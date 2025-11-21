Unbiased. Straight Facts.
CDC changes site to align with RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism

Dan Levin
The page on the CDC’s website concerning vaccinations and autism now repeats false claims of a possible connection between the two.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

CDC website changes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its "Vaccine Safety" page to state, "The claim 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism."

Scientific consensus

Repeated studies over several decades have found no connection between vaccines and autism, including a major study in Denmark that examined the entire childhood population over a decade.

Reactions from health professionals

Multiple health professionals criticized the CDC's website update.

Full story

The page on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website concerning vaccinations and autism now repeats false claims of a possible connection between the two. It’s a view shared by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his former organization, which called it “biggest public health reversal of our lifetime.” 

Website change

The “Vaccine Safety” page used to read studies have found “no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder.”

That has changed.

“The claim ’vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism,” the website now reads.

The site claims any studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities and that HHS launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism.

The CDC also took down a page advising pregnant women on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccines and autism

Repeated studies over several decades have consistently found no connection between vaccines and autism. That includes a major study out of Denmark where scientists examined the country’s entire childhood population over a decade.

The CDC page in question still contains a subheading saying “vaccines do not cause autism.”

That header remains on the page because of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who’s a medical doctor. A footnote on the page said that statement remains as part of an agreement with Cassidy to keep it on the CDC website.

“I’m a doctor who has seen people die from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Cassidy posted on X Thursday. “What parents need to hear right now is vaccines for measles, polio, hepatitis B and other childhood diseases are safe and effective and will not cause autism. Any statement to the contrary is wrong, irresponsible, and actively makes Americans sicker.”

Reaction

Health professionals condemned the move as dangerous.

“The CDC just rewrote its vaccine-autism webpage, suggesting we can’t definitively state vaccines don’t cause autism,” Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease doctor, wrote on X. “This exploits a philosophical trick about proving negatives while ignoring studies of millions of children with consistent findings.”

Another physician agreed that Kennedy and his team are using wordplay to get around the issue.

“If RFK Jr. wanted to be honest with the American public, he would make it clear on the CDC’s website that chicken nuggets also might cause autism, which has never been and will never be disproven,” Dr. Paul Offit wrote on his Substack.

Professionals in the field of autism agreed.

“All we can do in the scientific community is point to the preponderance of the evidence, the number of studies, the fact that the studies are so conclusive,” Alison Singer, president and co-founder of the Autism Science Foundation, told CNN. “These studies all agree. They’re very clear, and it’s time to move on.”

Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy’s former organization and a place where he reportedly gets some of his information, cheered the decision.

“This is the biggest public health reversal of our lifetime,” the organization posted on X. “And it confirms what parents have been shouting for decades.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a producer at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Cole Lauterbach and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine information webpage addressing potential links between vaccines and autism prompted debate among public health experts, policymakers and advocacy groups about vaccine safety messaging and public trust. This development raises concerns about the influence of political leadership on science communication and public health guidelines.

Science communication

Accurate scientific communication plays a critical role in shaping public understanding and trust in health guidelines. Adjustments to official messaging can influence perceptions regarding established medical consensus on vaccine safety.

Public health policy

Revisions to CDC information may affect vaccination rates and public health outcomes, as policymakers, medical professionals and the public respond to changes in official advice on vaccines and autism risk.

Political influence

The involvement of political leaders in scientific messaging, as highlighted by reactions from both officials and advocacy groups, points to ongoing tensions between science-based policy and political considerations in public health.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 147 media outlets

Context corner

The alleged link between vaccines and autism originated from a discredited 1998 study, which has shaped vaccine skepticism for decades despite having been retracted and repeatedly refuted by further research.

Debunking

According to decades of scientific consensus, there is no credible evidence that vaccines cause autism. The original paper suggesting such a link was retracted and its author lost his medical license due to fraudulent research practices.

Terms to know

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): a developmental condition with social, communication and behavioral challenges. Vaccine hesitancy: reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite availability of vaccines.

Sources

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website
  2. Sen. Bill Cassidy via X
  3. Dr. Jake Scott via X
  4. CNN
  5. Children's Health Defense via X

