Colombia lifts cannon, coins and cup from San José ‘holy grail’ wreck

Colombia has recovered its first artifacts from the legendary San José galleon – a shipwreck often described as the “holy grail” because of its rumored multibillion-dollar cargo of gold, silver and emeralds. According to Colombia’s culture ministry, a recent deep-sea expedition brought up a porcelain cup, three coins, and a cannon from the 1708 wreck, which lies about 2,000 feet beneath the Caribbean.

Researchers say the haul is modest but scientifically important, offering new evidence of how sailors lived, traded and fought during the War of the Spanish Succession.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

A scientific mission – not a treasure hunt, officials say

President Gustavo Petro’s government has repeatedly stressed that the project is an archaeological mission, not a salvage operation. All recovered pieces will be taken to specialized conservation labs, and officials say Colombia now has the capacity to protect underwater heritage without relying on private treasure-hunting firms.

A 2024 survey using remotely operated vehicles had previously shown gold objects, cannons, ceramics and parts of the ship’s structure, but the site remains strictly protected and its exact location classified.

The dispute over who owns the wreck

Control of the San José remains fiercely contested. Colombia claims stewardship after announcing the wreck’s discovery in 2015.

However, U.S. investor group Sea Search Armada is pursuing a $10 billion arbitration claim, alleging it found the site decades earlier.

Meanwhile, Spain argues the ship is a sovereign vessel protected by immunity, a legal argument that has succeeded in U.S. courts before.

Additionally, leaders of Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara nation assert ownership of the cargo, arguing the precious metals were mined from their land through colonial exploitation.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

How the ship sank

The San José was a massive three-masted galleon carrying funds to support Spain’s war effort. On June 7, 1708, it was attacked by a British squadron near Cartagena and sank with most of its crew.

Accounts differ on the final mounts: Spanish records describe a catastrophic explosion on board, while British reports challenge that account. Colombian researchers say sediment analysis from the wreck site may help explain what actually happened.

Officials say all recovered material will undergo months of stabilization, and further scientific dives are planned before any decisions are made about long-term display.