Ceasefire extended, but Iran talks freeze; Virginia redraw could shift House control

Peace talks stall just as the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. holds. Iran skips negotiations, and the U.S. leans on its Hormuz blockade, leaving the next move uncertain.

Plus, Virginia voters approve a new congressional map, giving Democrats a major edge heading into the midterms.

And a growing mystery around 11 dead or missing U.S.-linked scientists. Now, the FBI is trying to determine if any of the cases are connected.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

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Renewed ceasefire tested as Iran fires on three ships

The newly extended ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is already in question after an Iranian gunboat fired on three container ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on the vessels without warning, causing heavy damage to the bridge, according to a U.K. maritime agency. The guard had previously warned that it could shut down traffic through the strait unless the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

The incident comes just hours after President Donald Trump extended the temporary ceasefire, which had been set to expire Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the extension came at Pakistan’s request and will remain in place until Iran submits a proposal and talks conclude.

Despite the attack, Iran has warned that if fighting resumes with the U.S. or Israel, it will deliver what it calls “crushing and unimaginable blows” to remaining targets in the region.

Meanwhile, efforts to restart peace talks have faltered. Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad has been put on hold after Iran failed to send a delegation.

Iranian officials said they will not negotiate under pressure, citing the U.S. blockade.

Iran war drives oil prices to surge and fall, fueling volatility across global markets

The war in Iran has rattled energy and financial markets. One day, the DOW jumps; the next, it drops.

Oil has been swinging sharply, at times topping $100 a barrel before falling back below $95. Gas prices are also climbing, putting added pressure on household budgets.

USOIL quote by TradingView

Peter Richon, CEO of Richon Planning in North Carolina, said markets will stabilize, but it won’t happen overnight. For investors, he said patience matters.

“Investors need to back up and look this in perspective of the long term. Over one month or two months we’ve seen a lot of volatility but over a year, or five or ten yeas, we’ve made incredible progress in the market and continue to have very strong financials for continued profits and earnings from some of the market sector leaders…. peter there used to be an old adage buy and hold, does that still hold today or should investors be paying more attention and not just buy and hold but react to a little more quickly. i believe in the buy and hold methodology. and investing is a long term time horizon kind of proposition. Now today’s market is more accessible and faster moving, i am not as much of an advocate of day trading, i know some are. But i believe in the power of the market long term, so i still do believe in a buy and hold methodology and the fact that we need to look over the long term, maybe not react to short term volatility or headlines because the market has proven resilient. We’ve seen these kind of events throughout our history. we can go back to the Korean war, the gulf war 1 and 2, 9/11, Afghanistan … we have seen international conflict impact the market but the market has resiliency and has not only always come back Craig but has surpassed previous highs, so if you’ve got the time horizon to stay invested so i think access to and utilization of the market still remains one of our most powerful wealth building tools.” — Peter Richon, CEO of Richon Planning in North Carolina

Virginia voters approve redistricting plan, giving Democrats an upper hand

Virginia’s redistricting fight has become a national battle for control of the House. The Associated Press called it Tuesday night. Virginia voters have approved a constitutional referendum that grants the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature the power to draw maps.

The move sidelines the state’s independent commission through the 2030 election.

If the new maps hold up in court, they could shift the state’s House delegation from a 6–5 split to a 10–1 Democratic advantage.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries celebrated the win, saying, “Democrats did not step back. We fought back. When they go low, we hit back hard.”

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

National Republican Congressional Committee chair Richard Hudson said the result “can’t rewrite reality,” calling Virginia a purple state that shouldn’t be defined by partisan gerrymandering.

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin has urged the state Supreme Court to intervene, calling the vote a power grab.

With Republicans holding a razor-thin majority in Washington, all eyes now shift to Florida, where Republicans are expected to launch their own redistricting move as early as next week.

Florida lawmaker resigns moments before colleagues were set to remove her

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., resigned Tuesday moments before the House Ethics Committee was set to vote to expel her.

The committee had already found that the Florida Democrat committed multiple ethics violations, including allegations that she used millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds to support her 2021 campaign.

In a statement, Cherfilus-McCormick denied wrongdoing and called the process unjust.

“I will not stand by and pretend that this has been anything other than a witch hunt. I simply cannot stand by and allow my due process rights to be trampled on, and my good name to be tarnished,” Cherfilus-McCormick posted on X.

“Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida’s 20th district. I hereby resign from the 119th Congress, effective immediately.”

She said she chose to step down rather than “play these political games,” and plans to continue serving her community outside of Congress.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Her resignation now triggers a special election to fill the seat. She still faces a federal trial in the case, now scheduled for late February 2027.

Meanwhile, another Florida lawmaker is not stepping aside.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills said he will not resign, despite a House ethics investigation and bipartisan calls for his resignation.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mills faces allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. He has denied any wrongdoing.

FBI leads probe into scientist deaths and disappearances across US

Federal investigators are now seeking answers in a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists linked to sensitive U.S. research. The FBI said it is spearheading efforts to determine whether any of the cases are connected.

The mysteries span several years and involve people connected to nuclear, aerospace, and defense work. Some are homicides, while others are missing persons cases with no clear signs of foul play. Many had ties to places such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

One of the individuals is a retired U.S. Air Force general who went missing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. William Neil McCasland has not been seen since February, when he went for a walk in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains.

Another case is Steven Garcia, who is also missing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Authorities said the investigation remains active.

Trump said last week that he’s been briefed and expects more answers soon. Online, speculation has focused on whether the cases are connected, including theories of foreign involvement.

Lawmakers are now seeking briefings and calling the situation a potential national security concern. However, investigators and experts said there’s no evidence linking the cases.

In a statement on X, a NASA spokesperson said, “Nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat.”

NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists. At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat. The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able. https://t.co/92dTXGAxQn — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) April 20, 2026

For now, investigators are handling each case individually to determine whether any of these incidents are connected.

Federal appeals court allows Ten Commandments in Texas schools

A federal appeals court ruled Texas can require public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

In a narrow 9-to-8 decision, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state, reversing a lower court ruling that had blocked some districts from putting up the displays.

Conservatives called it a win for bringing religion back into classrooms. Opponents said it crosses a constitutional line, calling it government-sponsored religious instruction.

Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

But the court said the policy does not violate students’ rights, writing in the decision, “No child is made to recite the commandments, believe them, or affirm their divine origin.”

The ruling is expected to face another legal challenge with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) signaling it will take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

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