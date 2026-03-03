Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Clinton mentions JB Pritzker in Epstein testimony, but the timeline doesn’t add up

Cole Lauterbach
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says former President Bill Clinton’s memory is fuzzy, denying he was ever on Jeffrey Epstein's jet.
Image credit: Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says former President Bill Clinton’s memory is fuzzy. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune and potential Democratic presidential candidate says Clinton was wrong when he told a congressional committee last week that the governor joined him on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet. 

Pritzker denied that he ever stepped onto Epstein’s plane, and a timeline of trips he took with Clinton appears to show they traveled together while Epstein was in custody.

What did Clinton say?  

Clinton started his hours-long testimony on Friday with an admission that he’s old and forgets things.

“I have to be honest with you,” he told the House Oversight Committee, which on Monday released testimony of the former president’s testimony. “I’ll be 80 years old if I live to my next birthday. I don’t remember everything that happened 24 years ago. But, I do remember some things, and I will tell you what I remember as best I can.”

Lawmakers were asking Clinton about his work and travel with the Clinton Foundation, the nonprofit he founded after leaving the White House in 2001. It was during that time that Epstein lent Clinton his jet to get around. 

“I had people who wanted to help us, wanted to see what we were doing,” Clinton said. “For example, I think … it was on one of these trips, I think, that I had one of my first trips for the man who’s now the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and his wife. They gave me, they helped me get started. It’s all a matter of public record.”

JB Pritzker’s name doesn’t show up in the Epstein files. 

Pritzker responds

When asked on Monday about Clinton’s comments, Pritzker was unequivocal.

“Let me be clear,” Pritzker told reporters. “First of all, President Clinton clearly was mistaken, and he corrected the mistake, to his credit. And, no, I have never, had never met Jeffrey Epstein. I was never on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. I was never on any plane with Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine Maxwell, I never met her.”

He pivoted to another Epstein associate.

“But, you know who did? You know who palled around with both of them? Donald Trump did,” he said. “Donald Trump is known to have spent a lot of time with both of them, and yet, he still hasn’t owned up to it and still hasn’t been held accountable for that.”  

Pritzker’s campaign told the Chicago Tribune that the governor was invited to travel with Clinton in 2008 and again in 2013. 

Former President Clinton, with his daughter, Chelsea, visit a rural health care clinic Aug. 2, 2008 in Rwinkwavu, Rwanda. JB Pritzker can be seen walking behind Bill Clinton. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Epstein was first arrested in 2006 in connection to alleged child prostitution. He pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution in June 2008 and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Angel Urena, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, backed Pritzker’s statements late Monday night. He said Clinton was giving an example of the many people he traveled with to see his foundation’s work.

“Not on Epstein’s plane,” Urena said. “Not with Epstein. Not with Maxwell.”

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
Why this story matters

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker publicly denied traveling on Jeffrey Epstein's plane after former President Bill Clinton testified to Congress that Pritzker joined him on such trips, creating a direct factual dispute between two prominent political figures.

Conflicting public statements under oath

Clinton testified to a congressional committee that Pritzker traveled with him, while Pritzker categorically denied ever being on Epstein's plane or meeting Epstein.

Timeline contradicts Clinton's recollection

Records show Pritzker's documented trips with Clinton occurred in 2008 and 2013, after Epstein was already in custody following his 2008 guilty plea.

Clinton's staff issued correction

Clinton's deputy chief of staff confirmed Pritzker did not travel on Epstein's plane, supporting the governor's denial and acknowledging Clinton's error.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 9 media outlets

Context corner

Pritzker's relationship with the Clintons dates back two decades, beginning in 2006 when he connected with then-Sen. Hillary Clinton and later served as co-chair of her 2008 presidential campaign against then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Debunking

Gov. Pritzker denied ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein or traveling on his plane. Clinton's spokesperson clarified that Pritzker joined a 2008 Clinton Foundation trip to Rwanda on a plane donated by Google, not Epstein's aircraft.

Diverging views

Right-leaning coverage emphasizes Clinton's sworn testimony mentioning Pritzker and includes the governor's cousin's ties to Epstein. Center coverage focuses more on Pritzker's denial and Illinois Republicans' response while noting Trump's extensive mentions in Epstein documents.

