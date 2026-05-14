Children’s book author Kouri Richins sentenced to life without parole in husband’s fentanyl death

Kouri Richins, the Utah mother convicted of poisoning her husband with fentanyl before publishing a children’s grief book, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

The sentence ends a case that drew national attention well beyond Utah, driven by prosecutors’ allegations that Richins killed her husband, Eric, at their Park City-area home in 2022, then later promoted a book about grief and healing written for children coping with the death of a parent.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Richins, 35, was found guilty in February of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, fraud and forgery after prosecutors said she gave her husband a drink containing a fatal amount of illicit fentanyl.

Judge Richard Mrazik said the nature of the crimes, along with the evidence presented during trial and sentencing, convinced him Richins should never be released from prison.

“A person convicted of those things is simply too dangerous to ever be free,” Mrazik said before imposing the sentence.

Her remaining convictions will be served concurrently.

Sons tell court they fear her release

Richins’ three sons told the court in victim impact statements that they would not feel safe if their mother were ever released, according to CBS News.

One son said he feared Richins would “come after” him and his brothers.

“I think she would come and take us and not do good things to us, like hurt us,” he said.

Another described details from the night his father died that he said still stand out years later: being sent to bed early without a bath, finding his parents’ bedroom locked, and hearing the television blasting from inside the room.

That child also disputed Richins’ earlier claim to investigators that she slept in his room that night.

Trent Nelson – Pool/Getty Images

The youngest son said conversations about his mother leave him feeling “hateful and ashamed” because “she took away my dad.”

Court filings said the children have undergone extensive therapy since Eric Richins’ death and are now being raised by his sister and her husband.

Prosecutors argued Richins stood to gain financially

At trial, prosecutors laid out what they described as a marriage unraveling under financial pressure, infidelity and growing resentment.

Witnesses testified that Richins believed she was trapped by a prenuptial agreement and worried she would leave the marriage financially unstable while her husband remained secure. Prosecutors also said she believed she would inherit millions of dollars after his death.

FILE – A house where Kouri Richins and Eric Richins lived is shown, May 11, 2023, in Francis, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Jurors heard evidence tied to an earlier alleged poisoning attempt weeks before Eric Richins died. Prosecutors said Richins served him a Valentine’s Day sandwich in February 2022 that left him severely ill and temporarily unconscious.

A medical examiner later determined Eric Richins had roughly five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system and that the drug had been ingested orally.

Children’s book became central to public attention

The case gained broader national visibility after Richins self-published a children’s book titled “Are You With Me?” months after her husband’s death.

The book follows a child grieving the loss of his father and was dedicated to Eric Richins. Before her arrest in May 2023, Richins promoted the book in local television interviews and public appearances.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Richins addressed her sons directly and told them she hoped they would eventually speak to her again.

“My sweet baby boys, I know that today you don’t want to speak to me,” she said. “You may even hate me. And that’s okay. I will never be angry at you for your feelings. When the day comes that you’re ready, I will be here for you.”

Richins’ attorneys said they intend to appeal the conviction and seek a new trial.

Round out your reading