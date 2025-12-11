Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Cinnabon worker raises $149K after slurs, customers targeted get $15K

Krystal Nurse
A former Cinnabon worker's racial confrontation with a Somali couple netted her nearly $1449000 in donations. The couple raised $15,000.
Image credit: Kevin Carter// Getty Images

Summary

Dueling fundraisers

Fundraisers on GiveSendGo and GoFundMe gave different perspectives and intentions from a now-viral interaction.

Fired worker’s campaign receives derogatory comments

A donor wrote on the Cinnabon worker’s campaign disparaging the couple involved for being Somali and Muslim, calling them “terrorists.”

GiveSendGo Controversy

GiveSendGo has made news for sourcing funds for Kyle Rittenhouse and netting white nationalist comments in one campaign for a person who used racial slurs.

Full story

The fired Cinnabon worker captured on video allegedly calling a Black couple an anti-Black slur has an almost $149,000 crowdfunding campaign and counting. The couple has one too — for $15,000. The platform hosting the worker’s campaign has drawn derogatory comments about the couple — and it’s not the first time.

GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding platform that hosted the controversial donation campaign for Kyle Rittenhouse, has entered the national conversation once more this year for hosting the worker’s fundraiser. Co-founder Jacob Wells hasn’t directly responded to questions about the campaign, but made posts on X, asking other users if his platform should be hosting the campaigns.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“So you are saying we shouldn’t take the campaign down,” Wells questioned in one post.

The platform has stood apart from GoFundMe in allowing controversial campaigns for people’s legal funds such as Luigi Mangione, who’s accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and numerous people who were charged for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

According to GiveSendGo’s 2023 990 Form filed with the IRS, the platform has supported families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting, chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio and those affected by numerous natural disasters

Wells’ questioning people about the stance of the worker’s fundraiser comes months after he defended a campaign that had a similar media frenzy. In that one, video captured a mom who appeared to call a child anti-Black slurs for allegedly taking something from a diaper bag.

Wells told Minnesota television station KTTC in May that the conversation about “toxic, hard” ideas needs to be brought to the forefront in order to address them as a culture.

“Our mission is to share the hope of Jesus through crowdfunding,” he told the station.

Cinnabon confrontation goes viral

According to Sabrina Osman on GoFundMe, who claimed to be the cousin of the Wisconsin Somali couple, the interaction started between the worker and Farhia Ahmed on Dec. 5 at the Bay Park Mall in Ashwaubenon. 

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

GiveSendGo started in 2015 to help fund people’s campaigns and allow for prayer donations.

Ahmed and her husband are Black Somali and Muslim, Osman wrote. They stopped at the Cinnabon and ordered a caramel treat. Ahmed requested that the worker add more caramel and asked if the location was out of stock. Their interaction intensified when the worker allegedly told the couple she would warm the caramel up a bit and then called Ahmed’s hijab a “witch-craft bandana.” 

Videos of the interaction later showed the worker in the video saying that she’s a racist and calling the group an anti-Black slur several times. She raised her middle-fingers to a camera and told the group they are evil.

Cinnabon, in comments it shared on its official social media pages, confirmed the person was an employee at the Wisconsin location and was fired immediately by the franchise owner. 

“Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves,” the company wrote.  

GiveSendGo campaigns get mixed reception

The fundraising platform is no stranger to hosting crowdfunding campaigns that have drawn swift pushback and sometimes praise. 

GiveSendGo distinguishes itself from other platforms, it said, by not charging campaigns, giving back directly to fundraisers and allowing people to send prayers in lieu of monetary help. It has built up Mangione’s legal fund; supported the family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, who is suspected of killing four people and injuring eight others before setting a Michigan Mormon church ablaze; and a growing number of medical needs or memorials.

Offensive comments floods worker’s campaign

Several people online criticized the Minnesota mom and GiveSendGo for the fundraiser, including the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a May release that “white supremacists, antisemites and racists” were supporting the mom. The ADL classified GiveSendGo as a “prominent facilitator of extremist crowdfunding.” 

