Christmas celebrations return to Bethlehem, start with tree lighting

The Christmas tree is up and workers are bustling around the clock in Bethlehem, as the West Bank city prepares to welcome back visitors for the holiday season. “The tree is already up and employees are working 24 hours a day to prepare for Christmas,” said Deputy Mayor Lucy Talgieh.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

“After five years of COVID closures and then the war, we want to celebrate,” she said.

After discussions with Palestinian authorities, Bethlehem officials said shops and hotels will reopen for Christmas — with plans to remain open beyond the season. That’s a change from last year, when ongoing violence in Gaza led church leaders to mark Christmas only with religious observances, foregoing festive decorations and public celebrations. The previous two years were similarly subdued, limited to religious rituals due to the ongoing conflict.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

“We need to celebrate this location,” one Palestinian attending the festivities said, adding that this is the first time they could after two years of “agony and pain, unemployment, a lot of troubles and sadness.” “It is time now that we share our happiness and joy to share this moment.”

City hopes for a better future

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Bethlehem has seen a surge in unemployment, with tens of thousands of Palestinian West Bank workers blocked from entering Israel and its settlements, according to the BBC. The city’s once-crowded souvenir shops and bustling squares remain quieter than before the conflict. Still, Talgieh expects around 11,000 visitors during Christmas week, signaling hope for a brighter holiday season.