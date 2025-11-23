Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Confusion underpins US, Ukraine and EU meeting on plan to end Russia’s war

Image credit: Reuters/Emma Farge
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Officials from the U.S., Ukraine and other European countries met on Sunday to talk about President Donald Trump’s 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine. However, there’s been confusion over who wrote the plan amid accusations from U.S. senators that Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized it as “Russia’s wish list.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that at this point, “there is an understanding that the American proposals may take into account a number of elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine’s national interests.” 

“Further work continues to ensure that all elements are truly effective in achieving the main goal that our people are counting on — ultimately putting an end to the bloodshed and the war,” Zelenskyy said. 

Ukraine’s Presidential Chief of Staff Andrii Yermak said on X that the Ukrainian delegation held its first meeting with national security advisers for the United Kingdom, France and Germany. After that, they met with the U.S. delegation. 

“I want to confirm that we had a very productive first session with the distinguished American delegation,” Yermak said. “We have made very good progress and are moving forward to a just and lasting peace.”

However, before the U.S. meeting, Trump took to Truth Social and criticized Ukrainian leadership, which he said has “EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS.” 

“I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED,” he wrote. 

The proposal

The peace plan under discussion requires Russia to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty, but also demands major concessions from Kyiv — sparking concern among Ukrainian and European leaders.

Included in the proposal is Ukraine giving up some of its territory, agreeing not to join NATO and accepting a cap on the size of its military. Russia, meanwhile, is required to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty. 

A senior U.S. administration official told ABC News that the plan also includes NATO-style security guarantees that American and European allies will see an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the “transatlantic community.”

Ukraine’s representative to the United Nations previously told the Security Council that Kyiv refuses to surrender any territory.

Trump, talking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, said the U.S. proposal is “not his final offer,” though he did not elaborate on what this meant.

“I would like to get to peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened,” Trump said. “One way or the other, we have to get it ended.”

At a Saturday news conference, a bipartisan group of senators said Rubio called them while he was en route to Geneva to discuss the 28-point plan. 

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Rubio “made it very clear to us that we are the recipients of a proposal that was delivered to one of our representatives.”

“It is not our recommendation, it is not our peace plan,” he said. “It is a proposal that was received.”

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said that according to Rubio, the plan, “is not of the administration’s position — it is essentially the wish list of the Russians.”

Rubio pushed back on the senators’ remarks and maintained that the peace proposal was authored by the U.S.

“It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations,” he said. “It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

In light of this, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said European, Canadian and Japanese leaders are ready to work on the 28-point plan, “despite some reservations.”

“However, before we start our work, it would be good to know for sure who is the author of the plan and where was it created,” Tusk wrote on X.

Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

International discussions over a proposed U.S. peace plan for Ukraine highlight ongoing divisions regarding sovereignty, required concessions and the origin of the proposal, potentially affecting diplomatic strategies and the future of Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution.

Peace negotiations

Efforts by multiple nations to craft and assess a peace plan demonstrate the ongoing search for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine war and the complexities involved in fulfilling the interests of all parties.

Sovereignty and concessions

The proposed plan requires Russia to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty but also asks Ukraine to cede territory and limit its military, drawing concern from Ukrainian and European officials about the balance of concessions.

Attribution and legitimacy

Uncertainty over the authorship of the 28-point plan raises questions about its legitimacy, acceptance and the transparency of the peace process among international stakeholders.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 156 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The proposed plan calls for Ukraine to limit its military to 600,000 personnel and recognizes Russian control over Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk. Critics say this could significantly reduce Ukraine’s defensive capability and impact millions of residents in disputed areas.

Context corner

Ceding territory has deep historical implications for Ukraine, as regions like Crimea and Donbas have experienced previous Russian occupation and annexation. Guarantees in prior agreements have not prevented renewed conflict or territorial disputes.

Global impact

European leaders and Canada stress that the plan could set precedents for international borders and conflict resolution, impacting future European security and international law regarding territorial sovereignty.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the U.S. peace plan as sparking "alarm" and being "controversial," highlighting European apprehension.
  • Media outlets in the center detail "condemnation" and concerns about "major concessions" that could amount to "capitulation" or be "favoring Moscow," while also noting the E3 alliance and a concurrent Ukrainian attack de-emphasized by others.
  • Media outlets on the right portray Ukraine's leader as "in trouble" with a strict deadline, noting a U.S. official "defending" the plan despite prior "wish list" comments.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

156 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, in Geneva to discuss a U.S. Peace plan for Ukraine.
  • The U.S. peace plan includes significant concessions to Russia, raising concerns among Ukraine and European allies about sovereignty and military limitations.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed his commitment to defending his country, stating, "I will not betray my country."
  • European leaders emphasized their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and rejected any deal that involves recognizing occupation or limiting military capacity.

Key points from the Center

  • Officials from Europe, the United States and Ukraine met in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss a U.S. peace proposal in one-day, in-person negotiations.
  • President Donald Trump set a Nov. 27 deadline for Ukraine's response, while the U.S. 28-point plan demands ceding territory and renouncing NATO membership, prompting Kyiv to seek changes.
  • Ukraine's delegation was headed by Andrii Yermak with adviser Rustem Umerov, while the U.S. Team included Marco Rubio, Dan Driscoll and Steve Witkoff; the 28-point document was negotiated between Witkoff and Russian official Kirill Dmitriev.
  • Kyiv and Western capitals pushed back against the draft plan, which would cap Ukraine's army at 600,000, down from more than 800,000, while European leaders on Nov 22 said it needs "additional work."
  • A coalition video call is planned for Tuesday following the Geneva talks, with the 30-country "coalition of the willing" and meetings with Russia scheduled, while European officials draft a counterproposal to reinforce Ukrainian sovereignty.

Key points from the Right

  • On Nov. 23, officials from Europe, the United States and Ukraine met in Geneva to discuss a draft peace plan to end the Ukraine war presented by Washington.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has until Nov.27 to approve a plan involving significant concessions.
  • Many Ukrainians feel that the terms of the plan would represent capitulation after nearly four years of conflict, prompting concern among European allies.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky warned that the plan could cost Ukraine its dignity and freedom.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  2. Ukraine's Presidential Chief of Staff Andrii Yermak via X
  3. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  4. The Associated Press

