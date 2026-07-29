College ROI vs. federal tracking. The fight over the College Transparency Act

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is expected to take up legislation that has student privacy advocates on high alert.

Nearly a decade in the making, the College Transparency Act would repeal a 2008 federal ban that prevents the government from tracking individual student outcomes across their lives.

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Supporters argue the bill will help students and families make smarter financial choices by giving them clear visibility into actual job earnings before taking on thousands of dollars in debt.

But critics warn that clarity comes at a steep cost, requiring students to surrender their personal data to a centralized federal tracking system.

What is the CTA?

Currently, the federal government is legally banned from building a central database capable of tracking individual students. The CTA would repeal that ban, creating a secure internal network called the Student-Level Data Network, or SLDN.

The National Center for Education Statistics, the statistical arm of the Education Department, would manage the new network should the bill become law.

The proposed system would see colleges and universities securely submit individual student records, including majors, degree status, tuition payments and financial aid. NCES would then link those student records with data from other federal agencies, including the IRS, Social Security Administration and the Department of Defense, to calculate long-term earnings and employment outcomes.

Before any data is published online via consumer tools like the College Scorecard, personal identifiers like student names and Social Security numbers would be stripped. The result would be specific, actionable metrics, like showing that nursing graduates from a specific university earn a median salary of $65,000 five years after graduation, for example.

Supporters say this setup allows the government to disaggregate data by major, race, gender or completion status to uncover hidden disparities and help families evaluate program value.

To address privacy concerns, the bill explicitly prohibits selling student data to third parties and blocks law enforcement or other federal agencies from accessing the database.

But a major point of contention among critics is the total absence of an opt-out mechanism. Under the CTA, students would have no choice in blocking their university from sending their data to the federal government. While students currently cannot block mandatory federal financial aid reporting under existing privacy laws like the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, opponents argue expanding automatic tracking across all students without consent sets a dangerous precedent.

Why are groups against it?

While supporters frame the CTA as consumer empowerment, a coalition of privacy groups and higher education associations views it as an unprecedented expansion of federal surveillance.

“It’s like a zombie bill that keeps on coming back like a nightmare,” Leonie Haimson, the co-chair of the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy, told Straight Arrow. “There is now a federal prohibition against collecting personal student data that has existed for a number of years. Given the increased threat of how administrations can use this data in discriminatory and harmful ways, I think it’s surprising and outrageous that they are considering passing this bill again.”

At the heart of the pushback is the total absence of student consent or opt-out rights, creating what critics call a “completely unwarranted invasion” that tracks Americans through their entire lives. Beyond individual privacy rights, opponents warn that centralizing financial, academic and military records into one database creates a dangerous honeypot for hackers, pointing to a history of breaches across federal student loan platforms.

Critics also caution against “function creep,” where data collected for administrative purposes is later repurposed for immigration enforcement, surveillance or political scrutiny. Some recent examples include the IRS scrutinizing conservative nonprofits under President Barack Obama and the recent federal court injunction halting President Donald Trump’s Admissions and Consumer Transparency Supplement after 17 states argued the mandate turned statistical tools into federal investigatory mechanisms.

“The biggest fear is retaliation against perceived political enemies, potential immigrants, or protesters whose views or actions an administration does not like,” Haimson told Straight Arrow. “It’s important that the federal government not be allowed to create these massive, comprehensive databases on all U.S. citizens who have ever attended college.”

Finally, opponents warn that judging higher education strictly by graduate earnings unfairly penalizes institutions that train students for critical, lower-paying public service fields like teaching and nursing.

“Do we really want to rate colleges on the basis of what the income levels of their graduates are?” Haimson asked. “People who go into helping professions do not generally have higher salaries compared to many other professions.”

Who supports the bill?

Despite the privacy concerns, the CTA enjoys broad bipartisan backing led by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., alongside major higher education groups like the American Association of Community Colleges, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Institute for Higher Education Policy.

Straight Arrow reached out to these groups for comment but didn’t receive a response before publication.

Proponents argue the current federal reporting system leaves a massive blind spot by only tracking first-time, full-time students who receive federal financial aid. This effectively ignores 40% of community college students, advocates say.

By tracking all enrolled students, supporters say the CTA will give families a realistic picture of graduation rates and long-term degree value.

“Every student deserves access to clear information about colleges and universities so they can choose a school that’s best for them, and that’s exactly what our bill would do,” Warren said in a press release about the bill last year.

Beyond helping families evaluate their return on investment, supporters say streamlining existing federal datasets will cut administrative red tape for universities while helping align college degree programs with local workforce needs.

“This legislation will make postsecondary data available to students and employers, empowering students to make informed decisions about their education and career paths while equipping employers with the data necessary to connect with skilled talent,” Rodney Davis, head of government affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. Davis is a former Republican congressman from Illinois.

Advocates also point out that disaggregating student data by race, gender, veteran status and financial aid will help policymakers identify which institutions effectively drive upward mobility versus those where wage gaps persist.

Where does that leave students?

Wednesday’s Senate HELP committee markup represents a major milestone for a bill that has faced nearly a decade of legislative gridlock. But passing out of committee is only the first step. With a tight Senate schedule, an upcoming congressional recess and competing priorities in the House, full passage of the CTA remains an uphill fight.

If it does eventually pass, future students gain unprecedented financial clarity to help avoid bad debt traps at the cost of data privacy. If it fails again, student privacy and data autonomy remain protected under the 2008 ban, but families will continue making major investments in higher education with incomplete data.

Proponents, including Cassidy, argue the bill provides essential tools as higher education costs continue to rise.

“College costs and student debt continue to soar. Students should have all the facts at their disposal and understand the value of their investment and likely outcomes,” Cassidy said. “The College Transparency Act gives students and parents a tool to make better decisions about where to attend college.”

But critics warn the bill creates long-term risks that could jeopardize student privacy down the road.

“Individual student data held at the federal level could be used in the future as a go-to repository for purposes beyond its originally prescribed intent,” the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy previously said. “Even if the CTA specifies permissible uses today, no Congress can limit the actions of future administrations once the data is in the government’s possession.”

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