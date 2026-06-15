Could Social Security’s retirement age go up? Senators demand answers

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images | Dave Zajac/Connecticut Post via Getty Images | Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
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Three Democratic senators are pressing the Trump administration to clarify whether it would consider raising the Social Security retirement age after a new report projected the program’s main trust fund will run short of money in 2032.

Last week’s Social Security Trustees Report found the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund can pay full benefits only through the end of 2032. After that, the program would be able to pay only about 78% of scheduled benefits unless Congress takes action.

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Senators seek answers on retirement age

As a result, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois have signed a letter to the administration.  The lawmakers want to know whether raising the retirement age is part of any plan under consideration by the administration.

Currently, the earliest a person can collect retirement benefits is at age 62. Many Americans wait longer because benefits increase each year they delay claiming until reaching full retirement age. For people born in 1960 or after, full retirement age is 67.

warren_lawmakers_letter_to_trump_admin_re_social_security_solvency_and_retirement_ageDownload

The letter includes seven questions, several focused specifically on whether the administration has analyzed the impact of raising the retirement age.

Among the top two: 

  • “Does the administration currently have a proposal to address the insolvency of the Social Security trust fund, and if so, does raising the retirement age factor into that proposal?” 
  • “Has your administration conducted any analysis on the impact raising the retirement age would have on Americans’ benefits?”

Democrats call retirement-age increase a benefit cut

The senators argue that raising the retirement age would effectively reduce benefits for millions of Americans who rely on Social Security as their primary source of income.

“In practice, raising the retirement age by two years would reduce the median retiree’s monthly benefits by $345 to $741 — or by between 17 and 35 percent,” they wrote in the letter.

White House position

Asked about the issue last week, White House spokesperson Liz Huston told CNBC that “President Trump will always protect and strengthen Social Security.”

Warren sent the letter Sunday. The administration has not yet responded publicly.

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA - MAY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at The Villages Charter School on May 01, 2026 in The Villages, Florida. President Trump spoke about economic development, his administration's tax plan and Social Security. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Straight Arrow highlighted an analysis from the Committee for a Responsible Budget. The group estimated retirees could see monthly benefits reduced by roughly $500, or about 24%, if incoming payroll tax revenue is no longer sufficient to cover scheduled payments.

The report estimated about 63 million Americans would be affected by the potential cuts. 

Possible legislative action

Experts say increasing the retirement age would not be an immediate short-term fix to the problem. Other possibilities include increasing payroll taxes and/or cutting benefits. 

CNBC noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson told a Louisiana radio station that he plans to put forward a plan to address Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid next year.

Any major changes to Social Security would ultimately require congressional action, ensuring the issue remains part of a broader debate over the program’s long-term finances.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

The Social Security Trustees Report projects the program's main trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits after 2032, a documented condition that affects the retirement income expectations of tens of millions of Americans.

Benefit shortfall already projected

The trustees report finds that without congressional action, Social Security would pay only about 78% of scheduled benefits after 2032, affecting an estimated 63 million recipients according to one budget group's analysis.

Retirement age under scrutiny

Three senators are pressing the administration to disclose whether raising the retirement age is under consideration; current full retirement age for those born in 1960 or later is 67.

Senators cite specific dollar figures

The senators' letter asserts a two-year retirement age increase would reduce the median retiree's monthly benefit by $345 to $741, though the administration has not publicly responded to those claims.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  2. Social Security Administration
  3. CNBC
  4. Straight Arrow

Sources

  1. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  2. Social Security Administration
  3. CNBC
  4. Straight Arrow