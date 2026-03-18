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Cesar Chavez celebrations across US canceled over sexual abuse report

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Krystal Nurse
Sexual abuse allegations prompt widespread cancellations of events that honored Cesar Chavez, a late Chicano activist who started the United Farm Workers.
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Events honoring the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez are being canceled around the country over a report that he abused and molested young girls and women in his farmworkers labor movement for decades before his death in 1993.

The New York Times documented Chavez’s misconduct in a lengthy investigative story published on Wednesday. In anticipation of the story, the United Farm Workers union issued a statement referring to “troubling” allegations against its founder, and said it would not participate in events surrounding Cesar Chavez Day, a commemoration of his birthday on March 31.

Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Texas, are among the cities that canceled events honoring Chavez. Other celebrations were called off in Arizona, California and Michigan.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation, which promotes Chavez’s legacy, said it was working with the United Farm Workers to create a space where people could confidentially share their stories of misconduct, if they choose.

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“In addition, we are investing time and resources to ensure the Foundation promotes and strengthens a workplace culture that is safe and welcoming for all,” the foundation said. 

Who was Cesar Chavez?

Chavez was a first-generation American who devoted his life to improving conditions for farmworkers, particularly those born outside the United States, according to the foundation. 

He worked full-time as a migrant worker after the Great Depression and traversed the nation, learning about the lives of other workers. Years later, he and Dolores Huerta established the nation’s first successful farm workers union — the National Farm Workers Association, rebranded to UFW.

Chavez intentionally lived a life of poverty until his 1993 death at age 66. The union adopted Huerta’s phrase “Sí se puede!,” meaning “yes, it can be done” or “yes, we can.” 

Huerta, now 95, told The Times that Chavez raped her in 1966 and twice impregnated her. She kept the assault and the pregnancies secret, she said.

Cathy Murphy/ Getty Images

The UFW said it has received no direct reports of abuse against Chavez, but has declined to participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities. The union encouraged people to instead promote immigration justice and support farmworkers or any vulnerable people in their areas. 

“These allegations have been profoundly shocking,” the union said Tuesday. “We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need it.”

News about the impending report trickled across the nation to cities, a governor and several groups established in Chavez’s honor. In Michigan’s capital city of Lansing, the city cancelled an annual dinner. The city of San Antonio displays a banner on its website about the march’s cancellation. A spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, told several news stations the governor won’t recognize the activist, an Arizona native, in light of the allegations. 

“The Governor’s Office has decided to not recognize Cesar Chavez Day this year,” according to a statement shared with Phoenix TV station KTAR. “Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected.”

Parades in Chavez’s honor were canceled in Tucson, Arizona, and Austin, Texas. Also in Texas, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus said it would propose abolishing a state holiday named for Chavez.

In California, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider changing the name of Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day. And Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would speak with lawmakers about renaming a state holiday.

“Every year, the governor of California proclaims Cesar Chavez Day in the state,” Newsom told reporters. “None of us knew. We’re going to have to reflect.”

All of these reactions came within hours of The Times’ publication of a story detailing Chavez’s pattern of sexual abuse and grooming women and young girls who worked in his movement.

NYT details abuse, grooming allegations against Chavez

The Times, which interviewed more than 60 people and reviewed union documents, emails and recordings, reported that Chavez sexually assaulted two minors for several years, assaulted Huerta and pursued at least a dozen young women who worked in the UFW movement. 

Ana Murguia and Debra Rojas, both now 66, told The Times they knew Chavez at a young age through their parents, who were union organizers. Murguia said Chavez molested her from age 13 to 17, and Rojas said he fondled her breasts when she was 12 and had intercourse with her at age 15 in a California motel room. That encounter would be considered rape because Rojas was below the age of consent in California.

Huerta said that in 1966, during the UFW’s formative years, Chavez drove her to a grape field in Delano, California, and forced her to have sex with him inside his vehicle. She recounted a similar encounter in August 1960. Both times, she did not report the assaults because she feared other union organizers would not believe her.

“Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful,”  Huerta said.

The newspaper learned that those close to Chavez, including his son Paul Chavez, were told about the allegations in the 2000s. Paul Chavez told The Times the accusations were “hard to process.” 

Reporters also found emails in which union members were concerned about how Murguia was affected by the abuse.

On Wednesday, Huerta came forward on her social media accounts about the alleged abuse she endured. 

“I have never identified myself as a victim, but I now understand that I am a survivor — of violence, of sexual abuse, of domineering men who saw me, and other women, as property, or things to control,” she wrote.

She noted that both times Chavez assaulted her, she became pregnant. She placed the two children with other families and has since built a relationship with them and the rest of her children. 

“I have kept this secret long enough,” she wrote. “My silence ends here.”

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

Documented allegations of sexual abuse by Cesar Chavez, a widely honored civil rights figure, have led organizations and governments to cancel commemorations and reconsider how his legacy is publicly recognized.

Public commemorations canceled nationwide

Cities in Texas, California and Michigan have canceled annual Cesar Chavez Day events, and Arizona's governor will not issue a recognition this year.

Named accusers describe assaults

Two women, now 66, told The New York Times that Chavez molested them as minors, and co-founder Dolores Huerta said he raped her twice.

Organizations create reporting channels

The Cesar Chavez Foundation is establishing a confidential process for people to share accounts of misconduct if they choose to come forward.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. United Farm Workers
  2. Cesar Chavez Foundation
  3. The New York Times
  4. Dolores Huerta via Facebook

Media landscape

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188 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The United Farm Workers announced it will not participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities due to deeply troubling allegations involving abuse of young women or minors against co-founder Cesar Chavez.
  • The UFW stated it has no firsthand knowledge of these allegations but is establishing an independent and confidential channel for victims to share experiences and seek support.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Dolores Huerta, labor activist and United Farm Workers co-founder, said Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted her and fathered two children she arranged to be raised by other families.
  • The New York Times reported Chavez sexually abused two underage girls between 1972 and 1977, based on interviews with over 60 people, leading UFW and the Cesar Chavez Foundation to skip March 31 events.
  • The Chavez family said they are "shocked and saddened" and the organizations are developing a "safe and confidential process" for support.
  • Calls to rename or reframe Chavez Day have emerged amid the revelations, as Los Angeles County considers changing the holiday to "Farmworker Day" after March 31, 2026.

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Key points from the Right

  • The United Farm Workers union canceled Cesar Chavez Day events nationwide due to profoundly shocking allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior involving women and minors, though the union has no direct reports or firsthand knowledge of these claims.
  • The UFW is creating external, confidential channels for potential victims to share their experiences and participate in developing mechanisms for repair and accountability.
  • The Cesar Chavez Foundation acknowledged the disturbing allegations and is working with farmworker movement leaders to support those affected and promote justice and community empowerment.
  • Multiple Cesar Chavez celebrations were canceled across cities, and the UFW encouraged participation in immigration justice and farmworker empowerment activities instead of Chavez Day events.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. United Farm Workers
  2. Cesar Chavez Foundation
  3. The New York Times
  4. Dolores Huerta via Facebook

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