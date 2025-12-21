Coast Guard pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela: reports

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday, after apprehending one just a day before, multiple news outlets are reporting. If the U.S. is successful, it would make for the third seizure of a vessel officials say is linked to Venezuela this month.

“The United States Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion,” a U.S. official told Reuters. “It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order.”

On Saturday, the U.S. also seized an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela during a “pre-dawn action,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. U.S. officials speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the action was a “consented boarding,” and that the tanker stopped voluntarily and allowed U.S. forces on the vessel.

The Venezuelan government in a statement Saturday called the U.S.’ actions “criminal,” and said that it will file complaints with the United Nations Security Council.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically denounces and rejects the theft and hijacking of another private vessel transporting Venezuelan oil, as well as the enforced disappearance of its crew, perpetrated by United States military personnel in international waters,” the statement said.

This all comes after the U.S. seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Dec. 10. Crew members did not resist in this operation.

This year, the U.S. has been increasing its military presence in the region, accusing Venezuela of using oil revenue to fund drug trafficking and other criminal activity.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that Venezuela is now “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” He said pressure on the country will intensify until “they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

“I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

As of Sunday, U.S. has reportedly killed 104 people and destroyed 29 boats in strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, many of which officials say are connected to Venezuela. While U.S. officials maintain these boats are carrying drugs and the people on them are “narco-terrorists,” critics, including Latin American leaders and bipartisan American lawmakers, say the Trump administration has not provided evidence of this.

