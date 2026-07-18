CIA chief says Russian recruit has 20-30 minute life expectancy from Ukrainian drones

Reports of Russian casualties in its war with Ukraine have soared since the war began in February 2022, but a grim statistic confirmed by the head U.S. spy chief puts it in a whole new perspective.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russian recruits are getting either wounded or killed 20-30 minutes after they enter the field of battle. He told the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit that the casualties are because of Ukraine’s innovative drone warfare tactics.

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“Our intelligence is consistent with some of the open-source reporting you may have seen in Ukraine. The average life expectancy of a Russian recruit right now, arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine, is estimated to be between 20 and 30 minutes,” he told the forum.

He attributed the efficient attacks to “AI-powered drones have gotten to be such specialized, low-cost killing machines.”

Russian casualties

Despite Russia’s massive population advantage, Ukraine appears to be inflicting heavy casualties.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday that Russia suffered 1,420 casualties in just one day this week. That’s in addition to tens of thousands of tanks, drones, anti-air platforms and other military equipment losses over the course of the war.

In total, multiple sources estimate Russia’s total casualties at more than 1.4 million since February 2022. Of those, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates as many as 450,000 dead.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (center) visits servicemen who were wounded during the Russian military action in Ukraine, at a military hospital in Moscow on October 29, 2025. (Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in January that “over 80 percent of Russian targets are destroyed by drones,” most of which are made in Ukraine.

“Last year alone, 819,737 Russian targets were hit by drones. In December 2025, our units neutralized 35,000 occupiers — killed and badly wounded,” he said.

By comparison, he said the Soviet army lost half as many troops as the Russians lost in just one month of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last November that Russia is losing an estimated 7,000 soldiers each week.

Ukraine offers drone warfare intel

While the U.S. and allies have sent Ukraine billions in support and offered up domestic military technology, Ukraine has offered up access not only to any Russian military technology it’s captured but also to its combat information.

Zelenskyy has reportedly struck deals with several countries to share intel on not only its tactics of drone warfare that have proven effective on the frontlines, but also information about combatting Russian drones.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Ukraine has entered into agreements with several Gulf countries that have seen attacks from Iran and others using technology similar to Russian attacks. The intel, The Post reports, comes in exchange for diplomatic and financial gain in its war.

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