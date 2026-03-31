Chemical in plastics linked to tens of thousands of newborn deaths

Jess Craig
Researchers say exposure to a chemical commonly used in plastic was linked to nearly 2 million preterm births and more than 70,000 newborn deaths in 2018.
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Exposure to a chemical commonly used in plastic was linked to nearly 2 million preterm births and more than 70,000 newborn deaths worldwide in 2018, according to a study published Tuesday. 

Researchers from New York University analyzed data from 203 countries and territories to estimate the health impact of di-2-ethylhexylphthalate, or DEHP, a compound that makes plastics more flexible and is found in everything from medical devices and food packaging to cosmetics and household detergents.

Although the findings are based on mathematical modeling — which uses real-world data to estimate likely effects rather than measure them directly — they build on a growing body of research indicating that DEHP and related chemicals are endocrine disruptors — substances that interfere with or sometimes mimic the body’s hormones, disrupting systems that regulate metabolism, reproduction and development.

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Scientists have linked these compounds to a wide range of health effects, including infertility, obesity and diabetes, neurodevelopmental delays and certain types of cancer. DEHP disrupts hormones critical to fetal development and may also increase inflammation and interfere with placental function. These mechanisms may explain its link to preterm birth.

What is DEHP?

DEHP, first developed in the 1930s, is now so widely used that it is considered nearly ubiquitous in modern environments. 

People inhale DEHP-contaminated dust and ingest it when it leaches into food from plastic packaging. Studies have detected the chemical in urine, blood, amniotic fluid and umbilical cord samples, indicating routine exposure, including during pregnancy. 

Some governments have taken steps to limit its use. In 2008, the U.S. banned DEHP in toys and some childcare products; several states have also restricted it in certain medical devices. The European Union has gone further, banning DEHP in many consumer products at concentrations higher than 0.1%.

In 2022, several health and consumer advocacy groups petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to ban DEHP and similar chemicals from food packaging. The agency denied the requests, though it revoked approvals for some compounds, saying the move was driven by their declining use, not safety risks.

In the study published Tuesday, researchers also reported that another chemical, diisononyl phthalate (DINP), which is commonly used to replace DEHP, was also linked to 1.88 million pre-term births and 64,000 deaths globally in 2018.

The impact of DEHP and DINP exposure was unevenly distributed worldwide. Over half of the preterm births occurred in the Middle East and South Asia, another quarter were in Africa. Canada and Australia had the smallest burden, with only 1,480 and 2,190 pre-term births, respectively. 

Researchers attributed 35,600 pre-term births to DEHP exposure in the U.S.

Jess Craig
Jess Craig
Jess Craig is a health reporter for Straight Arrow News. She worked as an infectious disease epidemiologist and health security technical advisor for international research institutes and US government agencies.
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Why this story matters

A chemical used in everyday plastic products has been linked to millions of preterm births globally, including tens of thousands in the U.S., and people are routinely exposed through food packaging, dust and consumer goods.

Routine exposure through daily products

DEHP is found in food packaging, medical devices, cosmetics and household items, and studies have detected it in urine, blood and umbilical cord samples.

Limited regulatory protection in U.S.

The FDA denied petitions to ban DEHP from food packaging in 2022, and current restrictions apply only to toys and some childcare products.

Replacement chemical carries similar risks

DINP, commonly used as a DEHP substitute, was linked to 1.88 million preterm births globally in 2018 according to the study's modeling.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. eClinical Medicine

Sources

  1. eClinical Medicine

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