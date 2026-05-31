Clashes erupt, curfew imposed at NJ ICE detention center, governor says ‘We’re making progress’

Clashes between protesters and police erupted outside a New Jersey immigration detention facility, prompting officials to impose a curfew that took effect Sunday.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said authorities are working to ensure both public safety and the protection of constitutional rights outside Delaney Hall.

“We’re making progress,” Sherrill said during a press conference, emphasizing that federal immigration enforcement personnel remain confined within the facility grounds while local and state authorities maintain order outside. Officials also confirmed that family visitation at Delaney resumed at noon. Law enforcement will help escort visitors into the site.

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The developments come after a night of unrest.

Protesters wearing protective gear remove an American flag near a fence outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Police throw tear gas as they move toward protesters outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A protester walks silhouetted in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Law enforcement officers in riot gear stand in a cloud of tear gas outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Protesters remove fences as they clash with the police outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Protesters set fire in middle of the road as they clash with the police near the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said the situation escalated when a group broke from the designated protest zone and began confronting officers directly. The individuals “attempted to force their way out of the area established for peaceful protest” and into a law enforcement zone, she said.

Davenport added some used barricades as weapons and threw objects at police.

“These same individuals charged at law enforcement, threw projectiles … and set fire to tires on the street,” Davenport said.

According to Davenport, law enforcement agencies responded using established nonlethal tactics aimed at minimizing harm while restoring order.

“New Jersey law enforcement … worked in an exceptionally collaborative manner … to evade the violence and keep people safe,” she said.

Authorities reported three arrests, including one for unlawful possession of a weapon. No serious injuries were reported.

In response to the situation, Newark officials imposed a curfew within a half-mile radius of the facility, effective nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Law enforcement agencies have also expanded the secured perimeter as crews clear debris and check for hazards left behind.

Officials said this will allow safe access for family members visiting detainees and to prevent further escalation. Davenport said authorities are focused on ensuring safety while preserving rights. She added measures are being taken “to ensure that we will not and can not have a repeat of last night.”

The clashes mark the latest escalation in a week of demonstrations centered on conditions inside Delaney Hall. Detainees and advocates have raised concerns about overcrowding, a lack of access to medical care, unsanitary conditions and bad food quality.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sunday said he and New Jersey Democratic Reps. Rob Menendez, LaMonica McIver and Josh Gottheimer witnessed this and heard about it during an oversight visit they conducted at Delaney Hall on Sunday.

“Immigration enforcement in this country should be fair, just and humane,” he said. “The Trump administration is doing the exact opposite.”

State officials reiterated concerns about conditions within the center and pledged to continue pushing federal authorities for changes.

At the same time, leaders stressed that peaceful protest remains protected. Davenport emphasized that New Jersey remains committed to “protecting public safety and safeguarding the constitutional right to protest and assemble.”

Law enforcement officials said the majority of demonstrators have remained peaceful. However, they said there has been a growing presence arriving at night who are more likely to become violent and confrontational.

Federal officials said operations at the facility continue uninterrupted and warned that anyone attempting to interfere with law enforcement would face prosecution.

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