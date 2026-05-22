Ignoring Trump, Colbert bids farewell to ‘Late Show’ as CBS transitions time slot

Speaker 0 00:00:02 Stephen Colbert has said goodbye to late night signing off from CBS for the final time. If you’re, if you’re just tuning into the Late show, you missed a lot. Tonight is our final broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater where No, no. We were lucky enough to be here for the last 11 years. Yes. Alright. That was, you can’t take this for granted. Fans waited for hours in the rain Thursday to pack the audience for Colbert’s final taping with some traveling from across the country and around the world to see the shows last night. It’s not just the end of Colbert’s Run, it’s the end of the late show itself. Closing the curtain after nearly 33 years on the air, paramount says, budget concerns drove the decision to end the franchise, but some fans have questioned the timing. When Colbert learned his show was being canceled last year, paramount was also seeking approval from the Trump administration for a major media merger. President Trump celebrated the finale online writing. Thank goodness he’s finally gone. Colbert did not respond to the president during his sign off. Instead, using his final moments to thank his audience and reflect on the years he spent behind the desk on night, one of the Colbert rapport back in the day. I said, anyone can read the news to you. I promise to feel the news at you . And I realized pretty soon in this job that our job over here was different. We were here to feel the news with you, and I don’t know about you, but I sure have felt it. We love doing this show for you, but what we really, really love is doing the show with you. Now, I’ll say to you what I’ve said to every audience for the last 11 years, and I have meant it every time. Have a good show. Thanks for being here and let’s do it y’all. The finale also hit the rest of late night. Jimmy Kimmel pulled his a b, C show Thursday and urged viewers not to watch CBS.