Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Colombia lifts cannon, coins and cup from San José ‘holy grail’ wreck

William Jackson
Colombia recovers artifacts from San José shipwreck, stressing scientific research, labs and protection of the archaeological site.
Image credit: Andrea Puentes/Pool / Latin America News Agency via Reuters Connect
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Scientific mission

President Gustavo Petro’s government says the San José expedition is about research, not seizing treasure. Scientists recover a cannon, three coins and a porcelain cup from nearly 2,000 feet down.

Heritage focus

Colombian officials sent the artifacts to a dedicated conservation lab instead of the market. They say the work strengthens the state’s ability to protect underwater cultural heritage.

Protected site

A 2024 remotely operated vehicle survey mapped anchors, jugs, glass bottles and gold objects at the wreck. Colombia has declared the San José a protected archaeological area and keeps its coordinates secret to deter treasure hunters.

Full story

Colombia has recovered its first artifacts from the legendary San José galleon – a shipwreck often described as the “holy grail” because of its rumored multibillion-dollar cargo of gold, silver and emeralds.  According to Colombia’s culture ministry, a recent deep-sea expedition brought up a porcelain cup, three coins, and a cannon from the 1708 wreck, which lies about 2,000 feet beneath the Caribbean.

Researchers say the haul is modest but scientifically important, offering new evidence of how sailors lived, traded and fought during the War of the Spanish Succession.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

A scientific mission – not a treasure hunt, officials say

President Gustavo Petro’s government has repeatedly stressed that the project is an archaeological mission, not a salvage operation. All recovered pieces will be taken to specialized conservation labs, and officials say Colombia now has the capacity to protect underwater heritage without relying on private treasure-hunting firms.

A 2024 survey using remotely operated vehicles had previously shown gold objects, cannons, ceramics and parts of the ship’s structure, but the site remains strictly protected and its exact location classified.

The dispute over who owns the wreck

Control of the San José remains fiercely contested. Colombia claims stewardship after announcing the wreck’s discovery in 2015.

However, U.S. investor group Sea Search Armada is pursuing a $10 billion arbitration claim, alleging it found the site decades earlier.

Meanwhile, Spain argues the ship is a sovereign vessel protected by immunity, a legal argument that has succeeded in U.S. courts before.

Additionally, leaders of Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara nation assert ownership of the cargo, arguing the precious metals were mined from their land through colonial exploitation.

How the ship sank

The San José was a massive three-masted galleon carrying funds to support Spain’s war effort. On June 7, 1708, it was attacked by a British squadron near Cartagena and sank with most of its crew.

Accounts differ on the final mounts: Spanish records describe a catastrophic explosion on board, while British reports challenge that account. Colombian researchers say sediment analysis from the wreck site may help explain what actually happened.

Officials say all recovered material will undergo months of stabilization, and further scientific dives are planned before any decisions are made about long-term display.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mathew Grisham contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Colombia’s retrieval of artifacts from the San José shipwreck raises questions about historical ownership, international legal disputes and the preservation of underwater cultural heritage while contributing new insights into early 18th-century maritime history.

Cultural heritage protection

Colombia’s emphasis on archaeological research over treasure hunting underscores the growing importance of treating shipwrecks as invaluable cultural and scientific resources rather than commodities.

Disputed ownership

Conflicting claims by Colombia, Sea Search Armada, Spain and Bolivia's Qhara Qhara nation highlight complex debates surrounding legal and ethical ownership of historical artifacts and colonial-era treasures.

Maritime history and archaeology

Artifacts from the San José provide new scientific evidence about naval life, trade and warfare in the early eighteenth century and may help clarify conflicting accounts of the ship’s sinking.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. History.com
  3. Notice of arbitration and statement of claim
  4. The Guardian

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. History.com
  3. Notice of arbitration and statement of claim
  4. The Guardian

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.