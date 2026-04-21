Civil rights group that criticized Charlie Kirk says it faces criminal investigation

Eva Fedderly
Image credit: Barry Lewis/InPictures via Getty Images

Full story

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which over 60 years has developed a reputation for suing white supremacist groups, said Tuesday it is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for paying informants to infiltrate extremist organizations. 

The SPLC says it did, indeed, pay informants in the past, though it no longer does so. The goal was to gather information for civil litigation against violent, racist groups. Information was also shared with law enforcement.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The Justice Department has not commented on the investigation. However, the SPLC’s chief executive, Bryan Fair, released a video statement Tuesday on his organization’s website.

“Although we don’t know all the details, the focus appears to be on the SPLC’s prior use of paid confidential informants to gather credible intelligence on extremely violent groups,” Fair said.

He defended the organization’s use of paid informants. 

“When we began working with informants, we were living in the shadow of the height of the Civil Rights Movement, which had seen bombings at churches, state-sponsored violence against demonstrators, and the murders of activists that went unanswered by the justice system,” Fair said. “There is no question that what we learned from informants saved lives.”

But conservative critics have accused the SPLC of unfairly targeting right-wing groups as extremist groups only because of their viewpoints. SPLC has also condemned President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

The criminal investigation comes in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The SPLC came under new scrutiny after it included Kirk’s group, Turning Point USA, in a report called “The Year in Hate and Extremism 2024.” The report documented 1,370 hate and anti-government extremist groups.  

FBI Director Kash Patel terminated the federal agency’s relationship with the SPLC last year at the urging of MAGA supporters, including Elon Musk.

Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A prominent civil rights legal organization is under federal criminal investigation, raising questions about the legal boundaries of private groups that gather intelligence on extremist organizations and share it with law enforcement.

Federal probe targets nonprofit tactics

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the SPLC's past use of paid informants, a practice the organization says it no longer conducts but previously used to build civil litigation cases.

FBI cut ties with SPLC

FBI Director Kash Patel previously terminated the federal agency's working relationship with the SPLC, removing a channel through which the group shared intelligence with law enforcement.

Hate group designations contested

Conservative critics, including figures tied to the current administration, have disputed the SPLC's methodology for labeling organizations as extremist, a debate the article describes as ongoing and unresolved.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 48 media outlets

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources frame the investigation as part of a broader pattern of the Trump administration weaponizing the DOJ against political opponents. Right-leaning sources focus more on the SPLC's history of labeling conservative groups as hate organizations and treat the investigation as a legitimate legal matter.

History lesson

The SPLC's use of paid informants dates to the Civil Rights Movement era, when church bombings and state-sponsored violence against activists were common. The organization used civil litigation to force KKK chapters into bankruptcy, establishing a model for fighting extremist groups through the courts.

Policy impact

The investigation could affect how nonprofit organizations that monitor extremist groups operate, particularly regarding the use of paid informants. It also raises broader questions about the DOJ's scrutiny of nonprofits accused of involvement with or funding of "domestic terrorism."

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. KSAT
  2. Southern Poverty Law Center
  3. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as partisan overreach — using phrases like "Trump DOJ" and "preparing legal action against it" — adopting a defensive, outraged tone that foregrounds the SPLC's account.
  • Media outlets in the center stress uncertainty and characterize informants as "gather credible intelligence."
  • Media outlets on the right foreground alleged misconduct, stressing "paid informants," "being investigated" and "criminal investigation" with terse, accusatory language implying accountability.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

48 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Southern Poverty Law Center announced it is under investigation by the Justice Department for its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups, with possible criminal charges forthcoming, according to SPLC CEO Bryan Fair.
  • The SPLC used paid informants to gather intelligence on violent extremist groups, often sharing this information with law enforcement while protecting the identities of informants.
  • The SPLC has been criticized by Republicans for alleged partisanship and targeting conservative groups, leading the FBI to sever its relationship with the SPLC and House Republicans to hold hearings on the matter.
  • The SPLC emphasizes its historic role in combating white supremacy and vows to defend its work and staff, while FBI Director Kash Patel describes the SPLC as a partisan smear machine.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed it faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department, led by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama, examining its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups.
  • CEO Bryan Fair defended the now-defunct program as necessary to monitor violent threats following the 1983 firebombing of the group's offices, stating the organization frequently shared gathered intelligence with local and federal law enforcement.
  • Addressing potential criminal charges, Fair said the organization "will vigorously defend ourselves, our staff, and our work," while the Justice Department, scrutinizing nonprofits regarding "domestic terrorism," offered no immediate comment.
  • House Republicans previously alleged the group coordinated with President Joe Biden's administration to target Americans' constitutional rights, reflecting sustained conservative criticism calling the center a "partisan smear machine."
  • FBI Director Kash Patel severed ties with the group last year, citing its "hate map," as the current inquiry aligns with increased Justice Department investigations into Trump opponents, raising concerns about potential weaponization.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Justice Department is investigating the Southern Poverty Law Center over its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups and share intelligence with law enforcement.
  • The SPLC used informants during the Civil Rights Movement to gather intelligence on violent extremist groups, and the organization says it will vigorously defend itself against the investigation.
  • The SPLC has faced criticism from conservatives who accuse it of unfairly labeling right-wing groups as extremist, and the FBI has severed its relationship with the SPLC amid these controversies.
  • Some politicians have expressed concerns that government actions may be politically motivated in targeting the SPLC and its critics.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. KSAT
  2. Southern Poverty Law Center
  3. Politico

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.