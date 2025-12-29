China conducting military drills around Taiwan to warn against ‘external interference’

China’s military is conducting joint drills around the island of Taiwan in what it’s calling a “stern warning” against separatist and “external interference” forces. In response, Taiwan has placed its forces on alert and called the Chinese government “the biggest destroyer of peace.”

The drills come just days after the U.S. announced one of its biggest-ever military sales to Taiwan.

Joint drills underway

China says the drills focus on training precision strikes, combat readiness, and “systemic” blockade and control and “deterrence outside the island chain.” The country’s air, navy and rocket troops are all part of the joint drills.

A spokesperson for China’s People’s Liberation Army said it would conduct the drills in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of the island. They focus on sea and air combat readiness patrol, “joint seizure of comprehensive superiority,” and blockades on key ports.

“It is a stern warning against ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external interference forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity,” the spokesperson said.

Taiwan’s response

In a post on social media, Taiwan’s defense ministry said rapid response exercises were underway, and its forces are on high alert. Taiwan has also deployed some of its forces in response and is conducting combat readiness drills. In a separate statement, the defense ministry said it is prepared to “take concrete action to defend the values of democracy and freedom.”

Aviation officials in Taiwan said flight cancellations or diversions could impact more than 100,000 travelers.

The military drills are set to continue into Tuesday.