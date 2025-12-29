Unbiased. Straight Facts.
China conducting military drills around Taiwan to warn against ‘external interference’

Shea Taylor
China is conducting joint military drills near Taiwan in a "stern warning" against “external interference” forces.
Image credit: China's People's Liberation Army via Reuters
Summary

China's 'stern warning'

China’s military is conducting joint drills around Taiwan as a "stern warning against ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external interference forces."

Taiwan ready to defend itself

Taiwan's defense ministry said rapid response exercises are underway and it's ready to “take concrete action to defend the values of democracy and freedom."

Arms deal

The drills come just days after the U.S. announced one of its biggest-ever military sales to Taiwan, which China has expressed anger over.

Full story

China’s military is conducting joint drills around the island of Taiwan in what it’s calling a “stern warning” against separatist and “external interference” forces. In response, Taiwan has placed its forces on alert and called the Chinese government “the biggest destroyer of peace.”

The drills come just days after the U.S. announced one of its biggest-ever military sales to Taiwan.

Joint drills underway

China says the drills focus on training precision strikes, combat readiness, and “systemic” blockade and control and “deterrence outside the island chain.” The country’s air, navy and rocket troops are all part of the joint drills.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949, though China still claims Taiwan as sovereign territory.

A spokesperson for China’s People’s Liberation Army said it would conduct the drills in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of the island. They focus on sea and air combat readiness patrol, “joint seizure of comprehensive superiority,” and blockades on key ports.

“It is a stern warning against ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external interference forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity,” the spokesperson said.

Taiwan’s response

In a post on social media, Taiwan’s defense ministry said rapid response exercises were underway, and its forces are on high alert. Taiwan has also deployed some of its forces in response and is conducting combat readiness drills. In a separate statement, the defense ministry said it is prepared to “take concrete action to defend the values of democracy and freedom.”

Aviation officials in Taiwan said flight cancellations or diversions could impact more than 100,000 travelers.

The military drills are set to continue into Tuesday.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

China's military drills around Taiwan and Taiwan's heightened military readiness highlight rising military tensions and the risk of conflict in the region, particularly following new United States arms sales to Taiwan.

Military escalation

The joint drills by China and Taiwan's combat readiness reflect an increase in military activities, raising concerns about potential confrontation and regional stability.

Sovereignty and independence

Statements from China and Taiwan focus on issues of sovereignty, with China warning against separatism and Taiwan pledging to defend its democracy, intensifying the underlying dispute over Taiwan's status.

International involvement

Following a recent United States arms sale to Taiwan, the involvement of external powers shapes the dynamics of the situation and influences the response and rhetoric from both China and Taiwan.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 306 media outlets

Global impact

These drills have strained US-China and China-Japan relations. Countries in the Indo-Pacific and global markets are watching closely due to Taiwan's strategic location for shipping and electronics production.

History lesson

Similar large-scale drills have occurred after diplomatic tensions in the past, such as after the 2022 Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan. History shows repeated cycles of military signaling and diplomatic protests without direct conflict.

Policy impact

The drills prompt Taiwan to increase defense spending and maintain high military alertness. According to officials, measures have also been taken to reroute flights and minimize impacts on civilian maritime operations.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Taiwan's "vows to defend democracy" against China's "war games," portraying actions as a "unilateral provocation" that "inflamed tensions.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally report "record drills" and China's "warning to 'separatist forces'," noting Taiwan's "military intimidation" claims.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the drills with "invasion panic grows" and "terrifying drills," using terms like "Communist China" and "Threatens to ‘Unleash’ a War," often linking the $11 billion arms deal to potential conflict.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

306 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The People's Liberation Army launched its "Justice Mission 2025" drills around Taiwan, which involve air, naval, and ground forces, according to Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the PLA Eastern Theater Command.
  • These exercises aim to test combat capabilities and deliver a strong warning to Taiwan separatists and external forces. Shi Yi described them as "legitimate and necessary" actions.
  • Taiwan's government condemned the drills as military intimidation and stated they undermine regional stability, according to spokesperson Karen Kuo.
  • These military actions follow the U.S.'s announcement of an $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, prompting China's defense ministry to protest and announce countermeasures.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec 29, China's People's Liberation Army mobilised army, naval, air and rocket units around Taiwan in Just Mission 2025, testing combat readiness and issuing a `stern warning` against independence.
  • The drills began 11 days after the U.S. Announced a $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, following Beijing's anger at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks and post-2022 encirclement after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taipei visit.
  • The Eastern Theatre Command said the drills will dispatch air, naval, rocket and army units for integrated control, blockade, and sealing of key ports in five zones for 10 hours from 8:30 a.m. On Dec 30.
  • Taiwan's military deployed appropriate forces, set up a response centre and carried out a rapid response exercise shortly after the drills, while spokesperson Karen Kuo condemned them as military intimidation.
  • This marks the first time the PLA publicly framed drills as deterrence of outside intervention, including a `Shields of Justice` poster warning external interference threatens the Taiwan Strait during China's sixth major war games since 2022.

Key points from the Right

  • China has commenced live-fire military drills around Taiwan, viewed as a message to the US and Japan, emphasizing its claim to the territory.
  • The drills follow the approval of an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan by the US, the largest such sale to date.
  • Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had previously stated that a situation in Taiwan could threaten Japan's survival, a remark that angered China.
  • Taiwan condemned China's military exercises as intimidation and stated it had prepared a response involving its armed forces.

