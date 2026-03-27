Concerns raised over Trump’s daily Iran war briefings; Philadelphia DA has warning for ICE agents at airport

In this Media Miss Minute, President Donald Trump’s daily briefings on the Iran war have even his allies worried he’s not getting the full picture. Plus, Philadelphia’s district attorney has a warning for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deployed to his city to help fill in for TSA officers calling out at the airport there.

Media Miss by the right: Trump’s war briefings include daily video clips of US strikes on Iran

The daily briefings President Trump gets on the Iran war consist of minutes-long montages of “stuff blowing up,” according to a new NBC News report.

The report says the daily videos show only the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets. NBC says the videos are adding to concerns by some of Trump’s allies that he is not getting the real picture of how the war is going — and are increasing Trump’s frustration with the media coverage of the war.

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Media Miss by the left: Philadelphia DA says he will arrest ICE agents assisting TSA ‘if necessary’

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has a warning for ICE agents deployed to his city to help staff airport security checkpoints amid the partial government shutdown.

“I don’t take a phone call from the president saying, ‘Let them go.’ No, the president cannot pardon you,” Krasner said during a news conference Tuesday.

Krasner referred to the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota by federal immigration officers, saying the law applies equally to everyone.

“I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom and, if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis,” Krasner added.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.