Cigarette use is at an all-time low. A tobacco giant pivots to new addictive products

Shea Taylor
British American Tobacco, known for brands like Pall Mall and Lucky Strike, says it is cutting 20% of its 47,000-person workforce.
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As fewer and fewer people look to get their nicotine fix from traditional cigarettes, one of the world’s largest tobacco companies is trying to keep up.

British American Tobacco, known for brands like Pall Mall and Lucky Strike, says it is cutting 20% of its 47,000-person workforce. The goal is to cut 5,500 jobs by the end of this year and outsource another 3,500.

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American Tobacco predicts that global sales volumes of traditional tobacco products will drop 2.5% this year.

The company says the cuts are part of a larger effort to save about $793 million in annual costs by 2028. The cuts will not impact jobs in the United States, where British American operates under its subsidiary, Reynolds American.

‘Future-ready’ tobacco

The job cuts and outsourcing come as the company faces declining demand for traditional cigarettes and looks for ways to invest in alternatives.

In a statement, Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco said the company is “building a future-ready organization” that will be “more agile, cost-disciplined and technology-enabled.”

The company has already invested in smoke-free products like Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches.

Like its competitor Philip Morris, BAT is looking to generate more than half its future revenue from smokeless nicotine products, according to Bloomberg. BAT says its goal is to be “predominantly smokeless” by 2035.

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The interim chief financial officer, Javed Iqbal, told the Financial Times in February that the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools would also affect staffing levels. BAT already outsourced some of its work to Accenture, a consulting company that helps businesses modernize, last year.

Morocco said the deal gave BAT access to Accenture’s “advanced AI solution.” Since then, BAT says jobs in seven countries have been absorbed.

What’s driving the change?

A study published in the The New England Journal of Medicine in March found that cigarette use among U.S. adults hit an all-time low in 2024. At the same time, nicotine pouch sales rose more than 50%, according to the World Health Organization.

Multiple studies have shown that smokeless nicotine products, like nicotine pouches, are more addictive than cigarettes. Because the pouches come in varying strengths, some contain more nicotine than cigarettes or vapes, which build nicotine tolerance quickly and speed up the addiction process, according to Cleveland Clinic.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Bloomberg News
  2. Yahoo! Finance
  3. Financial Times
  4. The New England Journal of Medicine
  5. World Health Organization
  6. Cleveland Clinic

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left foreground the human cost, using terms like “cut,” “slash costs,” and a “sweeping plan” to stress 9,000 layoffs, outsourcing, and AI-linked disruption.
  • Media outlets in the center stay narrower, simply noting the scale of “cost cutting.”
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same move into a broader story of national and industrial decline, with phrases like “axe,” “blow to the economy,” and “ready for the future,” plus added focus on BAT leaving Britain and shifting toward vapes and pouches as cigarette demand falls.

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Media landscape

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53 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • British American Tobacco plans to cut about 9,000 jobs, including 5,500 direct layoffs and 3,500 role moves to third-party firms, excluding the U.S., as part of a cost-cutting and AI transformation program.
  • The restructuring aims to save approximately £600 million annually by 2028, with £500 million targeted by 2027.
  • BAT is shifting its focus to smoking alternatives such as Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches amid declines in traditional tobacco sales and regulatory challenges in the U.S..
  • CEO Tadeu Marroco stated that the changes will make the company more agile, cost-disciplined, and technology-enabled while emphasizing support for affected employees during the transition.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, June 29, 2026, British American Tobacco announced an AI-driven restructuring eliminating 5,500 direct jobs and outsourcing 3,500 roles to Accenture, affecting 9,000 employees total to save £600 million annually by 2028.
  • The restructuring, part of the 'Fit2Win' strategy launched last year, aims to boost agility as BAT faces terminal decline in traditional tobacco volumes, projected to fall 2.5% this year.
  • Excluding U.S. Operations, BAT maintains its broader restructuring plan to deliver £500 million in savings by 2027, according to company financial disclosures.
  • Barclays analyst Pallav Mittal noted the scale of 'broad-based' reductions could surprise investors; shares fell 1.3% following the announcement.
  • Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco stated the move positions the business as 'future-ready,' shifting focus toward smoke-free alternatives like Vuse vapes and Velo nicotine pouches to reverse sluggish sales growth.

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Key points from the Right

  • British American Tobacco plans to cut about 9,000 jobs globally, including 5,500 direct layoffs and outsourcing 3,500 roles, excluding its US operations, to save costs and simplify operations by 2028.
  • The company partners with firms like Accenture and Systems Ltd to outsource roles in countries including the UK, Singapore, and Pakistan as part of this restructuring.
  • BAT aims to save £600 million annually by 2028, targeting £500 million by 2027, by using AI, data analytics, and operational simplification.
  • CEO Tadeu Marroco said these changes will make BAT more agile, cost-disciplined, and technology-enabled, while supporting affected employees respectfully.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Bloomberg News
  2. Yahoo! Finance
  3. Financial Times
  4. The New England Journal of Medicine
  5. World Health Organization
  6. Cleveland Clinic