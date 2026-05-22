Ignoring Trump, Colbert bids farewell to ‘Late Show’ as CBS transitions time slot

William Jackson
Stephen Colbert signed off CBS’ “The Late Show” for the final time Thursday, concluding an 11-year tenure amid swirling political controversy and network cost-cutting.
Image credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

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Stephen Colbert signed off CBS’ “The Late Show” for the final time Thursday, concluding an 11-year tenure amid swirling political controversy and network cost-cutting.

The parent company, Paramount, ended the late-night program, citing budget constraints. However, fans suspect political retaliation played a role, noting the media company was actively seeking federal approval from the Trump administration for a corporate merger when executives canceled the broadcast last summer.

President Donald Trump, a frequent target of the comedian’s monologues, celebrated the finale on social media. Trump called the host talentless and wrote, “Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

Colbert ignored the president during the send-off. Instead, he expressed gratitude to his staff and audience, telling the crowd they were lucky to have been there for the last 11 years.

The network’s decision triggered immediate industry fallout. Rival host Jimmy Kimmel pulled his ABC program off the air Thursday night to honor Colbert. Kimmel pleaded with his audience to permanently boycott CBS, stating he hoped the executives responsible for the ouster felt deeply ashamed.

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Starting Friday, the 11:35 p.m. time slot shifts to Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed,” a program intentionally devoid of political humor.

While the historic Ed Sullivan Theater currently has no future tenant, network representatives confirmed Colbert’s physical desk and stage pieces will be preserved. The set is scheduled to be gifted to the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A major late-night television program has ended, shifting what viewers can watch in a long-established time slot and prompting a public call for a network boycott.

Programming changes at 11:35 p.m.

Starting Friday, CBS's 11:35 p.m. slot moves to Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed," a program described as intentionally free of political humor.

Boycott call from rival host

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel publicly urged his audience to permanently boycott CBS over the cancellation, a direct appeal that viewers may weigh against their own viewing habits.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CBS News

Sources

  1. CBS News