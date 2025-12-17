Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Coast Guard under fire after new manual labels swastikas and nooses ‘potentially divisive’

Updated 
William Jackson
A new Coast Guard manual labels swastikas "potentially divisive," creating conflict with a separate order banning them outright.
Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Policy conflict

A revised Coast Guard anti-harassment manual took effect this week and lists swastikas and nooses as “potentially divisive symbols,” not explicit hate symbols. That wording clashes with a “lawful order” from the service’s acting commandant that bans those symbols.

Lawmaker scrutiny

Democrats pressed Coast Guard officials at a House hearing on why the manual was not updated to match the commandant’s directive.

Broader context

The update is part of a wider policy shift that removes the term “hate incident” from Coast Guard regulations. Optional: Why this story matters

Full story

The Coast Guard is engulfed in controversy over a new policy that designates swastikas and nooses as “potentially divisive” rather than forbidden symbols of hate. The uproar led two U.S. senators to place a hold Wednesday on the nomination of a new commandant for the service.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., acted after the Coast Guard let a revised anti-harassment policy take effect Monday that seemingly gave commanders the leeway to let symbols like swastikas be displayed by service members.

The new policy created confusion because Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant, separately issued an order in November prohibiting those items, according to The Washington Post.

Now Lunday’s nomination to lead the service is on hold, as Democratic lawmakers question whether the new policy blurs the line between what is allowed and not allowed in Coast Guard spaces.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Why the new language is drawing scrutiny

The new anti-harassment policy shifts away from treating certain imagery as falling within a distinct “hate incident” category. Instead, the policy says conduct previously handled as a potential hate incident, including incidents involving symbols widely identified with oppression or hatred, is now processed as a harassment report when there is an identified aggrieved individual, or handled under a separate “public display” framework. 

The instruction says the term “hate incident” is no longer used in policy.

The instruction also adds a reporting timeline. Except for sexual-harassment allegations, reports generally must be made within 45 calendar days of an incident (or the most recent incident in a series). However, the policy gives commanders discretion to accept reports beyond that window.

The new policy

Chapter 11 in the updated policy defines a “public display” as one in which viewing is unavoidable in Coast Guard workplaces, common-access or public areas, or operating facilities. That includes clothing, bumper stickers and readily visible displays in barracks or quarters. Nooses and swastikas are listed among “potentially divisive symbols and flags.” They join other symbols co-opted by hate-based groups as representations of supremacy, intolerance or other bias.

Under the policy, the Confederate battle flag is prohibited as a public display and “shall be removed.” For other potentially divisive symbols, commanders and supervisors must inquire into the display. Then, after consulting Coast Guard lawyers, they may order their removal if the display harms good order, cohesion, morale or mission effectiveness.

The acting commandant’s ‘lawful order’ 

In a Nov. 20 memo titled as a “lawful order,” Lunday said the Coast Guard “does not tolerate” divisive or hate symbols and flags. He explicitly included a noose and a swastika as examples.

Unlike the new policy’s discretionary standard for many symbols, Lunday’s memo says the display of any divisive or hate symbol is prohibited and “shall be removed” from Coast Guard workplaces, facilities and assets.

The memo also says it supersedes other policies, an assertion echoed this week by Rear Admiral David Barata during a congressional hearing this week. But since the new anti-harassment policy was issued weeks after Lunday’s memo, it remains unclear which standard of behavior applies.

‘Absolutely an anathema’

Members of Congress and others have strongly criticized the new anti-harassment policy.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency oversees the Coast Guard during peacetime, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., argued that labeling swastikas and nooses as merely “potentially divisive” lends them legitimacy.

“Granting hate symbols like swastikas and nooses even an ounce of respectability is absolutely an anathema,” Blumenthal wrote. “This edit besmirches the Coast Guard’s honor, and DHS should be ashamed. At a time when antisemitic and racist violence are at unconscionable levels, it is absolutely appalling that DHS is doubling down on such a hateful, destructive policy.”

Historian Deborah Lipstadt, who was a special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism under President Joe Biden, called the Coast Guard’s instruction “terrifying.”

“What’s really disturbing is, at this moment, when there is a whitewashing of Nazis amongst some on the far right, and Churchill is painted as the devil incarnate when it comes to World War II, to take the swastika and call it ‘potentially divisive’ is hard to fathom,” Lipstadt told The Post. “Most importantly, the swastika was the symbol hundreds of thousands of Americans fought and gave their lives to defeat. It is not ‘potentially divisive,’ it’s a hate symbol.”

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Policy changes on hate symbols in the Coast Guard raise questions about clarity in anti-harassment enforcement and the messaging surrounding symbols tied to racism and antisemitism within military spaces.

Policy clarity

The Coast Guard's revised instruction led to confusion over enforcement as it differs from a commandant order, showing challenges in creating clear guidelines on divisive symbols in the military.

Symbolism and hate

Swastikas and nooses being labeled as 'potentially divisive' prompted criticism about normalizing hate symbols, underscoring ongoing debates about the appropriate handling of such imagery.

Institutional response

Lawmakers and experts have expressed concern about the policy's language and approach, highlighting the broader responsibility of institutions in addressing racism and antisemitism.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Defense Department

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Defense Department

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.