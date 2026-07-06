China says Pacific missile test was routine. Neighbors raise alarm

William Jackson
China test fired a long-range ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, drawing concern from Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
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China test-fired a long-range ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, drawing sharp concern from Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said the missile carried a dummy warhead, launched at 12:01 p.m. Beijing time and landed in designated waters. The Chinese navy said the launch was part of routine annual training, complied with international law and was not aimed at any country or target.

The launch was China’s first known Pacific test of that kind in nearly two years.

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Why neighbors raised alarms

The test comes amid growing concern over China’s military buildup and Australia’s push to strengthen defense ties with Pacific Island nations.

The launch came the same day Australia and Fiji announced a mutual defense treaty. The New York Times reported the agreement is the latest in a series of Australian deals with Pacific Island nations widely viewed as efforts to push back against China’s expanding influence.

The missile test also followed China’s September 2024 launch of a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead into the Pacific, which drew criticism from regional governments.

China calls launch routine

China has framed the launch as a legal and routine military exercise.

Xinhua said the missile was launched from a Chinese strategic nuclear submarine into the Pacific Ocean. The Chinese navy said it notified relevant countries in advance and that the missile “landed precisely within the designated waters.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the launch a routine part of China’s annual training. “It is hoped that relevant countries will not over-interpret it,” Mao said.

China did not say what type of missile it launched, according to The Times.

Pacific governments push back

Regional governments quickly condemned the launch.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his government was “deeply concerned” and described the test as part of “a recurring pattern by China.” CBS reported that New Zealand was informed hours beforehand and noted that the missile was fired into the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone.

“New Zealand considers this an unwelcome and concerning development,” Peters said. “We, like our neighbors in other Pacific countries, have no interest in China using the South Pacific as a testing site for missile capability.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the launch added to the region’s instability and pointed to China’s fast-growing military capabilities.

Japan said it urged China not to proceed with the launch after receiving advance notice, adding it conveyed “serious concern” over China’s expanding military activity.

More missile tests could follow

Jeffrey Lewis, a Middlebury College scholar who studies China’s nuclear weapons program, told The Times that the Chinese military was most likely testing the JL-3, a newer submarine-launched missile designed to carry a nuclear warhead. He said more tests are likely as China works to strengthen confidence in its nuclear deterrent.

China says it maintains a “no first use” nuclear policy while modernizing the People’s Liberation Army. A 2025 Nuclear Notebook analysis estimated that China has about 600 nuclear warheads, with the arsenal projected to surpass 1,000 by 2030.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

China's submarine-launched ballistic missile test into the Pacific is the latest documented step in a regional military buildup that is reshaping U.S. alliance commitments and defense postures in a strategically critical area.

US allies are on alert

Japan, Australia and New Zealand — all U.S. treaty partners — formally objected to the launch, signaling active diplomatic and security strain in a region where the U.S. maintains significant military obligations.

China's arsenal is growing

A 2025 Nuclear Notebook analysis estimated China holds about 600 nuclear warheads, with the arsenal projected to surpass 1,000 by 2030.

Pacific used as test zone

New Zealand confirmed the missile was fired into the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone, a designation its foreign minister said China's test directly contradicts.

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Community reaction

Pacific Island nations, already scarred by post-World War II nuclear testing in the region, expressed alarm. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Pacific countries have "no interest in China using the South Pacific as a testing site for missile capability" and called on regional partners to prevent such tests from becoming normalized.

History lesson

China's only previous publicly known Pacific ballistic missile tests occurred in 1980 and September 2024. The 2024 test was the first in over four decades and used a land-based missile from Hainan Island. Monday's test was the first known launch from a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine, according to the South China Morning Post.

Policy impact

The test occurred hours after Australia and Fiji signed the Ocean of Peace Alliance, a mutual defense treaty committing each country to aid the other if attacked. The timing has prompted debate about whether China's growing missile activity will accelerate defense cooperation among Pacific nations and push more island states toward formal security alliances with Australia.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Xinhua News Agency
  2. The New York Times
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the missile test as a destabilizing shock, stressing regional anxiety with terms like “alarming,” “deeply concerned,” and “grave concern,” and foregrounding the “rare” nature of the launch and its fallout for Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right Right-Leaning coverage pivots to threat and strategy, using sharper labels like “CCP,” “nuclear-ready,” and “condemn,” while tying the test to the Australia-Fiji pact and implying a deliberate signal or “nuclear response.”

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Media landscape

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245 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • China's navy conducted a test missile launch from a strategic nuclear submarine into the Pacific Ocean on July 6, describing it as a routine military training exercise with prior notification to relevant countries.
  • Japan was informed about the ballistic missile test area south of Cape Shionomisaki and expressed grave concern, strongly urging China to reconsider missile launch training that could threaten its security, including missiles passing through Japanese airspace.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, July 6, 2026, China's navy test-launched a long-range ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the South Pacific, with the Xinhua News Agency characterizing it as a "routine arrangement" of annual training involving a dummy warhead.
  • The launch occurred the same day Australia and Fiji signed the Ocean of Peace alliance, a mutual defence treaty aimed at countering regional Chinese influence, prompting immediate criticism from Pacific leaders.
  • New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the missile landed within the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone and was "not consistent with regional stability," adding that Beijing informed his government only hours before launch.
  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the test "destabilising" due to lack of transparency, while Japan urged China to reconsider; an internal New Zealand Defense Force document warned such tests may become a "persistent" regional feature.
  • This test follows China's September 2024 ICBM launch, reflecting broader modernization as the Pentagon reports Beijing aims to field more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, suggesting normalization of long-range missile launches in international waters.

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Key points from the Right

  • China successfully conducted a test launch of a nuclear-capable strategic missile with a dummy warhead from a submarine in the South Pacific, notifying Australia, New Zealand, and Japan beforehand.
  • This missile test was the second such test since China fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean in September 2024, which was the first since 1980.
  • The launch coincided with increased Chinese naval activity and followed Australia and Fiji signing a mutual defence pact, raising concerns among regional nations over its impact on stability.
  • Chinese officials described the launch as part of routine military training exercises, while other Pacific nations expressed concern about the broader implications of China's actions in the region.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Xinhua News Agency
  2. The New York Times
  3. CBS News