Congressman seeks records on edits to Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., asked CBS News to turn over records and explain its editorial standards after it chose not to air portions of an interview with President Donald Trump on “60 Minutes” last month. Raskin objected to cuts that he said followed objections by Trump during the interview.

They include references to a $16 million settlement between Trump and CBS’ parent company, Paramount, and an exchange about Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

What Raskin is seeking

In a letter to CBS ombudsman Kenneth Weinstein, Raskin requested a written explanation of CBS’ standards for reviewing complaints, an assessment of whether Trump’s requests to omit portions of the interview violated the independence of CBS News and “all documents, communications, and editorial guidance” provided to “60 Minutes” producers about the Trump segment. He asked for responses and a staff briefing by Dec. 17.

Raskin argued that Trump is exerting “improper influence” over the network’s editorial decisions. He said Paramount — now led by David Ellison, the son of billionaire Trump supporter Larry Ellison — installed Weinstein as a newsroom “minder” after settling Trump’s lawsuit while awaiting Federal Communications Commission approval of a merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

Raskin also cited the resignation of “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens before the settlement was reached and on-air concerns from correspondent Scott Pelley.

Is this enforceable or political pressure?

Raskin’s letter requests voluntary production of records and does not refer to subpoenas or other efforts to compel compliance.

However, The Hill characterized the effort as Raskin’s launching an “investigation” and seeking explanations from CBS.

What CBS and Paramount have said

Paramount and CBS News did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment. Raskin’s letter asks Weinstein to publicly defend the network’s editorial independence and provide records tied to the “60 Minutes” edit decisions.