Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commutes sentence of 2020 election denier

Dan Levin
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he will commute Tina Peters’ prison sentence.
Image credit: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

A woman convicted of trying to breach her county’s election systems to prove President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election will get out of prison early. Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he would commute Tina Peters’ prison sentence.

Peters, a Republican, was the former election clerk of Mesa County. She was convicted in 2024 of allowing an unauthorized person to access secure election equipment and software in an attempt to prove voter fraud.

“I made mistakes, and for those I am sorry,” Peters wrote on X following her clemency announcement. “Five years ago I misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment. That was wrong.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Polis called Peters’ sentence “extremely unusual and lengthy” for a first-time offender who had committed nonviolent crimes.

He announced he’s cutting Peters’ sentence in half to 4.5 years, meaning she could be free on parole within a month.

Trump and members of the Colorado GOP praised the decision.

“FREE TINA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has long pushed for Peters’ release.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the continued pressure and advocacy from President Trump who always knew Tina deserved fairness under the law,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co, wrote on X.

In his letter, Polis said he agreed with an appellate court’s decision which ruled the judge in Peters’ case improperly punished her for free speech about the 2020 election.

Not everyone, especially Democrats, agreed with that move.

“She broke the law, undermined our elections, and was convicted by a jury of her peers,” Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Co, wrote on X. Bennett is running to succeed Polis as governor. 

Colorado General Assembly Democrats had also pleaded with their governor not to commute Peters’ sentence.

Polis clearly expected pushback from within his own party.

“I hope that Democrats don’t sacrifice our deeply held belief in free speech because of political expediency or disregard for what people are saying,” Polis told CNN. “There should be no consideration of what we say, how unpopular it is, how inaccurate it is in sentencing or in criminal proceedings.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a reporter at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A former county election official convicted of breaching secure voting systems will be released from prison early after a Democratic governor cut her sentence in half.

Early release from conviction

Tina Peters, convicted by a jury of allowing unauthorized access to secure election equipment, could be paroled within a month under the commuted sentence.

Contested sentencing rationale

Gov. Jared Polis cited an appellate court ruling that the original judge improperly factored Peters' speech about the 2020 election into her sentence, a position Democratic lawmakers publicly opposed.

Election system access documented

Peters acknowledged on X that she misled the Colorado Secretary of State and allowed an unauthorized person to access county voting equipment.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 62 media outlets

Community reaction

Colorado county clerks, represented by the Colorado County Clerks Association, expressed outrage, with executive director Matt Crane saying the decision "signals that it is open season on our election and election officials." Some clerks reportedly questioned whether to continue in their roles if no one would support them.

Context corner

Peters' case emerged from Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. She facilitated unauthorized access to Mesa County's Dominion voting machines in 2021, and sensitive data including passwords was later posted online, forcing the county to replace its equipment entirely.

Debunking

Local prosecutors investigated the election fraud claims Peters sought to prove through the Mesa County security breach and found no evidence of fraud. Trump won Mesa County in 2020 by 28 percentage points, and no fraudulent votes were identified.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Colorado House Democrats
  3. Colorado Appeals Court
  4. Rep. Lauren Boebert via X
  5. Tina Peters via X

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

62 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Colorado House Democrats
  3. Colorado Appeals Court
  4. Rep. Lauren Boebert via X
  5. Tina Peters via X