Could the World Cup revive America’s struggling dating culture?

Julia Marshall
Young adults in the U.S. have been living through a dating recession, but World Cup visitors could be changing the game.
Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summer is famous for flings — a few months to have fun with someone without major commitments. Throw in international travelers (and foreign accents), and this year’s round of summer love might actually be able to save America’s struggling dating culture. 

Young adults in the U.S. have been living in a depressed dating economy, also known as a young dating recession. In 2025, just one in three said they were actively dating. 

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Most women said they weren’t dating or had dated very little in the last year, and just one in three adults expressed faith in their dating skills. 

But now, the World Cup is changing things. 

International dating but in the US

A new study released this week found that foreign travelers are fanning the flames of Americans’ social and dating lives, with nearly half of U.S. singles reporting they have gone on a date or hooked up with a World Cup visitor. 

The main attraction? Their accents. 

The study from DatingAdvice.com found that one in five Americans consider international travelers’ accents the top prize, superseding even physical attraction. 

Accents likely found in these host cities? French, Argentinian, British, Spanish, Brazilian, German and more. 

DatingAdvice even took things a step further, asking respondents which fans are the most dateable. Latin America took the cake, with one in four singles saying they would most want to date soccer fans from Argentina and Brazil. Brazil and Argentina also topped the leaderboard for hottest visitors, with Australia taking third. 

DatingAdvice.com

Not only the young are benefiting

It seems young adults aren’t the only ones who love a fling with a foreigner. The DatingAdvice study found Baby Boomers had higher dating activity than younger people due to the World Cup. 

Get this: 52% of boomers said they’ve gone on a date or hooked up with a World Cup tourist. That’s 10 percentage points higher than Gen X, 9 percentage points higher than millennials and 7 percentage points higher than Gen Z. 

More visitors = more dates

Singles looking to date locally shouldn’t fret. While many Americans are going on dates with international travelers, there are many just going on more dates in general. 

The DatingAdvice study found that 70% of singles have seen their dating lives heat up since the World Cup began, as an influx of visitors and events offer more opportunities to socialize. And more social time leads to more interaction, which may lead to more dates.

But it’s not just in-person dating — dating apps saw a surge as well. DatingAdvice found that 80% of respondents matched with someone on a dating app after the tournament arrived, and Tinder saw a 47% increase in activity across the 16 host cities.

Don’t just take our word for it

Still not convinced of the World Cup’s role in American dating? Social media is filled with individuals talking about dating in host cities, being on the lookout for international travelers and sharing their World Cup dating stories. 

@hotandawesome1738

Cancel all flights back to Scotland #worldcup #scotland

♬ No Scotland No Party – Nick Morgan

There are even people specifically getting back into the dating game solely because there are foreign travelers in town. 

@karenngtzz

I DIDNT KNOW THIS WAS HAPPENING tank by @loveyourstruly 🥰 #fifaworldcup #worldcup #dallas #hostcity #FIFA

♬ original sound – ☆

So as these international travelers visit the U.S., many for the first time, they’re not only learning about American culture, as Straight Arrow previously reported, but also influencing American dating.

And for those interested in getting into the dating game, the World Cup continues for a few more days. 

Round out your reading

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A survey from DatingAdvice.com finds that the FIFA World Cup has measurably increased dating activity among U.S. singles across all age groups.

Dating activity is up broadly

According to DatingAdvice.com, 70% of singles report more dating activity since the World Cup began, driven by increased social events and visitor traffic in host cities.

Apps seeing more matches

DatingAdvice.com found 80% of respondents matched with someone on a dating app after the tournament arrived, and Tinder reported a 47% activity increase across the 16 host cities.

Boomers outpacing younger daters

The DatingAdvice.com study found 52% of Baby Boomers reported dating or hooking up with a World Cup visitor, outpacing Gen Z, millennials and Gen X by at least 7 percentage points.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. DatingAdvice.com
  2. Institute of Family Studies

Sources

  1. DatingAdvice.com
  2. Institute of Family Studies