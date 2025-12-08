Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Clyburn backs Michelle Obama: ‘We are not ready’ for female president

Jason K. Morrell
Michelle Obama says the U.S. still isn’t ready to elect a female president. Now, weeks later, Rep. Jim Clyburn is publicly agreeing.
Image credit: Matt Rourke, Allison Robbert via The Associated Press
Summary

Electing women

Michelle Obama stated that the United States is not ready to elect a female president. According to Obama, 'as we saw in this past election, sadly we ain’t ready,' referring to Kamala Harris’s 2024 loss to Donald Trump.

Support for female candidates

Representative Jim Clyburn agreed with Michelle Obama’s sentiment, saying 'Michelle Obama is absolutely correct. However, Clyburn emphasized that women should not stop pursuing presidential office, stating, "Just because it doesn’t seem that we are ready doesn’t mean we should stop the pursuit."

Barriers to voting power

Jim Clyburn also expressed concern about voting rules and their impact on political power. According to Clyburn, he is worried that the Supreme Court may weaken the Voting Rights Act by limiting how states can consider race when drawing congressional districts, which he fears could diminish Black political representation.

Full story

Michelle Obama says the U.S. still isn’t ready to elect a female president. Now, weeks later, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., is publicly agreeing.

He weighed in Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” saying the former First Lady “is absolutely correct.”

‘Sadly, we ain’t ready’

Obama made her remarks in November during a conversation with actor Tracee Ellis Ross at an event in New York, where she again dismissed calls for her to run for president.

“As we saw in this past election, sadly we ain’t ready,” she said, pointing to Kamala Harris’s 2024 loss to Donald Trump. “That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.’”

Obama said the U.S. still has “a lot of growing up to do,” especially among men who, in her view, don’t yet believe they can be led by a woman.

Clyburn: She’s ‘absolutely correct,’ but don’t stop running

On Sunday, NBC’s “Meet the Press” asked Clyburn about Obama’s remarks and about Harris’s contention in her new book that racism and sexism played a role in her defeat.

“Michelle Obama is absolutely correct,” Clyburn said. “If you look at the history, we demonstrated that we are not ready.” He pointed to past bids by Hillary Clinton and Harris as evidence that “incredible women” have stepped up, and lost, at the presidential level.

Still, Clyburn pushed back against the idea that women should wait their turn. He said he wants more women to run and pledged to support them.

“Just because it doesn’t seem that we are ready doesn’t mean we should stop the pursuit,” he said. “And so we may be in a dark moment as it relates to women serving as president, but we may be in that moment just before dawn when a woman will serve.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Power, prejudice and the rules of the game

Clyburn’s comments came as he was also warning about a different barrier to political power: voting rules.

He told “Meet the Press” he’s worried the Supreme Court could gut a key part of the Voting Rights Act by limiting how states consider race when drawing congressional maps. It’s a shift he fears could echo the rollback of Black political representation after reconstruction.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Debate over the readiness of the United States to elect a woman president, as discussed by Michelle Obama and Rep. Jim Clyburn, highlights ongoing concerns about gender and racial biases in American politics and the need for continued advocacy for equality.

Gender and presidential leadership

The remarks by Michelle Obama and Rep. Jim Clyburn underscore persistent challenges facing women seeking the presidency, reflecting concerns about societal attitudes toward gender and leadership.

Racial and voting rights issues

Rep. Jim Clyburn raised worries about potential changes to the Voting Rights Act, connecting ongoing questions of race and representation to broader concerns about equity in the U.S. political system.

Barriers and advocacy

Despite acknowledging obstacles, both Michelle Obama and Rep. Jim Clyburn urged women not to be discouraged, emphasizing the importance of sustained efforts to overcome prejudice and promote diversity in presidential leadership.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 8 media outlets

History lesson

The U.S. has had several female candidates for president, but none have won. Historical precedent suggests gradual progress but continued challenges for women seeking the presidency.

Oppo research

Opponents of the notion that America is not ready for a woman president might point to increased female representation in Congress or at state levels, though these counterarguments are not explored in the cited articles.

Solution spotlight

Rep. James Clyburn and others encourage continued efforts by women to run for president and stress the importance of persistent pursuit despite setbacks.

