Could WHCA really plan a correspondents’ dinner in 30 days?

Devin Pavlou
After a shooting disrupted the correspondents' dinner, Trump promised a do-over. But is it possible with security, bookings and logistics?
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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After eight months of planning, Saturday night’s White House correspondents’ dinner was going exactly how White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang had hoped. 

But just 20 minutes into the event, the evening shifted from calm to chaotic after shots rang out just outside the ballroom where it was taking place. Attendees hid under their tables, the president and vice president were whisked away, and the rest of the crowd was left confused as armed security secured the scene. 

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The months of planning, checking and preparing were ruined, but there may be another opportunity in less than a month, according to the White House. Following the shooting, President Donald Trump said there would be another dinner in just 30 days. 

Is 30 days enough time to plan another dinner?

While security is the most important part of any event featuring top government officials, it’s not the only component. Hundreds of corporate executives, diplomats and celebrities travel to Washington to attend the event, according to Axios. Jiang, who is also a CBS News’ senior White House correspondent, wrote that she spent eight months planning the dinner. 

“Trump insists we are having the dinner again in 30 days,” Jiang wrote. “Let’s see.”

But those are only the guests. Hosting the dinner also requires planning with the kitchen staff for the thousands of three-course dinners they are preparing, the music selection with the band, and the entertainment, who are likely booked with less than a month out. 

Then there’s the security, which FBI Director Kash Patel said would be done “entirely differently“ following the incident. 

“You heard the president say we would do this again in short order, 30 days or so,” Patel told Fox News. “Security posture will be different, I’ll be working with the FBI [and the] police department, to assist in security and provide input.”

While no one can say for certain that an event will take place, it’s easy to see how difficult it would be to plan it on such short notice, especially given the top-of-mind security issues. Straight Arrow has emailed the U.S. Secret Service and is waiting for a response. 

What’s the latest on the planning? 

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is expected to convene a meeting with the White House operations team, Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security early this week to discuss “protocol and practices” for major events involving the president, Politico reported. While the publication did not say whether the meeting would cover the rescheduling of the correspondents’ dinner, it did say it would cover the events planned for America 250. 

“The meeting will discuss the processes and procedures that worked to stop Saturday’s attempt, while exploring additional options to ensure all relevant components are doing everything possible to secure the many major events planned for President Trump in the months ahead as he gears up to celebrate America 250,” the official told Politico.

The incident led some to wonder whether the administration was using a designated survivor for the event, prompting questions at Monday’s White House press briefing. 

“It’s definitely a good question, and it’s one that will be raised,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked if the administration should’ve had both the president and the vice president together during the event. “I can assure you the president intends to attend the event. I don’t want to rule in or out the vice president’s attendance, but certainly, that’s a conversation that will take place.”

A designated survivor is a government official who stays behind during large events, such as a joint meeting of Congress, in the event of a mass-casualty incident. The most recent event was Trump’s State of the Union, where the administration designated Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins as the survivor. 

While Trump said the new correspondents’ dinner would happen in 30 days, the administration has not announced an official date. But journalists like Jiang believe that preserving tradition and maintaining the press’s relationship with the White House are crucial to America’s democracy. 

“It is important to acknowledge that a tense relationship between the press and the government is not a sign that things are not working,” Jiang told C-SPAN a week before the event. “It is a sign that things are working exactly the way the founders wanted. We are not the friend of the government. We are not the enemy of the government.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Context corner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has been held annually since 1921 and traditionally brings together the president, journalists and public figures to celebrate the First Amendment. The Washington Hilton, where the 2026 dinner was held, is the same hotel outside which President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, an incident that prompted major security upgrades at the venue.

History lesson

The Washington Hilton has been the site of a prior presidential attack: in 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot outside the hotel and seriously wounded, an incident that prompted lasting security upgrades. The 2026 shooting marks the third time since 2024 that President Trump has been in proximity to an armed threat, following a July 2024 rally shooting in Pennsylvania and a September 2024 incident at his Florida golf club.

Policy impact

The incident immediately renewed debate about security protocols at high-profile public events, with multiple attendees including Kari Lake and former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai publicly describing what they said were minimal bag checks and ID verification. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect's train travel would put "new scrutiny" on rail security. Trump used the moment to advocate for his proposed $400 million White House ballroom, citing its planned security features including bulletproof glass and drone-proofing.

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News
  4. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump's ballroom claim amid the shooting with incredulity via terms like "astounds" and "Oh my word," portraying it as opportunistic mockery.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally stress safety assurances and rescheduling.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize "threat against Trump" and "urgently evacuated," highlighting personal peril for him, his wife, and VP Vance.

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Media landscape

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146 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • An armed suspect opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., leading to the evacuation of President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and others, with no injuries reported among key attendees.
  • President Trump stated the shooting incident demonstrated the need for a ballroom at the White House for security reasons, which drew mixed reactions from commentators and the public.
  • The suspect was apprehended and charged, and the White House Correspondents' Dinner was planned to continue or be rescheduled to a later date following the incident.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump called to reschedule the White House Correspondents Dinner within the next month following a security incident on Saturday, WHCA chair Weijia Jiang announced.
  • Secret Service agents shot a suspected gunman attempting to breach the venue, prompting an immediate evacuation after federal officials reported the threat to all attendees.
  • Writing on Truth Social, Trump confirmed "the shooter has been apprehended" and he had "recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON,'" though he noted he would defer to law enforcement.
  • After 30 minutes of confusion, Jiang announced that "everyone is safe," but law enforcement insisted on clearing the building, halting the dinner's resumption.
  • A source compared the security incident to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher surviving a 1984 assassination attempt, while organizers plan to reschedule the dinner within the next month.

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Key points from the Right

  • The 2026 White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton was canceled and will be rescheduled following a shooting incident during the event.
  • President Donald Trump, the first lady, and Cabinet members were safely evacuated after shots were fired outside the ballroom; the shooter was apprehended and charged with multiple felonies.
  • A Secret Service officer was hit but protected by a vest during the incident.
  • President Trump pledged to reschedule the dinner within 30 days and praised law enforcement for their quick response.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. CBS News
  3. Fox News
  4. Politico