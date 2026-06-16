Could the UK’s ban on social media lead kids to worse dangers?

Devin Pavlou
The UK's newly proposed social media ban for children may push kids toward free VPN apps. Experts say 38% of them contain malware.
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If there’s a will, there’s a way. The United Kingdom is finding that out as children across the nation search for ways to circumvent a potential social media ban for children under 16.

The proposed ban aims to protect children online, and research has shown that the overuse of social media and phones negatively affects children. But cybersecurity experts say the most obvious workaround, free VPN apps, could expose children to threats more immediate than scrolling on TikTok.

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What is the ban?

On Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the ban, saying that “children will be given back their childhoods thanks to government action,” according to TechRadar. The U.K. followed Australia’s lead, which banned social media for children in December. Other countries like Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have since introduced legislation or age-based restrictions of their own.

Starmer said the ban would apply to Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, but not messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal. He also said that his government is prepared to confront big tech companies that resist these changes. He argued that the ban is necessary to protect children from harmful content. 

The restrictions are popular in the U.K. During the public consultation phase of the legislation, the government received more than 116,000 responses to the ban, with more than 90% supporting restrictions on children under 16.

The government is planning to expand its restrictions to limit contact with children and adults they don’t know while on gaming and livestreaming platforms. 

“Taken together, these measures will mean a much more comprehensive model than just a blanket ban on social media — one that responds to how children experience harm online, rather than just where it happens,” Starmer said.

How can children work around the ban?

There are ways around social media bans, and data from other countries show how many kids are likely doing it. An eSafety commissioner survey of nearly 900 Australian parents found that about 70% of children with social media accounts before the Dec. 10 ban maintained them after the ban took effect.

“While there are fewer under-16s with social media accounts than there were four months ago, it is clear significant numbers of children aged under 16 are still on social media,” Australia’s eSafety commissioner said. 

The eSafety commissioner did note that authorities have not started fining social media companies for flouting the ban. It said the commissioner has investigations open into Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

One of the easiest and most widely used ways to circumvent the ban is using a virtual private network, or VPN. Children can download a VPN on their phones or other devices and hide their IP addresses. This allows them to appear as if they aren’t based in Australia or the U.K. and access social media sites or apps. 

But cybersecurity researchers have found that some VPN providers track what a user does on the internet. Even more concerning, a study by cybersecurity researchers found that 38% of VPN applications contained code linked to adware or malware. Other studies found that number to be closer to about 10%. Adware is a type of software that displays unwanted ads on a person’s device, while malware disrupts or gains access to the device.

What’s next? 

As the U.K. prepares to pass its social media ban, questions remain over how it would be implemented. Age verification would likely use methods such as ID checks, facial scanning or bank card verification, but social media platforms bear the responsibility for enforcement, not the government. 

In Australia, where a ban is already in place, the eSafety commissioner issued guidance, telling platforms that they were expected to stop users from using VPNs. When TechRadar asked how companies could do that, Australian officials declined to comment

It’s still unclear whether the U.K.’s ban will even take effect by next spring, but legislators are pushing for it to be put to a vote in the next few months. 

“I want a vote on it by the end of the year, and I want it to come into force as early as possible in the first couple of months of 2027,” Tech Secretary Liz Kendall said Monday, according to BBC News

But tech companies could choose to challenge the law in court through judicial review, the BBC reports, which could slow the timeline for the ban. 

“Whilst primary legislation is effectively immune from challenge, secondary legislation is subject to review by the courts as it lacks the rigorous multi-stage scrutiny required for statutes,” Giulia Carloni, a senior associate at Winston Taylor law firm, told the BBC.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A U.K. social media ban proposed for children under 16 is moving toward a vote, and cybersecurity researchers warn that the VPN apps children are already using to bypass similar bans carry documented security risks.

VPNs carry real risks

Cybersecurity researchers found that 38% of VPN apps contained code linked to adware or malware, a risk affecting children who download them to bypass bans.

Ban not yet law

According to the BBC, tech companies could challenge the legislation through judicial review, and the tech secretary said the earliest enforcement would be early 2027.

Workarounds are widespread

An Australian survey found roughly 70% of children with social media accounts before that country's ban maintained them afterward, according to an eSafety commissioner survey of nearly 900 parents.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 476 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The U.K. government's consultation drew 116,000 responses — the second-largest in British history. Of parents who responded, 91% backed a minimum age of 16 for social media access and 83% said risks outweigh benefits. In Australia, a survey of 898 parents found around 7 in 10 children who had accounts before that country's ban still had them afterward.

Context corner

Australia became the first country to ban social media for under-16s in December 2025, followed by Indonesia and Malaysia. The U.K.'s announcement comes amid a growing global wave of similar legislation in countries including Canada, France, Spain and Denmark, reflecting mounting concern among governments about the impact of social media on children's mental health.

Oppo research

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the ban "well-intentioned" but said it was "unlikely to work" due to widespread VPN use and warned it would introduce "digital ID via the back door." Ian Russell, father of Molly Russell who died after viewing harmful content online, accused Starmer of "playing politics" and "gambling with young people's lives" by rushing the announcement. The Molly Rose Foundation warned the ban would leave parents with a "false sense of safety."

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Sources

  1. Wired
  2. TechRadar
  3. BBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ban as a child-safety measure with caveats, stressing “landmark” protections yet warning of “harsh restrictions,” intrusive age checks, and kids pushed to “darker” corners online.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the emphasis, portraying it as a “drastic” crackdown, a “digital control push,” or “Digital ID by Back Door,” with Starmer cast as imposing surveillance and identity demands.

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Media landscape

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476 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban preventing under-16s from accessing major social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, with additional restrictions for older teens up to age 18, effective early next year.
  • The ban follows a public consultation that received 116,000 responses, showing broad parental support aimed at protecting children from harmful content and excessive screen time.
  • The U.K. ban extends Australia's under-16 social media ban by also blocking under-18s from romantic or sexual AI chatbots and preventing strangers from contacting children on gaming platforms.
  • Critics warn the ban may be difficult to enforce and could encourage children to access unregulated platforms, while supporters view it as a necessary step to improve children's mental health and online safety.

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Key points from the Center

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a blanket ban on social media for children under the age of 16, introducing what he called an "Australia plus" model of sweeping digital restrictions.
  • The hardline policy targets major global platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, and Threads, which will be entirely legally prohibited from offering services to young teenagers.
  • The restrictions extend far beyond standard social media apps, implementing a total ban on under-18s accessing sexual or romantic AI chatbots and stripping stranger-chat features from multiplayer online gaming platforms.
  • New curfews will target older teenagers up to the age of 18, integrating technical feature blocks designed to entirely prevent late-night infinite scrolling and restrict late-night platform access.
  • The landmark regulations are expected to hit Parliament before Christmas, utilizing immediate fast-track powers under the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act to bring the first wave of enforcement rules into active effect by Spring 2027.

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Key points from the Right

  • Britain will ban children under 16 from using major social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, and X starting in early 2027, excluding YouTube Kids and messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal, with companies ignoring the ban facing multimillion-pound fines.
  • The UK government received significant public support for the ban on under-16s using social media platforms during a review on children's online safety.
  • Britain plans to implement additional restrictions including blocking stranger contact on gaming and livestreaming platforms and limiting AI chatbots that simulate romantic or sexual relationships for users under 18.
  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the policy as necessary to protect children's mental health and ensure they are safe and happy, describing social media as causing unhappiness and mental health challenges in children.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Wired
  2. TechRadar
  3. BBC News