“The comments and donation names included a wide variety of racial slurs against Black people, white supremacist and Nazi symbols, and calls for the killing or deportation of non-whites and Jews,” the organization wrote. Dozens used their donation comment to leverage antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Wells said the company turned comments off on her page, but they’ve since returned with one urging a “need to eradicate this culture” and usernames promoting white supremacy. One person named Adrian Alejandre donated $10 and added “14 Words and the 4th Reich,” a white nationalist slogan David Lane coined to help spread his racist ideology, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Similar derogatory comments are on the fired Cinnabon worker’s page.

In one comment, a person named Frank T. donated $10 and wrote, “Thank god we are finally starting to stand up to these imported terrorists who hate America and all we stand for. God bless you Crystal for having the courage most of don’t have when dealing with these leftist lunatic terrorists who have taken over our country.”

Other comments spoke of the couple’s perceived religion — Islam — and said it’s not safe for women, children or for it to have a presence in the U.S. A number of other donations comments congratulated the worker for her actions in the video.

Osman’s GoFundMe campaign created for the couple is scant with comments, only attracting one from a “YT” who donated $20 and said “We can’t let indecency win!”

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Cole Lauterbach and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Controversy over crowdfunding platforms hosting campaigns for individuals involved in viral incidents highlight debates on online accountability, platform moderation and the spread of hate speech.

Crowdfunding and accountability

The story explores how crowdfunding platforms handle campaigns for figures involved in contentious incidents, raising questions about oversight and the use of such platforms to support individuals implicated in discriminatory behavior or violence.

Online hate speech

Comments and donations on certain platforms contain racist and extremist language, illustrating how online tools can facilitate the spread of hate and create hostile environments for marginalized groups.

Platform moderation policies

The differing approaches by crowdfunding sites like GiveSendGo and GoFundMe regarding controversial campaigns draw attention to the role and responsibility of platforms in moderating content and shaping public discourse.

Get the big picture

Community reaction

Community groups and advocacy organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued statements condemning the incident and supporting the couple, while online donors contributed significant funds to both parties involved, reflecting divided public sentiment.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles emphasize links between the incident and broader issues of anti-Somali rhetoric and racism fueled by political leaders, while right-leaning articles focus more on claims of provocation or harassment by the customers and highlight support for the fired employee.

History lesson

Similar episodes of racism caught on camera have led to public firings and viral fundraisers in the past, reflecting ongoing challenges in addressing workplace discrimination and the rapid amplification of such incidents through social media.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. GoFundMe
  2. Anti-Defamation League
  3. GiveSendGo
  4. KTTC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Cinnabon incident as an unequivocal "racist tirade" or "outburst," emphasizing the employee's discriminatory actions and linking it to broader societal racism or political rhetoric.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a more neutral tone, focusing on the "racist comments" and the firing without exploring alleged instigation or broader political connections, and de-emphasizing the GoFundMe.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight the significant fundraising amounts for the employee, and sometimes downplay the slur she used as a "naughty word."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

157 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A Cinnabon employee in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, was fired for making racist comments to a Black Somali couple, as shown in a viral TikTok video.
  • The employee used offensive language and admitted to being racist, which was reported by the TikTok user who filmed the incident.
  • Cinnabon stated that the employee's behavior does not reflect the company's values and that they are committed to respecting all customers, as articulated in their response on social media.
  • The incident has prompted discussions about racism and has led to a GoFundMe campaign for the couple's legal expenses, raising over $4,000 toward a goal of $45,000.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A Cinnabon employee was fired after a viral video showed her using the n-word and making racist comments towards a Somali couple.
  • The former employee, Crystal Wilsey, has a criminal record including charges for disorderly conduct and drug possession.
  • A fundraiser for Wilsey on a Christian crowdfunding site has raised over $90,000, with some donations supporting her racist comments.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A Cinnabon employee in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin was fired after a video showed her using racial slurs against a Somali couple during an argument.
  • Cinnabon stated, "We’ve seen the disturbing video… And we do not condone this behavior," affirming that the employee was terminated immediately by the franchise owner.
  • The incident sparked controversy amidst rising racial tensions in Minnesota and Wisconsin regarding Somali immigrants, especially following statements made by President Donald Trump.
  • A GiveSendGo page raised funds for the fired employee, which was later taken down.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. GoFundMe
  2. Anti-Defamation League
  3. GiveSendGo
  4. KTTC

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.