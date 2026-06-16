Coach says Iran’s team forced out of US after Monday World Cup match

Shea Taylor
Iran's World Cup head coach says his players were ordered to leave the U.S. hours after their opening game against New Zealand on Monday.
Image credit: Harry How/Getty Images

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The head coach of Iran’s World Cup team says his players were ordered to leave the United States just hours after their opening game against New Zealand on Monday.

Head Coach Amir Ghalenoei says players were told to return to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after Monday’s match.

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“They didn’t even give us time to recover,” Ghalenoei said, according to The Associated Press. “After the game today, they said to us, ‘You have to leave immediately.’ It’s very important for us to have time for recovery, (but) we are asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that.”

Ghalenoei said the team had expected to spend the night in Los Angeles before heading back to Mexico, but those plans changed after the game. The team’s captain, Mehdi Taremi, said a trip that normally takes just a few hours stretched to more than five hours because of security checks.

Team says it’s being treated unfairly

“I think our team is perhaps the most oppressed in the World Cup,” Ghalenoei said.

He did not specify who exactly ordered the team to return to their training facility and said he didn’t know why the order was given.

“We have to leave Los Angeles right now, and it’s not good for us,” Taremi told AP after the match. “I think FIFA have to help us more than this.”

Mehdi Taremi #9 and players of IR Iran line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between IR Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alex Livesey – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ghalenoei said several players developed cramps during the game, which was played in mild conditions. Both he and Taremi also said the absence of key staff members, such as the president of Iran’s football federation and some coaching support personnel, has made it difficult to prepare. They were denied visas by the U.S.

A historic day

Iran and New Zealand finished in a 2-2 draw. So did Spain and Cape Verde (0-0) and Egypt and Belgium (1-1), marking the first time in 68 years that all four matches on the same day ended in ties.

Iran has two games left — one against Belgium on Sunday in Inglewood and another against Egypt next week in Seattle.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Iran's national soccer team, competing on U.S. soil at the 2026 World Cup, was ordered to leave Los Angeles immediately after its opening match, with key staff denied U.S. visas, illustrating how geopolitical tensions are shaping the tournament experience for some teams.

Staff denied entry to U.S.

Iran's football federation president and some coaching support personnel were denied U.S. visas, according to the article, leaving the team without key staff during the tournament.

Forced departure after match

The team's coach said players were ordered to leave Los Angeles immediately after Monday's game, cutting short planned recovery time, though he said he did not know who issued the order.

Extended travel due to security

Team captain Mehdi Taremi said a trip that normally takes a few hours stretched to more than five hours because of security checks.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as a story of exclusion and oppression, using charged terms like “oppressed,” “rejected,” and “disaster,” plus details about being “blocked” and not allowed to stay overnight in the U.S.
  • Media outlets in the center are more restrained, noting the team was “ordered out” and even adding the anthem “booed” and the politically charged setting.
  • Media outlets on the right shift the emphasis to skepticism and controversy, spotlighting phrases like “explosive claim” and treating the coach’s complaint as an allegation rather than a verdict.

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Media landscape

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11 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Iran's World Cup team was forced to train in Tijuana, Mexico, after being rejected from maintaining a training camp on U.S. soil before the tournament.
  • Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their World Cup opener near Los Angeles, facing mixed reactions that included both jeers and vocal support from local Iranian and Iranian-American fans.
  • After the first match, the team was ordered to leave the U.S. immediately and return to their Tijuana base camp, disrupting recovery and travel plans and causing frustration.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, then was ordered to immediately return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, disrupting planned recovery time.
  • FIFA rejected Iran's request to move group matches out of the United States, forcing the team to base in Tijuana while playing in the U.S. Amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran war.
  • Head coach Amir Ghalenoei said the team was "really troubled" by the immediate departure order, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the squad in the locker room after the match.
  • A crowd of 70,108 attended the match featuring both cheers and protests, as Mohammad Mohebi scored the tying goal in the 64th minute to help Iran overcome two deficits.
  • The squad faces European heavyweights Belgium this Sunday in Inglewood, followed by a trip to Seattle for Egypt next week, with all four Group G teams tied on one point.

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Key points from the Right

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News