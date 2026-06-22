Celebrating the Fourth of July with … foreign-made products?

STOUGHTON, Wisc. — America’s 250th birthday is just around the corner, and families, businesses and big box stores are busy preparing for what will likely be a large celebration this Fourth of July.

President Donald Trump has been promoting this year’s Fourth of July celebrations for months, pushing patriotism and pride. Small businesses are decorating window displays and selling themed items. Even fast-food chains are bringing the patriotism with special promotions.

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All this to celebrate the United States’ independence and everything this country has to offer. But there’s one interesting thing happening across the country that may feel a bit off.

Many of the products celebrating the U.S.A. … aren’t made in the U.S.A.

A trip to Walmart

Walking into Walmart, customers are immediately faced with a plethora of Fourth of July garb. From fireworks and floaties to hats, shirts, cups, plates and more, Walmart had everything a person could need for an Independence Day backyard barbecue or a day on the lake.

But a majority of those items were made outside of the U.S — like, far outside the U.S.

The most common countries of origin were China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. Need a plastic bowl? Vietnam and China. Plastic silverware that’s red, white and blue? Try China again. Also from China: cowboy hats featuring the logos of archetypal American brands like Coca-Cola and Budweiser.

Even fireworks and sparklers were made outside the U.S. Not every Fourth of July product at a Walmart in Stoughton, Wisconsin, came from overseas, however. Of the roughly four aisles of products Straight Arrow scoured, one row featured American-made items celebrating America’s birthday. Within that row were various paper plates, napkins and, likely to some’s relief, American flags. Each item was prominently labeled “Made in the USA,” with a tag significantly larger than the tags for other items not made in the U.S.A. America 250 brand? It’s made in the USA Odds are, items like these have always been made internationally and sold in the U.S. What’s different this year is items specifically branded “America 250.”

America 250 was trademarked by a bipartisan commission that Congress established to celebrate the 250th birthday of this country. Those products are, more often than not, made in the U.S.

For example, Kraft Mac & Cheese. At Sam’s Club, you can purchase America 250 branded boxes, all made in the U.S. Coca-Cola launched its own America 250 brand campaign as an official sponsor. The beverage giant is selling vintage glass bottles of Coca-Cola online and at retailers.

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