Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Christmas celebrations return to Bethlehem, start with tree lighting

Diane Duenez (Weekend Managing Editor)
Image credit: Palestinians use phones to record as a Christmas tree is lit up in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Renewed hope amid struggles

Despite a surge in unemployment and lingering economic challenges caused by the Israel-Hamas war, local leaders and residents express optimism as Bethlehem expects around 11,000 visitors during Christmas week.

Christmas festivities return

For the first time since 2022, the West Bank is resuming public Christmas celebrations, with shops and hotels reopening and the iconic tree back in front of the Church of the Nativity.

Shift from subdued observances to joyful gatherings

After two years of limited religious rituals due to war and COVID closures, Bethlehem officials and community members emphasize the importance of celebrating both the city’s heritage and a moment of collective happiness.

Full story

The Christmas tree is up and workers are bustling around the clock in Bethlehem, as the West Bank city prepares to welcome back visitors for the holiday season. “The tree is already up and employees are working 24 hours a day to prepare for Christmas,” said Deputy Mayor Lucy Talgieh.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“After five years of COVID closures and then the war, we want to celebrate,” she said.

After discussions with Palestinian authorities, Bethlehem officials said shops and hotels will reopen for Christmas — with plans to remain open beyond the season. That’s a change from last year, when ongoing violence in Gaza led church leaders to mark Christmas only with religious observances, foregoing festive decorations and public celebrations. The previous two years were similarly subdued, limited to religious rituals due to the ongoing conflict.

“We need to celebrate this location,” one Palestinian attending the festivities said, adding that this is the first time they could after two years of “agony and pain, unemployment, a lot of troubles and sadness.” “It is time now that we share our happiness and joy to share this moment.”

City hopes for a better future

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Bethlehem has seen a surge in unemployment, with tens of thousands of Palestinian West Bank workers blocked from entering Israel and its settlements, according to the BBC. The city’s once-crowded souvenir shops and bustling squares remain quieter than before the conflict. Still, Talgieh expects around 11,000 visitors during Christmas week, signaling hope for a brighter holiday season.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez (Weekend Managing Editor)
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman (Digital Producer) contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Bethlehem’s reopening for Christmas after years of closures due to COVID-19 and conflict highlights community resilience and hopes for economic recovery and renewed international visitor engagement.

Holiday reopening

Bethlehem’s decision to resume public Christmas celebrations and reopen businesses marks a shift from years of pandemic and conflict-related restrictions, signaling a return to traditional festivities.

Economic challenges

The city has faced rising unemployment and reduced tourism since October 2023, emphasizing the economic difficulties created by ongoing conflict and restrictions on Palestinian West Bank workers entering Israel.

Community resilience

Despite ongoing hardship, city officials and residents emphasize hope and determination to celebrate Christmas and share joy, reflecting broader efforts to restore normalcy and local spirit.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. National Catholic Register
  2. BBC

Sources

  1. National Catholic Register
  2. BBC

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.