CDC monitoring Americans after deadly hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Craig Nigrelli
The CDC says it is now monitoring American travelers tied to a hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship now heading toward the Canary Islands.
Image credit: Michel van BERGEN / ANP / AFP via Getty Images
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The CDC says it is monitoring American travelers linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship that is now heading toward the Canary Islands.

The MV Hondius has been linked to at least three deaths, while health officials across multiple countries scramble to track passengers who have already left the vessel.

The cases 

As of Thursday morning, three people — a Dutch couple and a German passenger — have died.

There are now eight suspected cases linked to the ship, with the World Health Organization confirming three through laboratory testing.

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On Wednesday, three sick passengers were evacuated from the vessel to Cape Verde, where they were then flown to Amsterdam for treatment.

This photograph taken on May 7, 2026 shows the Central Defense Hospital “Gomez Ulla” in Madrid. A ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak will reach the Spanish island of Tenerife “within three days”, with the evacuation of passengers to start from May 11, the government said. Credit: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP via Getty Images.

In addition, Oceanwide Expeditions, which operates the cruise ship, also clarified on Thursday that 29 passengers — including six Americans — left the vessel during a stop in St. Helena on April 24 after the first onboard death.

CNN reports one passenger from Arizona and two from Georgia are now being monitored.

CDC now monitoring

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is actively monitoring the situation involving American travelers connected to the ship.

In a statement, the CDC said, “The administration is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. travelers onboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship with confirmed hantavirus. Our top priority remains the health and safety of all U.S. passengers.”

Health officials are now trying to track down passengers from at least a dozen countries who left the ship in recent weeks in order to conduct contact tracing.

Hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected rodents, including exposure to droppings or urine. In severe cases, it can trigger life-threatening respiratory problems.

Aircraft involved in the evacuation of passengers suspected of hantavirus infection park on the tarmac at Nelson Mandela International Airport in Praia, Cabo Verde, on May 6, 2026. Credit: Elton Monteiro/Xinhua via Getty Images.

According to The Washington Post, Dutch health officials are also investigating a possible airline exposure. A flight attendant has reportedly been hospitalized after coming into contact with a cruise passenger on an April 24 Airlink flight from St. Helena to Johannesburg. That passenger died from hantavirus the following day.

Passenger describes fear aboard

A Turkish traveler, Ruhi Cenet, who boarded the MV Hondius in Argentina on April 1, told NBC News he first became concerned on April 12 when the ship’s captain announced a passenger had died of what was described at the time as natural causes.

Cenet said passengers were told there was no infection risk and life on board largely continued as normal. He later began isolating himself and eating meals alone as more people became sick.

“It’s very scary because it was nothing that we were ready for,” he said.

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius is anchored off Praia, Cabo Verde, May 6, 2026. Cabo Verde on Wednesday carried out an air evacuation of three passengers suspected of hantavirus infection from the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which had been anchored off the capital, Praia. Credit: Elton Monteiro/Xinhua via Getty Images.

Cenet left the ship in St. Helena on April 24. He says he later tested negative and has not developed symptoms.

“Knowing that we didn’t get isolated and we didn’t take any caution for a solid 12 days, for my part, is a very sad situation,” he added.

WHO official warns care is critical

In an interview with Straight Arrow earlier this week, Professor Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said that getting passengers off the ship and into medical care was critical because there are no antiviral treatments for hantavirus.

Gostin said severe cases often require intensive supportive care, including oxygen and kidney support for patients suffering respiratory or renal failure.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has killed three people and left health officials tracking passengers from more than a dozen countries, including at least six Americans who disembarked weeks ago.

Americans under active monitoring

The CDC is actively monitoring at least six American passengers who left the ship, with three — from Arizona and Georgia — specifically identified as being tracked.

No treatment exists

According to a WHO official, there are no antiviral treatments for hantavirus; severe cases require intensive hospital care including oxygen and kidney support.

Possible airline exposure

Dutch health officials are investigating whether a flight attendant was exposed after contact with an infected passenger on a commercial flight from St. Helena.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Yahoo
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CDC
  4. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left outlet amplify hantavirus threats with terms like "deadly" and "1st death," portraying US.. monitoring as urgent protection amid evacuations.
  • Media outlets in the center temper with "extremely low" risk reassurances.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight bureaucratic failures via phrases like "without protection" and "bursts," critiquing Civil Guard unpreparedness.

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Media landscape

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37 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The CDC is closely monitoring U.S. travelers on the MV Hondius cruise ship after a hantavirus outbreak that killed three people.
  • The World Health Organization confirmed eight suspected hantavirus cases on the ship, which sailed from Argentina with nearly 150 people aboard.
  • Residents in Georgia, Arizona, and California who traveled on the cruise ship are being monitored for hantavirus, but none have shown symptoms.
  • The ship will dock in Tenerife, Spain, where non-Spanish passengers will be repatriated and Spanish passengers quarantined due to the virus's incubation period.

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Key points from the Center

  • The Hondius cruise ship is expected to dock in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, within three days following a deadly hantavirus outbreak. Health Minister Monica Garcia confirmed passengers remaining on board currently show no symptoms.
  • Nearly 150 people departed Argentina on April 1 aboard the ship, traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. The World Health Organization identified eight hantavirus-linked cases, with three deaths including a Dutch couple and a German national.
  • Public health agencies in Georgia, Arizona, and California are monitoring residents who returned from the cruise. The Georgia DPH is tracking two individuals currently in good health with no signs of infection.
  • Once in Tenerife, non-Spanish citizens will be repatriated to their countries, according to Health Minister Monica Garcia. Spanish passengers will be quarantined in a military hospital in Madrid for a duration based on the virus's 45-day incubation period.
  • The CDC stated, "Administration is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. Travelers onboard the M/V Hondius," adding the risk to the American public is extremely low. The agency urged all Americans aboard to follow health officials' guidance.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Sources

  1. Yahoo
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CDC
  4. The Associated Press