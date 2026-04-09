Congress to debate broad NASA budget cuts as Artemis prepares for splashdown 

Devin Pavlou
As the Artemis II prepares for its return, the Trump administration is proposing a large budget cut to the agency that got them up there. 
Image credit: MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Full story

As NASA astronauts prepare for their return from their record-breaking spaceflight mission around the moon, the Trump administration is proposing a large budget cut to the agency that got them up there. 

For the second year in a row, the administration has asked Congress to approve a budget with cuts to NASA. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) asked Congress to approve an $18.8 billion NASA budget, more than $5.5 billion less than last year, according to The Hill.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The proposal cuts $3.4 billion from NASA’s science department, terminating dozens of “low-priority” missions. Programs targeted include a climate partnership and the Mars sample return mission, which costs $10 million annually, OMB reports.  

Groups such as the Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space-interest organization, have criticized the budget cuts. 

“This proposal needlessly resurrects an existential threat to U.S. leadership in space science and exploration,” officials wrote in a statement. “This is a critical period for the U.S. space agency to execute on the ambitious plans to lead the world in science, exploration and innovation.”

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman pushed back on the criticisms, saying the Trump administration is making NASA’s budget “greater than every other space agency across the world.” He also said that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act allocated nearly $10 billion to the space agency for missions to the moon and beyond. 

“We are able to launch the Grace Roman Space Telescope at the end of 2026, 100 times the field of view of the Hubble telescope, 1,000 times the scan rate,” he said. “We’re going to launch a nuclear-powered octocopter in 2028 to explore Saturn’s moon of Titan within the budget environment.”

A historic milestone but an uncertain future

While only a test mission, the Artemis II flight took people further away from Earth than ever before. The Orion spacecraft took four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen — about 252,756 miles away, looping around the moon, and beating the Apollo 13 mission’s record by more than 4,000 miles.

This was the most dangerous and critical mission for the Artemis mission yet, and issues could still arise during the astronaut’s return. The mission hasn’t hit any critical issues, unless you count a broken toilet as critical. 

But this mission is only the first of four crewed Artemis missions, with the next one scheduled for next year. However, it will not be until Artemis IV that astronauts will conduct a moonwalk, expected in 2028.

Isaacman emphasized the Trump administration’s commitment to the mission and to NASA, noting that the proposed budget set aside $8.5 billion for the Artemis program. OMB noted that this fully funds the mission’s lunar landers, space suits, lunar surface systems and transportation.

[Maybe add a graph on how much other countries spend on space? China, US, EU, India]

What are Trump’s requested cuts?

The White House’s total proposed cuts to NASA are $5.6 billion, dropping the budget by about a quarter, from $24.4 billion to $18.8 billion, according to OMB. But the cuts are unevenly spread across the space administration. 

The biggest is the science department, which would see 47% of its budget taken away. The OMB said NASA would terminate more than 40 “low-priority missions” because of the cuts. But OMB’s summary of the proposal lists only the Mars sample return program and SERVIR, a program that distributes Earth science data. The Trump administration has not said what other “low-priority missions” it planned to cut. 

A major sticking point in the budget cut is funding for the International Space Station, which NASA plans to retire in 2030. The ISS is a joint venture among the U.S., Canada, the European Union and Russia and has served as a crucial staging ground for experiments that propel space exploration. 

According to CNN, NASA has previously intended for private companies to build the next generation of space stations. However, at a recent event in Washington, NASA executives, including Isaacman, pointed out that building, launching and maintaining a space station isn’t financially feasible for companies, and NASA might be the sole financier for the program. 

“Tourism hasn’t really materialized as a market,” said Dana Weigel, NASA’s International Space Station program manager, CNN reports. “We certainly have had a number of tourist-sponsored missions, but those have been limited and we haven’t seen recurring demand for them.”

What’s at stake? 

The Trump administration believes NASA should focus on human spaceflight rather than scientific research, labeling anything else “lower-priority.” The push away from scientific research has worried some. Sudip Parikh, the CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, believes the cuts would be a mistake. 

