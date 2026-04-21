China is winning the humanoid robotics race — literally

Devin Pavlou
Lightning, a humanoid robot, completed a half-marathon faster than any human ever has. But China's real goal is bigger than a foot race.
Image credit: Luo Yuan/Xinhua via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

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More than 150 years ago, in the mountains of West Virginia, steel driver John Henry challenged a machine that could drill deeper and faster than any man. As the tale goes, Henry beat that machine but died from exhaustion. 

Flash forward to 2026, and now a machine is doing what Henry did — well, sort of.

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On Sunday, Lightning, a 5-foot-5-inch, bright red humanoid robot, completed a half-marathon in record time, almost completely on its own. But about 220 yards from the finish line, Lightning slammed into a barricade and fell over, almost as if it was giving up. 

Despite the tumble, Lightning got back up with the help of its team and completed the race in just under 51 minutes. 

Even with the disruption, Lightning outperformed the current world record holder, Jacob Kiplimo, who completed the half-marathon in 57 minutes, 20 seconds. 

Why are there robot races?

People have loved watching machines compete in feats of strength and speed for decades. In the U.S., the show “BattleBots” features teams of engineers that create some honestly menacing-looking machines that rip each other apart. The show was so popular that it beat “South Park” as the most popular show when it first aired on Comedy Central. 

China has its own robot combat show and has even begun hosting humanoid robot fights. While combat is impressive, standing and running upright are equally so, demonstrating how quickly scientists have developed robots into untethered, professional runners. A skill that took humans nearly 10 million years to develop has taken robots only a few decades. 

Sunday’s race showed how far China’s humanoid robots have come in just a year. A race in 2025 featured less difficult terrain, with fewer slopes and wider turns, The Wall Street Journal reported. But this year’s more difficult challenge wasn’t an issue for the robots, which completed it faster than ever. 

Race officials said the course tests robots’ ability to handle what they might see in the real world, calling it “an extreme stress test.” They said some robots still had a hard time, with Unitree, one of China’s top humanoid robot makers, having to load its robot onto a stretcher after it collapsed multiple times on the track. 

China has a large lead in robot manufacturing, shipping more than 1,000 humanoid robots, according to The Journal. No American company has shipped more than 500. 

Why is there such a push for humanoid robots?

Several countries are betting high on humanoid robots, but no country is betting more than China, as Straight Arrow News has previously reported. It makes sense since China has the most to gain from the technology. 

China has maintained its position as the world’s largest manufacturer, but a massive issue could erode its dominance. Following decades of its One-Child Policy, China faces population decline. The sentiment among Chinese people has also exacerbated the problem, as fewer people are less eager to work low-paying manual labor jobs. 

Robots could eliminate that issue for China, creating an entire labor force using its massive manufacturing infrastructure. China also understands humanoid robots would benefit every country and being the first country to perfect the tech would give the country massive leverage over others. 

“It’s not just a race to build humanoid robots to boost the host country’s domestic productivity,” Adam Dorr, the director of research at RethinkX, a U.S.-based research nonprofit focusing on technology-driven disruptions, told SAN, “but also a race to deploy these into other nations’ markets across the globe. Chinese companies and the Chinese government certainly want to be the ones supplying humanoid robots to all of Africa and Asia.”

Is the US trying to compete with China’s robots?

Companies like Tesla and Figure AI are trying to achieve what China is doing but on a lesser scale. Many U.S. tech companies understand that advanced humanoid robotics will likely be a massive future tech market but they are focusing more on artificial intelligence. Many of them believe that building more advanced AI systems first allows them to create any technology afterward, only much faster. 

China also faces political issues that prevent it from keeping pace with the West’s AI dominance. More than 90% of the world’s leading-edge logic chips come from Taiwan. The Chinese government has been negotiating with NVIDIA to purchase some of its newer hardware but has yet to approve the deal.

China has begun aggressively building its own computer chip factories and says it can produce chips good enough for AI. Some experts are skeptical but China expects to reach nearly half of global chip output by 2028. 

But as China struggles to keep up with AI output, the country is making it impossible for any other country to match its humanoid-robot capabilities. The country’s strong position in manufacturing and the government’s efforts to boost production have led to significant output and technological advancements. Analysts believe the technology could reshape the world, and China hopes to be the sole distributor of it.

“Robots are the ultimate unlock for civilization,” Dorr previously told SAN.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

China's lead in humanoid robot manufacturing and deployment reflects a competitive dynamic that U.S. companies and policymakers are actively responding to, with implications for labor markets and technology supply chains.

US companies trail China

No American company has shipped more than 500 humanoid robots, while China has shipped more than 1,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Global supply ambitions stated

According to a researcher quoted in the article, Chinese companies aim to supply humanoid robots to markets across Africa and Asia, not only for domestic use.

Chip access shapes competition

China has yet to secure a deal with NVIDIA for advanced chips, and more than 90% of leading-edge logic chips come from Taiwan, according to the article.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 35 media outlets

Behind the numbers

China accounts for more than 80% of the 16,000 humanoid robots installed globally in 2025. Chinese firms AgiBot and Unitree each shipped over 5,000 units last year while the top US vendor, Tesla, held only a 5% share.

Context corner

China's government has designated embodied intelligence — physical AI — as a priority industry, framing robotics as a tool to boost economic productivity and modernize manufacturing as the country faces demographic and labor pressures.

Policy impact

The Chinese government's backing of embodied intelligence as a key industry is driving rapid scaling — UBTech grew from fewer than 10 factory-deployed humanoids in 2024 to over 1,000 in 2025 and plans to launch 10,000 this year.

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left portray the event as a "showcase" of "technical leaps," emphasizing global innovation while cautioning about the "long road" to true intelligence.
  • Media outlets in the center provide strategic context, framing the industry as a "major pillar" intended to "revolutionize" the economy with data on "300+ robots.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the marathon through a pro-business lens, focusing on "breakouts" and investment potential.

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Media landscape

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35 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • More than 300 humanoid robots from over 70 teams will run a 21 km half-marathon in Beijing featuring tougher terrain with nearly 40% navigating autonomously, showcasing advances in China's robot industry.
  • China leads global humanoid robot installations with over 80% of 16,000 units worldwide in 2025; domestic firms like AgiBot and Unitree shipped thousands of units last year and plan major production increases.
  • Chinese robotics companies are developing AI for humanoid robots to improve factory efficiency and aim to expand deployment, with UBTech targeting 10,000 robots this year.
  • Experts note that despite technical progress, humanoid robots remain at an elementary stage with limited tasks and reliability, as described by analyst Tang Wenbin who called the industry "dancing disguised as working."

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Beijing hosts its second robot half-marathon, featuring over 300 humanoid robots tackling challenging terrain as China seeks to establish the industry as a major economic pillar.
  • Despite the spectacle, Tang Wenbin, founder of Yuanli Lingji, warned last month that the industry remains at an "elementary stage," with much current activity merely 'dancing disguised as working.'
  • Nearly 40% of robots will navigate "fully autonomously" this year, demonstrating significant advancements, while the Tiangong Ultra model aims to improve on its 2 hours and 40 minutes finish from last year.
  • Chief Business Officer Michael Tam said UBTech plans to launch 10,000 full-size humanoid robots this year, while Unitree pledged to expand annual production capacity to 75,000 units.
  • Georg Stieler, Asia managing director at Stieler, noted that 'Humanoid robot makers need to find a balance between quality in products which are still under constant evolution and price pressure.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal

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