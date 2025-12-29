Cities prepare for New Year’s events as terror attack fears run high

Cities around the world are making final preparations for New Year’s celebrations for millions. However, this year’s celebrations come on the heels of the Dec. 14 Bondi Beach shooting, a terror attack that killed 15, and a foiled New Year’s bombing plan.

Because of recent attacks and the potential for more, several countries have opted to cancel their New Year’s celebrations. Officials in Sydney, Australia, which encompasses Bondi Beach, canceled its fireworks display following the attack.

The attacks have led many in the Sydney area to reconsider their New Year’s plans. One man told news.com.au that he wouldn’t be going out, instead opting to stay home with friends.

“Not this year. I’d rather stay away,” he told the publication.

Do holiday attacks happen often?

Statistics indicate that terror attacks in the West are rare and have dropped since 2007. However, experts note that attackers will sometimes target holidays because of large gatherings, and an attack during a holiday would also inflict greater psychological damage.

During last year’s New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans, the United States experienced a terror attack. A man drove a truck into a group of people before leaving the vehicle and opening fire on people, killing 15.

In Europe, several cities have experienced similar holiday vehicle attacks. An attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2024 left five dead and hundreds of others injured. A different vehicle attack in the city eight years earlier killed 12.

According to local affiliate ABC7, federal authorities say lone wolves and small groups remain the most significant threat during New Year’s. A report by the FBI and Homeland Security states foreign terror groups and domestic actors who support those groups continue to be the most persistent threat.

“Lone offenders remain a particular concern due to their frequent ability to avoid detection until operational,” the report stated. “al-Qa’ida and ISIS, and their supporters, continue to demonstrate an interest in targeting special events in the Homeland, as well as US officials and other perceived enemies.”

It said large cities like New York, and specifically celebrations in Times Square, are “aspirational targets” because of the expected attendance of 1 billion people. The report stated that officials have told police officers to focus on vehicle-ramming attacks.

How are authorities preparing for New Year’s?

Many cities have called off their New Year’s celebrations entirely. Officials in Paris said they canceled its famous New Year’s Eve live concert because of concerns about “unpredictable crowds.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry ordered the state National Guard to New Orleans to help with security for New Year’s Eve, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras. The city is expecting millions of people to flock to the area over the next few weeks.

State officials said the Guard will help deter criminal activity and make the public feel safer while celebrating the events.

“When you talk to people that come to visit the Quarter to enjoy the Quarter in the downtown area, they appreciate the secure presence,” Landry said.

The New Year’s preparations come after federal authorities foiled a recent New Year’s Eve bombing plot in Los Angeles. On Dec. 15, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI arrested four people connected to the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a group the Justice Department called a “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist” organization.

How can people stay safe?

While preparations may seem scary, authorities stress they keep people safe. However, event planners in Sydney say they expect smaller numbers this year due to the recent attack.

“There’s an air of defeatism continuing organising these events,” one told news.com.au. “Ultimately, it’s safer having New Year’s events safely managed and planned than not; people are going to turn out for the fireworks either way, but everyone’s conscious attendance will be significantly down on previous years.”

For those planning to attend a large New Year’s event, there are some steps they can take to stay safe. According to SaferWatch, people should identify exits in case they need to leave an area quickly. Just having a quick scan of the area to get the overall layout of the room can also help.

Remember where police and event staff are located in case you need to find them during an emergency. Finally, it’s safer to stay in groups since it provides an added layer of protection. Staying close with friends allows others to watch out for each other’s well-being.