“Having big, big pieces of infrastructure are really important. But, you know, what the most important thing is, when it comes to technology advancement—it’s people, it’s the American people,” she said.  It’s making sure that the American people are studying science, are participating in science,” Parikh told Spectrum News

While it might not look like it on the surface, NASA’s research helps a lot more people than just astronauts. Memory foam, scratch-resistant lenses and even CAT scans have their roots in NASA. The ISS is also a major contributor to cancer research. If Congress approves the budget and NASA can’t afford to build a new space station, it could negatively impact cancer research.

The National Space Society, a nonprofit organization, commended certain cost-saving measures mentioned in the proposal. However, the group criticized the cut in ISS funding, labeling it “unwise and counterproductive.”

“A strong NASA requires both a robust exploration program and a fully funded science portfolio,” the group wrote. “These are not competing priorities — they are mutually reinforcing pillars of U.S. space leadership.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A proposed 25% cut to NASA's budget would eliminate dozens of research programs and reshape the agency's role in science and space infrastructure that has historically produced medical and consumer technologies.

Science missions face termination

The proposed budget would cut NASA's science department by 47%, terminating more than 40 missions, though the administration has not publicly identified most of the targeted programs.

Space station future unclear

NASA executives said private companies cannot financially sustain a successor to the ISS, meaning NASA may need to solely fund a replacement after the station's planned 2030 retirement.

Medical research at risk, sources say

The ISS contributes to cancer research, and critics, including the National Space Society, warned that reduced station funding would be "unwise and counterproductive," though Congress has not yet acted on the proposal.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 34 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The proposed NASA FY2027 budget requests $18.8 billion, down from $24.4 billion enacted for FY2026 — a $5.6 billion (23%) cut. Science funding would drop from $7.25 billion to $3.9 billion (47%), while Artemis exploration rises from $7.8 billion to $8.5 billion.

History lesson

The Trump administration proposed a nearly identical $18.8 billion NASA budget for FY2026. Congress rejected it and approved $24.4 billion instead. NASA's budget has repeatedly been subject to presidential proposals that Congress significantly modifies during appropriations.

Policy impact

Canceling over 40 science missions would affect researchers, contractors and universities dependent on NASA grants. Zeroing out STEM engagement funding would eliminate NASA's dedicated educational outreach programs. ISS funding cuts could affect international research partnerships and the transition to commercial space stations.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Space.com
  2. The Planetary Society
  3. The Hill
  4. Spectrum News
  5. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize harm, using charged terms like "desperately" and relaying an expert's "extinction‑level event" warning, highlighting job losses and the roughly $3.4 billion science cut while de‑emphasizing lunar priority.
  • Media outlets in the center are more procedural, noting likely congressional rejection, the FY2027 total and ISS timeline; all report the core $5.6 billion proposal but diverge sharply on tone and priorities.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground lunar ambition — presenting the roughly $900–960 million Moon increase as a win, framing the package as one that "supports the Moon Base" and acceptable trade‑offs, and sometimes rounding cuts to "about $6 billion."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

34 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump has proposed a 23% cut to NASA's budget for fiscal year 2027, reducing it to just under $18.9 billion from nearly $24.5 billion in 2026.
  • The science budget within NASA would face significant reductions, including nearly a 50% cut from $7.25 billion to just under $3.9 billion, with funding for space technology and operations also substantially decreased.
  • Despite cuts to science programs, funding for NASA's Artemis lunar exploration mission would increase from nearly $7.8 billion to $8.5 billion for 2027.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the White House released an $18.8 billion budget proposal for NASA's fiscal year 2027, increasing spending on exploration programs by nearly 10% to $8.5 billion.
  • The budget proposes cutting science funding by $3.4 billion, or 47%, while reducing International Space Station operations by $1.1 billion and terminating STEM engagement programs that received $143 million in 2026.
  • Trump administration officials labeled certain technology projects "frivolous," cutting space technology spending by $297 million while allocating $175 million for new robotic missions to establish a lunar base.
  • More than 100 members of Congress, nearly all Democrats, urged appropriators to ignore the proposal in a March 13 letter, requesting $9 billion for NASA Science in 2027, a 25% increase from 2026.
  • Jamie Wise, a staff member of the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice and Science subcommittee, predicted at the Goddard Space Science Symposium March 13, "I would probably follow the betting and say that 27 is going to look like 26."

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Space.com
  2. The Planetary Society
  3. The Hill
  4. Spectrum News
  5. CNN

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.