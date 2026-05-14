China banned Marco Rubio from visiting. How is he there now with Trump?

Julia Marshall
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was banned from entering China in 2020, but he's there this week with the president? How? A name change.
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio was banned from entering China in 2020 after he criticized Beijing’s treatment of a minority population. But this week, he is in the country with President Donald Trump for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

How is that possible? It comes down to how his name has been lost in translation.

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China alters transliteration of Rubio 

When Trump appointed Rubio his chief diplomat in 2025, Chinese state media and other official records began using a slightly altered transliteration of Rubio’s name. 

Here’s how it works: When translating U.S. names to Chinese, English syllables match phonetically with Chinese symbols. Sometimes, there can be several Chinese characters that sound similar to the English equivalent, presenting multiple options for a translator.

So Chinese officials swapped one of the symbols for Rubio’s name, making it slightly different than the name under which the country imposed sanctions.

A diplomatic move

The move wasn’t made specifically for Rubio’s visit to China this week. Rather, officials say it was likely a diplomatic effort to prevent new conflicts between the U.S. and China. 

“China is giving itself a way out of the awkward situation,” Zhang Jiadong, a former Chinese diplomat, told The Washington Post.

China did not cancel the sanctions, because officials there believe they are valid, he said, “but banning a secretary of state from entry could further damage bilateral ties.”

Rubio’s history with China

The sanctions came after a long-standing history of Rubio regularly criticizing Beijing, including calling out its actions against pro-democracy protesters, treatment of the Uyghur population and other alleged human rights abuses. 

Finally, in 2020, China twice imposed sanctions on Rubio, then a senator from Florida, as well as other officials and organizations. 

China and the U.S. went back and forth with penalties that year, with the U.S. issuing its own sanctions on Chinese officials, including travel restrictions and asset freezes. 

Since Trump returned to office and Rubio became secretary of state, the administration, and Rubio specifically, have softened their tone toward China and its officials. 

This week, Rubio called China “both our top political challenge geopolitically,” saying it’s “also the most important relationship for us to manage.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

China's quiet renaming of a sanctioned U.S. official illustrates how diplomatic friction between the two countries is being managed behind the scenes, affecting the stability of a relationship that shapes trade, policy and daily economic conditions for Americans.

Sanctions remain technically in place

China did not cancel its sanctions on Rubio, according to a former Chinese diplomat cited in the article, meaning the underlying dispute that triggered them is unresolved.

U.S.-China ties actively managed

Rubio described China as the most important relationship for the U.S. to manage, signaling a shift in tone from the administration toward engagement over confrontation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Hill

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Hill