had endured systematic abuse, including sexual assault. It also found that conditions at CECOT violated United Nations minimum standards for prisoner treatment.

In her email, Alfonsi said sources who appeared in the report “risked their lives to speak with us.” She added that the newsroom has “a moral and professional obligation” to air their accounts.

A flashpoint moment for ’60 Minutes’

The episode has thrust “60 Minutes,” long regarded as one of the gold standards of American investigative journalism, into an unusually public internal conflict.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, since CBS’s parent company, Paramount Skydance, acquired Weiss’s independent news and opinion site, The Free Press, in October, questions have been swirling about editorial independence, political pressure and the power dynamics inside the organization.

“If the standard for airing a story becomes ‘the government must agree to be interviewed,’” Alfonsi wrote, “we go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state.”