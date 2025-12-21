Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Coast Guard pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela: reports

Cassandra Buchman
Image credit: Humberto Ramirez/Getty Images

Third oil tanker being pursued

The U.S. Coast Guard is attempting to apprehend an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela. If successful, this would make for the third such vessel seized by the U.S. in December.

Vessel is sanctioned, U.S. official says

A U.S. official said the vessel is part of "Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion."

Venezuelan condemns second vessel seizure

Venezuela called the U.S. second apprehension of a vessel linked to the country "criminal," and vowed to file complaints with the United Nations Security Council.

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday, after apprehending one just a day before, multiple news outlets are reporting. If the U.S. is successful, it would make for the third seizure of a vessel officials say is linked to Venezuela this month.

“The United States Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion,” a U.S. official told Reuters. “It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order.”

On Saturday, the U.S. also seized an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela during a “pre-dawn action,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. U.S. officials speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the action was a “consented boarding,” and that the tanker stopped voluntarily and allowed U.S. forces on the vessel.

The Venezuelan government in a statement Saturday called the U.S.’ actions “criminal,” and said that it will file complaints with the United Nations Security Council.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically denounces and rejects the theft and hijacking of another private vessel transporting Venezuelan oil, as well as the enforced disappearance of its crew, perpetrated by United States military personnel in international waters,” the statement said.

This all comes after the U.S. seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Dec. 10. Crew members did not resist in this operation.

This year, the U.S. has been increasing its military presence in the region, accusing Venezuela of using oil revenue to fund drug trafficking and other criminal activity.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that Venezuela is now “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” He said pressure on the country will intensify until “they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

“I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

As of Sunday, U.S. has reportedly killed 104 people and destroyed 29 boats in strikes on vessels in the Caribbean, many of which officials say are connected to Venezuela. While U.S. officials maintain these boats are carrying drugs and the people on them are “narco-terrorists,” critics, including Latin American leaders and bipartisan American lawmakers, say the Trump administration has not provided evidence of this.

This story is developing.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Recent U.S. Coast Guard actions against oil tankers allegedly linked to Venezuela highlight rising tensions over sanctions enforcement, regional security and competing claims about the legality and consequences of these measures. The situation involves direct accusations from both U.S. and Venezuelan officials and could impact international maritime law and diplomatic relations.

Sanctions enforcement

The U.S. is actively targeting vessels it states are involved in Venezuelan sanctions evasion, reflecting a focus on tightening control of oil trade and pressure on Venezuela's government.

International maritime law

Actions by the U.S. in international waters, as attributed to U.S. officials and disputed by Venezuela, bring attention to the legal frameworks governing maritime seizures and sovereignty.

Diplomatic tensions

Venezuela’s condemnation of the U.S. actions and intent to appeal to the United Nations demonstrate escalating disputes that may influence international diplomatic relations and broader geopolitical stability in the region.

